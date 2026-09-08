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Want $1,000 a Month in Retirement Income? Here’s How Much You May Actually Need

An extra $1,000 a month in retirement is easiest to fund when you use tax-smart accounts and dividend growers that can keep up with inflation.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A TFSA lets you withdraw income tax-free without reducing OAS, while RRIF withdrawals are taxable and may need more gross income.
  • To generate $12,000 yearly, you might need about $240,000–$400,000 depending on your withdrawal rate and taxes.
  • Sun Life offers a roughly 3.4% dividend with earnings growth potential, but it shouldn’t be your only income source.

Your employer stops paying you when you retire, but your dentist, grocer, and property-tax department show considerably less enthusiasm for the arrangement. An extra $1,000 a month can give a retirement budget breathing room, but building that paycheque takes more than finding a stock with an impressive yield.

That creates a starting point at $12,000 annually from investments, after accounting for the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and workplace pensions. Whether you need $240,000 or $400,000 depends on how you generate that money, what tax applies, and how long it must last.

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside

Source: Getty Images

Start with the paycheque

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) confirms that withdrawals from a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are tax-free and don’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as OAS. Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals are taxable. Assuming an illustrative 20% effective tax on those withdrawals, you’d need $15,000 annually to keep $12,000.

Here’s the capital required at different initial withdrawal rates. These are planning illustrations, however, not guaranteed sustainable rates.

INITIAL WITHDRAWAL RATE$12,000 ANNUALLY, NO TAX$15,000 ANNUALLY, BEFORE 20% TAX
3%$400,000$500,000
4%$300,000$375,000
5%$240,000$300,000

A withdrawal rate includes dividends, interest, and potentially the sale of investments. It isn’t the same as dividend yield, though. Taking 5% also leaves less room for poor returns than taking 3%. Therefore, smaller savings targets still come with strings attached.

Inflation adds another wrinkle. At an assumed 2% annually, today’s $1,000 would need to become roughly $1,486 monthly in 20 years. That’s why I’d combine a cash reserve and high-quality fixed income with diversified equities capable of growing earnings and dividends.

Consider SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) is one stock I’d consider for that equity portion. It sells insurance and workplace benefits and manages investments across several markets. Those businesses earn premiums and management fees, giving shareholders exposure to both financial protection and long-term savings.

Its latest results give the income thesis some muscle. Second-quarter underlying earnings per share (EPS) increased 13% to $2.02, helped by Canadian business growth and expanding Hong Kong operations. Its $0.96 quarterly dividend represented approximately 48% of underlying quarterly earnings, leaving room for reinvestment, although that ratio alone doesn’t establish dividend safety.

At writing, the annualized $3.84 dividend yields approximately 3.4%. I’d buy gradually rather than call it a bargain. Among Canadian dividend stocks, its appeal is the potential for growing payments alongside earnings. A $25,000 allocation would buy the following position, before fees. Then quarterly payments could be routed through cash to help fund any monthly spending.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SLF$112.09223$3.84$856.32Quarterly$24,996.07

Considerations

Higher insurance claims and weaker markets could pressure Sun Life stock’s earnings and dividend capacity. Funding the entire $12,000 from its dividend would require $350,281.25 at this price. I wouldn’t therefore concentrate a retirement portfolio that heavily in one insurer.

I’d instead plan around $300,000 to $400,000 for an initial $12,000 annual withdrawal before tax, then adjust for retirement length, fees, inflation, and spending flexibility. Any TFSA contributions require sufficient available room. Unused room carries forward, and withdrawals generally return as room the following calendar year.

Bottom line

All said and done, investors could build the reserve before leaving work and give dividend growers time to earn their place. Future dividend increases could then help pay tomorrow’s grocery bill without requiring tomorrow’s retiree to return to the office.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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