Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Are These Still the Best Dividend Stocks in Canada?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Are These Still the Best Dividend Stocks in Canada?

With GICs yielding over 4% and their business models shifting, are BCE, Enbridge, and TD Bank still among Canada’s top dividend stocks? Let’s analyze the risk

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
Key Points
  • BCE (TSX:BCE) stock's historic dividend cut de-risked its balance sheet to a safer cash flow payout ratio, but heavy leverage and market pivots make near-term capital growth a tough climb.
  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock's 5.7% yield remains attractive and its 30 year dividend growth streak remains intact, but a debt-heavy acquisition strategy shifts its profile toward a regulated utility, capping annual payout hikes around 3%.
  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock's massive rally from post-AML investigation lows has compressed TD's yield too low, leaving investors with a premium valuation for a franchise subject to limited near-term earnings growth.

Canadian dividend investing practically played on easy mode for over a decade. During the ultra-low interest rate era following the 2008 financial crisis, TSX passive income darlings got treated like high-yielding bond substitutes. You bought them, reinvested the dividends, and went about your life.

That cozy playbook is officially broken.

With 10-year treasury yields becoming more elevated in 2026 and generous financial houses offering 1-year guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) at rates up to 3.8% and 3-year terms at 4.3%, income seekers face a stark reality: Why take on significant equity risk for a 2% or 3% dividend yield when risk-free GICs pay noticeably more while guaranteeing your principal?

The counterargument, of course, is anchored on long-term dividend raises and capital growth prospects. Equities offer residual claims on growing cash flows and compounding earnings that static GICs simply can’t match. But market conditions shift, debt burdens balloon, and growth drivers stall. Yesterday’s ultimate dividend champions can quickly transform into today’s capital sinkholes.

Here is a fresh look at three legendary TSX dividend stocks to see if they still deserve a spot in your portfolio.

A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

BCE stock: A high-yield dilemma

Canadian telecommunications giant BCE (TSX: BCE) has been a portfolio staple for decades, offering a respectable 5.7% yield. However, that yield comes in the wake of a historic 56% dividend slash in May 2025. The telecom sector has been a brutal place for total returns, with BCE stock delivering negative total returns over the last five years.

The company halted its ambitious home fibre program after regulatory rulings diluted future returns on capital, pivoted toward acquiring U.S.-based Ziply Fiber, and is reallocating resources into artificial intelligence (AI) data centres. While the dividend trim brought the free cash flow payout ratio back into a safer target range, lingering leverage and strategic uncertainty continue to drag on performance.

BCE looks like a deeply discounted turnaround play, but until leverage comes down, the risk of it remaining a growth-stagnant yield trap isn’t zero.

Enbridge stock: Is a 5.7% yield enough as capital gains stall?

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) stock stands as one of Canada’s most dependable income compounders with 30 consecutive years of dividend increases. After trading at eye-popping yields near 8% in 2023, share price appreciation has compressed its yield to a tighter 5.7%. That was good for early investors who got both a juicy yield and capital gains. But the dividend stock may no longer be as wonderful for new money buying the stock in September 2026.

Enbridge is on an aggressive, debt-heavy acquisitions-heavy growth trajectory. It recently announced US$3.2 billion in acquisitions in U.S. crude gathering assets while executing on a $41 billion organic growth pipeline. As acquired gas utility assets and new renewable energy assets increasingly dominate its revenue mix, Enbridge’s cash flow profile increasingly mirrors a regulated utility. Consequently, future dividend growth is settling into modest annual “adjustments” of around 3%.

Resultantly, Enbridge stock may morph into a slow-moving bond proxy. If predictable cash income is your sole objective, the 5.7% dividend yield should satisfy. But if you are counting on meaningful capital appreciation, prepare for a long, quiet wait.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD), or TD Bank stock, has staged a remarkable recovery from its lows following U.S. anti-money laundering (AML) regulatory penalties. The top Canadian bank stock’s formidable domestic franchise and robust capital buffer made that historic price weakness a classic entry point. However, following a massive 106% run-up from its troughs over the past three years, TD Bank stock’s yield has shrunk to just 2.7% for new buyers who buy the top Canadian bank stock at stretched valuations today.

Crucially, the U.S. asset cap remains in place, placing a structural ceiling on a growth driver within North America’s largest economy, while the domestic economy battles trade headwinds.

TD Dividend Yield Chart

TD Dividend Yield data by YCharts

Meanwhile, TD stock’s forward price-to-earnings ratio has expanded from under 10 times in early 2025 to nearly 17 times today. New investors are paying a premium valuation for potentially capped earnings growth while receiving a lower yield than a standard bank GIC.

While TD stock remains a premier blue-chip financial sector stock to buy and hold, its stretched valuation suggests total returns could underperform rival income options over the next two to three years.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

Forget GICs: This Dividend Stock Pays You 4% Monthly

| Aditya Raghunath

GIC rates look thin after taxes. This top Canadian dividend stock pays you each month, yields about 4%, and covers…

Read more »

infrastructure like highways enables economic growth
Dividend Stocks

3 Savvy Ways Canadians Can Invest in the Country’s Infrastructure Boom

| Puja Tayal

Find out how Prime Minister Carney's plans for Canadian infrastructure can benefit investors and revitalize key industries.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

$10,000 in These Stocks Could Be All It Takes to Build Real Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $10,000 investment split between two monthly-paying Canadian REITs could currently generate about $50 in passive income every month.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

Looking for TFSA Income? This 7.6% Dividend Stock Should Snag Your Attention

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Firm Capital Property Trust's monthly distribution recently showed improved safety. Here's why the 7.6% yield belongs in your TFSA.

Read more »

shopper carries paper bags with purchases
Dividend Stocks

$1,000 in This Stock Could Be Paying You for the Rest of Your Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $1,000 investment won't create instant passive income, but Fortis's 52-year dividend-growth streak gives it decades-long potential.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable cash flows, consistent dividend increases, and healthy growth prospects, these two TSX stocks would be excellent buys…

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

This Is the Dividend Stock I’d Never Trade Away

| Adam Othman

A 26-year dividend-growth streak, record production, and a management team committed to shareholder returns. Here's why CNQ stays in my…

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

I Think These 3 Canadian Stocks Are Absolutely Best in Class for Dividends

| Robin Brown

These three Canadian dividend stocks are some of the greatest companies in Canada. They are ideal bets for long-term safe…

Read more »