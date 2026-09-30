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I’m Considering Buying More Blackberry Stock Right Now – Here’s my Take

Blackberry stock is posting record results as its QNX segment continues to gain momentum and operating leverage.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
Key Points
  • BlackBerry reported better-than-expected Q2 fiscal 2027 results with EPS of $0.07 (vs. $0.04 expected), driven by its QNX software segment.
  • The company raised its full-year fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance to $0.19-$0.22 (up from $0.16-$0.20) as QNX gains momentum in the connected car market, where BlackBerry's addressable market could double over the next five years as software-defined vehicles expand.
  • BlackBerry has a strong balance sheet with $447 million in cash and generated $34 million in operating cash flow in the first half of fiscal 2027 (compared to $40 million cash usage last year).

Blackberry Ltd. (TSX: BB) reported its second-quarter fiscal 2027 results last week. These results were better-than-expected and they highlighted the momentum that Blackberry is experiencing in its QNX business. As a result, I’m currently considering adding to my position in Blackberry (BB) stock. Wouldn’t it be great to load up on the next stock to soar through the stratosphere?

While there are always risks that come with owning a high growth/high potential stock like Blackberry stock, the risk/reward relationship is quite favourable. Please read on as I demonstrate this.

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

Strong results driven by QNX

Blackberry’s QNX segment is home to its high-performance software at the heart of connected devices. This “intelligent” software connects automotive devices, medical devices, robotics, and so much more. It’s truly a game-changer in every industry that it touches. And, it continues to gain momentum.

In Blackberry stock’s recent results, its QNX segment reported record revenues of $80 million, which was 27% higher than last year. Design wins also hit a record, and license activity, which is a leading indicator of design wins, was extremely healthy.

All of this drove significant operating leverage, which was apparent in Blackberry’s profitability and margin performance. For example, QNX’s gross margins were 87%, the highest ever. Also, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 41% to $29 million (36% margin).

Total company Q2 results for Blackberry stock included an earnings per share (EPS) result of $0.07. This came in above expectations that were calling for EPS of $0.04. And it was 75% higher than the same period last year.

Blackberry raises guidance

As a result of this strong performance in the quarter as well as the first half of the year, Blackberry increased its guidance. The bottom line is that Blackberry now expects fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS to come in between $0.19 and $0.22. This is up from prior guidance of between $0.16 to $0.20.

Longer-term, the upside that exists with Blackberry is becoming increasingly clear. The connected car market alone is massive, and it’s being supported by the auto industry’s transition to software-defined vehicles.

According to Blackberry’s management, 90 million vehicles are produced every year globally. One third of them have the type of high-performance centralized compute architecture in which QNX capabilities are relevant. This segment could expand to roughly three-quarters of the auto market over the next five years. This means that Blackberry’s addressable market could very conceivably double.

So given Blackberry’s current estimates, Blackberry’s (BB) stock price currently trades at roughly 40 times this year’s expected earnings. For a growth stock with as much growth potential as BlackBerry is showing, this is very reasonable. Estimates have significant upside potential, as do Blackberry’s market and growth opportunities.

The bottom line

Better-than expected results and increased guidance bode very well for Blackberry the company and Blackberry’s (BB) stock price. But, all of this momentum and potential growth mean little if a company does not have the financial resources to fund it. Thankfully, Blackberry stock ranks well on this front as well.

Blackberry stock’s balance sheet is strong – its $447 million in cash is supported by its strong cash flow growth. In the first half of fiscal 2027, Blackberry stock’s operating cash flow came in at $34 million. This was above guidance and it compared to cash usage of $40 million in the same period last year. The capital intensity of the business is low, translating into free cash flow of $30 million for the first half of the year.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in BlackBerry. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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