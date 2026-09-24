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$10,000 in These Stocks Could Be All It Takes to Build Real Monthly Income

A $10,000 investment split between two monthly-paying Canadian REITs could currently generate about $50 in passive income every month.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • SmartCentres currently yields about 6.9% and maintains 98.1% committed occupancy.
  • Choice Properties yields about 5.2% with a portfolio heavily anchored by necessity-based real estate.
  • Together, a roughly $10,000 investment could produce about $603 in annual distributions.

Fifty dollars a month isn’t financial freedom. It is, however, a phone bill, a few subscriptions, or one less expense your paycheque has to handle.

That’s why I like starting smaller with passive income. You don’t need a portfolio capable of paying every bill tomorrow. Build enough income to cover one, reinvest the rest, and let time make the next bill easier. With $10,000, two Canadian stocks could currently produce just over $50 every month.

ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

Monthly matters

Payment frequency doesn’t increase an investment’s return. A 6% annual yield is still 6% whether it arrives monthly or quarterly. Monthly payments are useful, though. Investors who need income receive cash on roughly the same schedule as their bills. Investors who don’t need it yet can reinvest those distributions into more shares.

That’s why monthly dividend stocks can become useful building blocks for a longer-term passive-income portfolio. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are particularly good hunting grounds, and there’s two that look interesting right now.

SRU.UN

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) owns 201 properties across Canada, with much of its portfolio built around value-oriented retail. That tends to mean the sorts of places Canadians keep visiting even when budgets get tighter.

Its committed occupancy reached 98.1% during the second quarter, while rent growth on renewed leases excluding anchors hit 12%. SmartCentres isn’t standing still, either. New self-storage properties are opening, and an expansion of Toronto Premium Outlets is expected to begin construction in the fourth quarter. At $26.90, its $1.85 annualized distribution produces a yield near 6.9%.

CHP.UN

Choice Properties REIT (TSX: CHP.UN) approaches real estate from a slightly different angle. Its portfolio includes grocery-anchored retail, industrial properties, and residential assets. That grocery exposure gives it a particularly sturdy tenant base. People may postpone buying a sofa, but dinner remains a recurring event.

Second-quarter occupancy was 97.7%, while same-asset net operating income rose 2.8%. Choice also renewed 50 Loblaw leases covering 3.6 million square feet after quarter-end at an average rent increase of 8.8%.

Growth could accelerate further. Choice is working toward acquiring approximately $5 billion of First Capital REIT properties as part of the broader $9.4 billion transaction announced earlier this year, subject to remaining approvals and closing conditions. At $14.96, its $0.78 annualized distribution yields about 5.2%.

What $10,000 buys

Split $10,000 roughly evenly between the two, and the income starts looking tangible.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SRU.UN$26.90185$1.85$342.25Monthly$4,976.50
CHP.UN$14.96334$0.78$260.52Monthly$4,996.64
TOTAL$602.77$9,973.14

That works out to roughly $50.23 per month. Hold the investments inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with sufficient contribution room and those distributions can generally grow and be withdrawn tax-free.

Considerations

Both stocks are REITs, so this isn’t a perfectly diversified portfolio. Higher borrowing costs, property valuations, development expenses, and weaker tenants can all hurt results.

Choice also faces execution and added leverage risk around the First Capital transaction. SmartCentres reported flat funds from operations per unit during the latest quarter as higher interest and administrative costs offset stronger rental income. Furthermore, neither distribution is guaranteed.

Bottom line

I wouldn’t stop at these two stocks forever. I would be comfortable using them to start. Nearly $603 of annual income from $10,000 won’t replace a salary. Reinvest it, add fresh money, and eventually that first $50 monthly payment can start working on bill number two.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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