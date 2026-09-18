7 TSX Stocks to Buy With $7,000 for Long-Term Growth

These TSX stocks are positioned to benefit from long-term trends in technology, infrastructure, energy and consumer sectors.

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Aritzia and CES Energy add consumer and energy exposure, supported by expansion in the U.S., rising demand, and market-share gain.

• Celestica, MDA Space, and Shopify could help gain exposure to fast-growing sectors such as AI, space, and digital commerce.

In the long term, stocks have historically generated strong returns compared with many other asset classes, making them a popular choice for wealth creation. A solid strategy is to select high-quality TSX stocks and maintain a long-term investment horizon rather than reacting to short-term market fluctuations. Building a diversified portfolio can also help reduce concentration risk while providing exposure to different growth markets.

For investors looking to invest $7,000, here are seven Canadian stocks with strong fundamentals and solid long-term growth prospects.

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Allocate $3,000 in these three TSX technology stocks

Canadian technology stocks have delivered some impressive gains in recent years. The 2026 TSX30 list included five technology companies. Together, they generated an average return of 981%.

That kind of performance shows why investors should watch the Canadian tech sector. Of course, past returns don’t guarantee future performance, but several companies continue to benefit from powerful long-term trends.

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Here are three technology stocks you can consider adding now. These stocks operate across artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, space technology, and omnichannel commerce.

The first one is Celestica (TSX: CLS), which can capitalize on the surge in spending on AI and data centre infrastructure. Demand for its high-speed networking products, including 800G switches, remains a key growth driver, while adoption of 1.6-terabit technology could open another avenue for expansion. Higher enterprise storage demand and continued investment from major cloud providers could further support its results.

The second is MDA Space (TSX: MDA), which gives investors exposure to the rapidly developing space economy. Its operations span satellite systems, robotics and space operations, and geointelligence. Rising government and defence spending, growing demand for satellite connectivity, and the increasing use of space-based data provide several growth opportunities over the coming years.

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) is a compelling long-term stock as it continues to benefit from the shift toward digital and omnichannel retail. Its gross merchandise volume is expanding, while its B2B and offline businesses are gaining ground. Its payments segment, including Shop Pay, is another potential growth driver. With continued platform adoption and investment in AI, Shopify has several avenues to expand as commerce becomes increasingly multi-channel.

Two TSX stocks to capitalize on Canadian infrastructure boom

Investors building a long-term portfolio could consider companies that stand to benefit from Canada’s growing infrastructure spending.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) has a diversified portfolio covering utilities, transportation, energy infrastructure, and data assets. Its growing data center business, fibre investments, and stable utility operations offer multiple growth avenues. The company’s strong balance sheet and capital-recycling strategy also give it room to invest in new opportunities while maintaining steady cash flow.

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) is another company with significant infrastructure exposure. It has exposure to several high-growth end markets, including defence, healthcare, nuclear energy, LNG, renewable power, critical minerals, and transportation. As investment in these sectors increases, Bird could benefit from a growing pipeline of construction projects.

Two Canadian growth stocks to consider now

Growth stocks can offer attractive opportunities for investors focused on long-term wealth creation. Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) stands out for its strong growth record. Since fiscal 2022, the fashion retailer has increased revenue by about 25% annually and earnings by roughly 22%. Continued U.S. expansion, new boutiques, stronger sales, and improving margins could support future growth.

CES Energy (TSX: CEU) provides specialized chemicals that help oil and gas companies improve drilling efficiency, well performance, and infrastructure protection. Its significant U.S. operations, vertically integrated model, and adaptable supply chain provide resilience against trade-related disruptions. CES will continue to benefit from high demand for advanced drilling chemicals, customer additions, market-share gains, and acquisitions. In addition, its asset-light structure generates solid cash flow, supporting its growth.