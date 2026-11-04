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Higher Rates Are Back: Can Brookfield Infrastructure Keep Growing Its Payout?

Brookfield Infrastructure’s growing cash earnings support its payout, with financing costs setting the pace of the next increase.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Higher rates can raise financing costs even when infrastructure demand stays strong.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure's second-quarter FFO per unit increased 10%.
  • I'd buy gradually for income growth, keeping currency and debt exposure in view.

A toll road doesn’t stop collecting tolls because interest rates rise. The owner can still feel the squeeze when its debt comes due. That’s the tension for infrastructure investors after the Bank of Canada lifted its policy rate to 2.5% on October 28. The appeal is essential assets producing dependable cash, with enough growth left after financing costs to keep the investor’s payment moving higher.

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Source: Getty Images

Rising rates have two sides

Infrastructure often earns through long contracts, regulated prices, or charges linked to inflation. Those arrangements can help revenue rise as costs increase. Borrowing creates a separate exposure. Fixed-rate debt can delay the impact of higher rates, while refinancing or new projects eventually bring the market’s current cost of money into the business.

I’d judge a payout using growth per share or unit, because a bigger collection of assets doesn’t automatically improve each owner’s income. Issuing more units to fund acquisitions spreads future earnings across more investors. The best version of infrastructure investing produces cash growth that stays ahead of the extra financing and ownership claims needed to create it.

Brookfield is growing per-unit earnings

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) owns utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure. That gives it several ways to earn from assets people and businesses keep using. Data capacity is one growth avenue, while established networks and transport assets provide cash from activities that already exist. I like that combination more than a payout dependent entirely on a future construction boom.

Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) reached US$0.89 per unit, up 10% year over year. FFO is an adjusted operating-earnings measure commonly used for infrastructure. The company reported a 66% payout ratio in its supplemental materials. That leaves room for other commitments, with the growth showing the expanding asset base is reaching the earnings attached to each unit.

The quarterly distribution is US$0.455, up 6% from a year earlier, or US$1.82 annualized. A Canadian purchase needs a currency conversion before calculating its yield. At $1.3978 per U.S. dollar, the November 2 Bank of Canada rate, that annual payment is approximately $2.544 per unit. Against the recent $53.24 close, the yield is about 4.8%.

Turn the yield into income

A $10,000 budget buys 187 whole units before fees. The table converts the U.S.-dollar distribution at that same exchange rate, with future Canadian payments changing as the dollar moves.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BIP.UN$53.24187$2.5440$475.73Quarterly$9,955.88

That’s an average of about $39.64 a month, paid quarterly. The underlying annual distribution would be US$340.34 for the holding. I’d focus on its ability to grow that payment in its declared currency, while leaving some flexibility in a Canadian household budget. Exchange rates can improve or reduce the converted amount even when Brookfield leaves the distribution unchanged.

Financing still gets a vote

New projects and acquisitions can support growth, but higher borrowing costs raise the return they need to earn. Asset sales help recycle capital, although they also remove the cash those assets used to generate. I’d want replacement investments to add more than the company gives up. Strong operating growth helps with that task, while an expensive acquisition could undo part of the benefit.

I’d buy gradually for long-term dividend income, keeping the holding modest if the account already has substantial property and utility exposure. These investments share sensitivity to financing conditions. The next increase has to be earned through operating growth and sensible investment, which is why I wouldn’t assume the recent payout increase repeats automatically.

Bottom line

Brookfield Infrastructure has the operating growth and payout cushion to make continued increases plausible. I’d keep adding in stages, with expectations centred on rising per-unit cash generation. Higher rates make disciplined financing more valuable, giving well-chosen projects and useful existing assets a chance to earn their place in tomorrow’s income stream.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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