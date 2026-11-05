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How to Structure a $20,000 TFSA for Lifelong Monthly Income

These TSX stocks offer high yields and distribute monthly dividend payouts. Sustainable payouts generate steady income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata

Author Bio

Sneha Nahata has been fascinated by the stock market for as long as she can remember. Growing up in a family of investors and stock brokers, conversations about businesses, markets, and investing were part of everyday life. What started as curiosity soon became a lifelong passion and, ultimately, a career. She began her professional journey at Zacks Investment Research, where she developed her analytical skills and gained experience evaluating investment opportunities. Sneha has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020, helping investors look beyond the headlines to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her work is also featured on Barchart. Sneha’s investing philosophy combines growth and dividend investing, with a focus on finding businesses that can build wealth over the long term. Outside of finance, Sneha enjoys sketching, exploring new creative ideas, and spending time with her family.

Education

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, media and telecommunications, banking and financial services, energy stocks, consumer stocks, dividend investing, growth stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.

Social Media Profiles

Barchart author profile

Favorite Investment Quote

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." — Peter Lynch
Published
Key Points
  • Investors can earn a steady income through a TFSA by holding dividend-paying stocks that pay cash each month.
  • TFSA investors should consider stocks that offer steady dividends, maintain strong financial positions, and have the operational resilience to support those payouts.
  • These TSX stocks have a solid history of payouts and could generate $91 in monthly income with a $20,000 investment.

Investing $20,000 in reliable monthly dividend stocks can help Canadians generate low-cost passive income. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can make this strategy even more attractive, as investment returns earned within the account are tax-free. This lets investors keep more of their dividend earnings and reinvest them to accelerate long-term portfolio growth.

However, investors must first consider the TFSA contribution rules. For 2026, the annual TFSA dollar limit is $7,000. Canadians eligible since 2009 who have never contributed to a TFSA have $109,000 in cumulative contribution room by 2026.

Against this backdrop, here are two top Canadian stocks offering monthly payouts and solid fundamentals to generate steady income for years.

dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) is a reliable stock to hold in a TFSA for steady passive income. With a dividend yield of approximately 6.7%, the REIT offers an attractive income opportunity backed by a well-diversified portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties.

One of SmartCentres’ key strengths is its strategically located retail properties, which attract consistent customer traffic and support tenant demand. Its strong relationships with major national retailers add stability, strengthen rental income, and help maintain high occupancy. Together, these factors support growth in net operating income (NOI) and funds from operations (FFO), driving monthly distributions.

The REIT’s latest operating results reflect this stability. As of September 30, 2026, its in-place and committed occupancy stood at 98.2%, up 10 basis points from the previous quarter. It also extended approximately 57,000 square feet of leases at rental growth rates of 11.8% excluding anchor tenants and 6.8% including them.

Leasing activity remained strong, with 104,443 square feet of vacant space leased during the quarter, bringing year-to-date leasing to approximately 408,000 square feet. Moreover, the demand for new-build retail space continued to grow, supporting its growth.

Overall, strong occupancy, improving rental rates, continued leasing demand, and a favourable debt structure provide a solid base to sustain payouts in the years ahead.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) is another dependable stock for TFSA investors to generate monthly income. The energy company benefits from a diversified oil and gas business, healthy cash flow generation, and disciplined capital spending, which together support its ability to maintain and grow shareholder distributions.

Whitecap has a solid track record of rewarding investors. The company delivered strong financial results in the third quarter of 2026, generating $1.2 billion in funds flow. This represented a 32% increase per share compared with the same period last year. After spending $533 million on capital investments, Whitecap generated $640 million in free funds flow, bringing its nine-month total to $1.9 billion.

The strong performance also allowed Whitecap to increase its monthly dividend by approximately 1.5% to $0.06 per share, effective November 2026. At the same time, Whitecap continued to strengthen its balance sheet by reducing net debt. Its net debt-to-annualized-funds-flow ratio improved to 0.4 times.

Looking ahead, Whitecap’s improved production mix will likely support its growth. Moreover, its acquisition of Veren has strengthened its position by expanding its asset base and production capacity, creating room for operational improvements and stronger future cash flows.

At $0.06 per month, the dividend translates into $0.74 annually per share, offering a yield of 4.2%.

Overall, its cash flow strength and improving financial flexibility make Whitecap an appealing option for TFSA investors.

TFSA investors can generate over $91 a month

SmartCentres REIT and Whitecap Resources offer reliable, high yields for steady income. TFSA investors with approximately $20,000 in unused TFSA contribution room could allocate capital between these two dividend-paying companies to earn more than $91 in monthly income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
SmartCentres REIT$27.64361$0.154$55.59Monthly
Whitecap Resources$17.48572$0.06235.46Monthly
Price as of 11/04/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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