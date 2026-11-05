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Starting With $25,000: How I’d Build Towards $500 a Month in Dividends

A $25,000 starting portfolio can become a useful income engine, with contributions doing more of the work than a giant yield.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • The starter portfolio produces roughly $86 a month on average at current payment rates.
  • A $500 monthly target needs $150,000 at a 4% portfolio yield.
  • Adding $500 monthly could reach that balance in about twelve years under the stated return assumption.

A $25,000 portfolio won’t usually pay $500 a month without taking an uncomfortable shortcut. That income would require a 24% yield, which isn’t a sensible foundation for household spending. I’d give the starting balance a different job: earn sustainable dividends, reinvest them, and grow alongside regular contributions. Time makes the target more realistic.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Build the balance first

At a 4% portfolio yield, $500 a month requires $150,000. The route from $25,000 is therefore mainly a savings-and-growth plan, followed by an income plan. Trying to collect a higher payment immediately puts pressure on the investments before the capital is ready. I’d accept a smaller first cheque in exchange for a sturdier path towards the eventual one.

If using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), the starting deposit needs sufficient personal contribution room. Unused TFSA room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as room the following year. Reinvesting income already inside the account doesn’t use new room. New monthly contributions do, so the schedule must fit your own contribution history.

Give each holding a job

I’d allocate $10,000 to Enbridge (TSX: ENB), $7,500 to Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC), and $7,500 to Fortis (TSX: FTS). Pipelines and utilities provide essential-service exposure, while insurance and wealth management add another earnings source. This is a starter allocation, with future contributions available to broaden the portfolio into other sectors.

Enbridge’s cash-flow guidance supports its current dividend with room left over. Manulife’s second-quarter core earnings per share (EPS) grew 16%, while Fortis has just raised its quarterly dividend to $0.67 and extended its growth outlook. Each offers a different route to rising cash payments. Each supports a different source of income.

Using recent closes and the latest declared payments, here’s the starting income before fees. Fortis’ annual dividend uses the newly announced rate for four future quarters.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENB$68.82145$3.88$562.60Quarterly$9,978.90
MFC$62.68119$1.94$230.86Quarterly$7,458.92
FTS$82.9590$2.66$239.40Quarterly$7,465.50
TOTALn/a354n/a$1,032.86Quarterly$24,903.32

The allocation leaves $96.68 in cash and produces about $86.07 a month on average. The actual payments arrive quarterly. I’d reinvest them during the building years, then add $500 each month where contribution room allows. Those fresh dollars buy more ownership even when market enthusiasm has waned for a while.

A practical timeline

For planning, assume a 6% annual total return, including reinvested dividends, with $500 added at each month-end. The table shows the full $25,000 starting balance, rounded portfolio values, and future income at a 4% yield. The return and future yield are assumptions, so progress could be faster or slower.

TIMEPORTFOLIO VALUEMONTHLY INCOME AT 4%
Start$25,000$83
Five years$68,199$227
Ten years$126,008$420
Twelve years$154,279$514

Contributions do substantial work here, totalling $72,000 over 12 years. The return calculation already includes dividends, so they aren’t added a second time. That’s the appeal of compound growth. Investment earnings begin generating further earnings while new savings keep expanding the base.

Dividends can be cut, markets can fall, and three companies aren’t a complete retirement portfolio. I’d add other industries over time and keep emergency savings separate. If the balance trails the schedule, I’d extend the timeline or increase affordable contributions instead of reaching for a weaker business with a bigger payout.

Bottom line

I’d start collecting ownership now and leave the $500 monthly withdrawal for later. A diversified mix of Canadian dividend stocks can gradually turn a manageable savings habit into meaningful income. The first year’s payment is the beginning of the plan, with future contributions and reinvestment building the larger paycheque.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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