Looking for TFSA Income? This 7.6% Dividend Stock Should Snag Your Attention

Discover why placing this diversified Canadian REIT in your TFSA shields your monthly income from taxes while saving you from a grueling tax-season accounting nightmare.

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN) is a high-yield Canadian REIT that just got safer. Latest earnings reveal a major turnaround in payout coverage. The 7.6% distribution yield is far more sustainable than the market currently thinks.

High-yield dividend stocks often come with a catch, but Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX: FCD.UN) is currently proving that a generous monthly payout can actually be backed by improving fundamentals. Its regular distributions yield an enticing 7.6% today as the Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) shrugs off its share of market skepticism.

However, the diversified REIT’s latest earnings report delivered a crucial turning point: the trust’s Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) payout ratio, a key measure of distribution safety, improved to a sustainable 98% during the second quarter of 2026, down significantly from 106% a year ago. Distribution coverage improved significantly.

Paired with a 7% year-over-year increase in Net Operating Income (NOI) to $10.2 million, Firm Capital is actively bolstering its distribution safety while transforming its real estate portfolio for long-term income growth. Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors seeking reliable passive income should take a closer look at this under-the-radar REIT.

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Firm Capital Property Trust is growing its income base with defensive assets

Firm Capital Property Trust’s underlying strength lies in its diversified, recession-resilient retail, industrial, and residential real estate. Before closing a $218 million acquisition of manufactured home communities (MHCs) in July, the trust owned a well-balanced portfolio of 62 commercial properties, primarily grocery-anchored retail and flex-industrial assets, alongside multi-residential units and manufactured home communities (MHCs). Overall occupancy remains high at 94.4% for commercial properties, but its manufactured home communities are the real standout star, boasting a near-perfect 99.7% occupancy rate.

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Recognizing the sticky demand and low capital expenditure requirements of MHCs, management is aggressively expanding this MHC segment to position Firm Capital as one of Canada’s leading single owners of manufactured housing communities. This strategic pivot adds high-margin, defensive rental cash flow to the balance sheet while organic growth continues to push rents higher – with industrial rent per square foot rising by 6% year-over-year during the second quarter.

The REIT’s balance sheet also remains on solid footing as management maintains a conservative 50% Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio and recently closed $41.2 million in mortgage refinancings.

Furthermore, the trust trades at an attractive 15.5% discount to its Net Asset Value (NAV) of $8.06 per unit. Just as importantly, key insiders and management control approximately 10% of outstanding trust units, ensuring decision-makers have substantial skin in the game and remain tightly aligned with retail unitholders.

Your TFSA as the ultimate home for FCD.UN

While a 7.6% distribution paid out monthly sounds like a dream for income seekers, holding REITs in a non-registered taxable account, generally, can quickly turn into an accounting nightmare. REIT distributions are rarely treated as simple eligible dividends; instead, they are typically a variable mix of ordinary income, capital gains, and Return of Capital (RoC).

Because Return of Capital reduces your adjusted cost base (ACB) for tax calculation purposes, and the component varies from year to year, holding FCD.UN in a taxable account requires tedious manual bookkeeping every tax season to avoid miscalculating capital gains when you eventually sell.

By locating this high-yielding REIT inside your Tax-Free Savings Account, you eliminate the tax-tracking headache entirely.

A $10,000 investment in FCD.UN today would generate roughly $760 per year, or about $63.33 in passive income every single month, flowing straight into your account 100% tax-free. You can freely reinvest those distributions to compound your wealth or collect the cash without handing a single dime to the CRA.

Investor takeaway

With its AFFO payout ratio safely back below 100%, an expanding footprint in high-occupancy manufactured housing, and strong insider alignment, Firm Capital Property Trust offers a compelling blend of value and passive income safety for Canadian income investors. Locating the 7.6% monthly distribution payer inside a TFSA locks in tax-free income while keeping your tax season completely stress-free.