Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Telus Cuts Its Dividend: Is the Stock Worth Buying Now? 

Telus Cuts Its Dividend: Is the Stock Worth Buying Now? 

Find out how Telus is adjusting its dividend policy and what it means for future stock performance and investor expectations.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • In July 2026, Telus Corporation slashed its dividend by 55% and made strategic changes to stabilize financially and keep up with technological advancements, reflecting struggles with cash flow and AI adoption.
  • While Telus's stock may seem attractive after the dip, it is advised to wait for a stable capital plan; meanwhile, Cogeco Communications, with its solid dividend payout ratio and asset-light model, is suggested as a more reliable dividend investment.

The day was July 31, 2026. Telus Corporation (TSX: T) stock nose-dived 14.5% after the company slashed its dividend by 55% and made some long-term adjustments to its dividend policy. Among the three noteworthy changes in dividend policy were:

  • Pausing dividend growth until the share price revives.
  • Pulling forward the end of the 2% dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) discount from the end of 2028 to October 1, 2026.
  • Reducing the long-term dividend payout target to 45–60% of free cash flow (FCF) from 60–75%.

Interestingly, it has reduced its 2026 FCF guidance from $2.45 billion to $1.8 billion. Even if the company increases FCF by 10% annually for the next two years, it will reach $2.2 billion by 2028. This shows that the Telus of 2025 is a thing of the past.

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property

Source: Getty Images

Telus looks to find solid ground

In 2026, Telus is looking to stabilize its capital structure and revive its balance sheet while catching up with artificial intelligence (AI). The desperation to find solid ground in the avalanche of technology upgrades and regulatory changes is visible.

Telus began a phased rollout of its 3G network in Manitoba starting December 31, 2025, and plans to shut down the network nationwide by March 1, 2027. The old has to go to make way for new 4G and 5G networks.

It acquired Telus Digital for US$539 million in October 2025 for its recurring cash flow from SaaS services. However, it impaired $2.1 billion in goodwill in the second quarter of 2026, when a portion of that very cash flow became irrecoverable due to AI adoption.

Telus is now looking to invest in AI and satellite broadband to participate in the next generation of communication networks. This disruption and recreation is a normal lifecycle for telcos, like a phoenix rising from its ashes. BCE faced a similar situation in 2025. It stood its ground and continued its biggest restructuring from telco to techno.

The next chapter for Telus is yet to begin

Telus will write the next chapter in its journey over the next three years. The management that monetized the 3G and 4G network has retired. The company now has a new CEO, Victor Dodig, and a new CFO, Gopi Chande.

The new management will lay the blueprint for Telus’s next chapter in the third-quarter earnings call in November. Until then, Telus floats on murky water. The dip in the stock price after the dividend cut might look like an attractive opportunity.

However, Telus is not yet out of the tunnel, and ideas are still being brainstormed. It has already revised its capital plan twice in six months. I won’t be surprised if there is another revision in the third-quarter earnings, the one planned by the new management.

Is Telus stock worth buying now?

For now, I suggest holding off on buying Telus stock until the company presents a stable capital plan and sticks to it for at least six months. Its average revenue per user (ARPU) is declining owing to the regulatory change that allowed mobile virtual network operators like Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA) to access Telus and BCE networks.

Instead of Telus, Cogeco is a better dividend stock to buy. Cogeco has a 30% dividend payout ratio. It is in a better position to manage falling ARPU because of its asset-light business model. Unlike Telus and BCE, which are chasing AI and satellite communication, Cogeco is building the tried-and-tested wireless data, upgrading from wireline broadband.

Between Telus’s 5.6%, BCE’s 5.3%, and Cogeco’s 6.6% dividend yield, Cogeco’s is the safest, as it is already at a dividend payout ratio of around 40%. BCE and Telus had to halve their dividends to reduce their payout level to 40%. Moreover, Cogeco still has room to grow dividends, depending on the traction of its wireless data business.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cogeco Communications and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Energy ETF to Own as Oil Prices Surge

| Andrew Button

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy ETF (TSX:XEG) lets you buy Canadian energy stocks in a diversified package.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

$200 a Month in Tax-Free Income Is Closer Than You Think With These 2 TSX Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn unused TFSA room into a $200 monthly, tax-free “paycheque” with two steady Canadian dividend payers.

Read more »

fast shopping cart in grocery store
Dividend Stocks

This 3.3%-Yielding Stock Could Turn a $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into $231 a Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A single $7,000 TFSA contribution can start a tax-free dividend snowball with North West Company’s steady grocery business.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This 12% Yield Looks Like a Trap: Here’s The Safer Alternative I’m Buying

| Puja Tayal

Discover the dangers of chasing yield in stocks. Timbercreek’s 12% yield raises red flags based on its fundamentals.

Read more »

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock I’d Buy Today and Hold Until 2036

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A “meh” 2% yield can be far more valuable than a flashy 7% if it keeps rising for a decade.

Read more »

people apply for loan
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be a Millionaire-Maker Without Becoming the Next Shopify

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A million-dollar portfolio doesn’t require finding the next Shopify if you invest consistently and own profitable compounders like CGI.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for My Nest Egg

| Puja Tayal

Understand why dividend stocks are essential for a reliable investment portfolio in today's unpredictable financial landscape.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

$7,000 a Year Could Grow Past $500,000: The Hard Part Is Starting Early Enough

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Half a million dollars doesn’t require a miracle stock, it mostly requires starting early enough for compounding to do the…

Read more »