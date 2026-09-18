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Canada Just Cut the Tax on New Investment Nearly in Half: Here’s 1 TSX Stock I’d Buy

Canada’s new “Productivity Mega Deduction” could boost after-tax returns on big investments, and Canadian National is already spending billions on eligible rail infrastructure.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Canada will let companies immediately write off far more investments, lowering near-term taxes and improving cash flow.
  • Rail infrastructure qualifies, and CN already plans to invest about $2.8 billion in 2026.
  • CN is a strong operator, but the stock isn’t cheap and rail profits still depend on the economy.

Canada just found a persuasive way to encourage companies to spend money.

Let them keep more of it.

At the Canada Investment Summit, Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled what the government calls the “Productivity Mega Deduction,” a permanent expansion of immediate tax write-offs for business investment.

Carney said roughly two-thirds of capital assets will now qualify for immediate expensing, up from about 15%. That includes machinery, software, research and development, pipelines, fibre-optic cables and, importantly for today’s stock, rail infrastructure. His sales pitch was simple.

“Your investment dollars will go a lot further in Canada than anywhere else in the advanced world.”

For companies already planning to spend billions every year, that could make a meaningful difference.

Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

The details

Normally, a company buying an expensive long-term asset can’t necessarily deduct the entire cost from taxable income immediately. Instead, that deduction is spread over time. Immediate expensing accelerates that process.

A company can deduct the full cost of eligible new investments when those assets become available for use. That means lower taxes earlier, better near-term cash flow and potentially more attractive returns from investing another dollar in Canada.

Carney said the expanded policy earns its slightly dramatic name “because the advantage it confers is huge.” The government estimates Canada’s marginal effective tax rate on new investment will fall from roughly 13% to 6.4%. That’s less than half the current U.S. rate.

This doesn’t make an investment free. It changes when businesses can recognize the tax deduction. Yet timing matters enormously when companies are spending billions on long-lived assets. Few Canadian companies understand that better than Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR).

Why I’d buy CN

CN operates roughly 32,000 kilometres of track connecting Canada’s ports, cities and resource-producing regions with the United States. Keeping that network running requires an enormous amount of money.

CN plans to invest approximately $2.8 billion in its capital program during 2026. Spending covers its track network, equipment, technology, and other infrastructure required to move goods safely and efficiently. Rail track is specifically included among the assets Carney identified under the expanded deduction.

So, CN doesn’t need to dream up an entirely new investment strategy to potentially benefit. It already spends billions maintaining and expanding infrastructure every year. Meanwhile, the underlying business is moving nicely. Second-quarter revenue increased 11% to $4.75 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 11% to $2.08. Free cash flow for the first half reached $1.84 billion, up 19%. Those results prompted CN to raise its 2026 outlook, with management now expecting mid- to high-single-digit adjusted EPS growth.

Considerations

CN shares recently traded around $167, or roughly 19.5 times forward earnings. That’s reasonable for a high-quality railway, although hardly screaming cheap. Investors also receive a quarterly dividend of $0.915 per share, or $3.66 annually, for a yield around 2.2%.

The risks aren’t complicated. Rail volumes depend on the economy, while enormous capital programs can pressure cash flow. A tax deduction also won’t make a bad investment suddenly attractive. Still, that’s precisely why I like CN for this policy.

Bottom line

CN already owns an irreplaceable transportation network, already generates billions in cash, and already needs to keep investing.

Carney wants corporate Canada to spend considerably more. CN was going to do that anyway. Now Ottawa is making the tax bill a little friendlier when it does.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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