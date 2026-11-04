Higher Rates Are Back: Can Brookfield Infrastructure Keep Growing Its Payout?

A toll road doesn’t stop collecting tolls because interest rates rise. The owner can still feel the squeeze when its debt comes due. That’s the tension for infrastructure investors after the Bank of Canada lifted its policy rate to 2.5% on October 28. The appeal is essential assets producing dependable cash, with enough growth left after financing costs to keep the investor’s payment moving higher.

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Rising rates have two sides

Infrastructure often earns through long contracts, regulated prices, or charges linked to inflation. Those arrangements can help revenue rise as costs increase. Borrowing creates a separate exposure. Fixed-rate debt can delay the impact of higher rates, while refinancing or new projects eventually bring the market’s current cost of money into the business.

I’d judge a payout using growth per share or unit, because a bigger collection of assets doesn’t automatically improve each owner’s income. Issuing more units to fund acquisitions spreads future earnings across more investors. The best version of infrastructure investing produces cash growth that stays ahead of the extra financing and ownership claims needed to create it.

Brookfield is growing per-unit earnings

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) owns utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure. That gives it several ways to earn from assets people and businesses keep using. Data capacity is one growth avenue, while established networks and transport assets provide cash from activities that already exist. I like that combination more than a payout dependent entirely on a future construction boom.

Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) reached US$0.89 per unit, up 10% year over year. FFO is an adjusted operating-earnings measure commonly used for infrastructure. The company reported a 66% payout ratio in its supplemental materials. That leaves room for other commitments, with the growth showing the expanding asset base is reaching the earnings attached to each unit.

The quarterly distribution is US$0.455, up 6% from a year earlier, or US$1.82 annualized. A Canadian purchase needs a currency conversion before calculating its yield. At $1.3978 per U.S. dollar, the November 2 Bank of Canada rate, that annual payment is approximately $2.544 per unit. Against the recent $53.24 close, the yield is about 4.8%.

Turn the yield into income

A $10,000 budget buys 187 whole units before fees. The table converts the U.S.-dollar distribution at that same exchange rate, with future Canadian payments changing as the dollar moves.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BIP.UN $53.24 187 $2.5440 $475.73 Quarterly $9,955.88

That’s an average of about $39.64 a month, paid quarterly. The underlying annual distribution would be US$340.34 for the holding. I’d focus on its ability to grow that payment in its declared currency, while leaving some flexibility in a Canadian household budget. Exchange rates can improve or reduce the converted amount even when Brookfield leaves the distribution unchanged.

Financing still gets a vote

New projects and acquisitions can support growth, but higher borrowing costs raise the return they need to earn. Asset sales help recycle capital, although they also remove the cash those assets used to generate. I’d want replacement investments to add more than the company gives up. Strong operating growth helps with that task, while an expensive acquisition could undo part of the benefit.

I’d buy gradually for long-term dividend income, keeping the holding modest if the account already has substantial property and utility exposure. These investments share sensitivity to financing conditions. The next increase has to be earned through operating growth and sensible investment, which is why I wouldn’t assume the recent payout increase repeats automatically.

Bottom line

Brookfield Infrastructure has the operating growth and payout cushion to make continued increases plausible. I’d keep adding in stages, with expectations centred on rising per-unit cash generation. Higher rates make disciplined financing more valuable, giving well-chosen projects and useful existing assets a chance to earn their place in tomorrow’s income stream.