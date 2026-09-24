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$1,000 in This Stock Could Be Paying You for the Rest of Your Life

A $1,000 investment won’t create instant passive income, but Fortis’s 52-year dividend-growth streak gives it decades-long potential.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Fortis has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years.
  • A $1,000 investment currently produces about $33 in annual dividends.
  • Its $28.8 billion capital plan could support more earnings and dividend growth through 2030.

A thousand dollars can disappear surprisingly quickly. A car repair, a few grocery runs, and suddenly you’re wondering whether money actually enjoys leaving.

Invest it well, however, and that same $1,000 could still be sending money back decades from now.

That doesn’t require finding a stock yielding 10%. In fact, I’d rather start with a company that’s been increasing its dividend for longer than many investors have been alive.

shopper carries paper bags with purchases

Source: Getty Images

Start small

Dividend investing gets far more interesting with time. A modest payment today can be reinvested into more shares. Those shares generate their own dividends, which can buy still more shares. That’s compound growth doing what it does best. Eventually, investors can stop reinvesting and take those dividends as income instead.

Of course, no dividend is guaranteed for life. The better question is whether the business has enough dependable cash flow and future growth to keep paying shareholders for a very long time. That’s where Fortis (TSX: FTS) gets interesting.

FTS

Fortis owns nine regulated electric and natural gas utilities serving roughly 3.5 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. About 95% of its assets are electricity and gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. People can cancel a streaming subscription, but electricity will always survive the household budget purge.

The regulated model also gives Fortis relatively predictable earnings. It invests in approved infrastructure, adds those investments to its rate base, and earns regulated returns on those assets.

Fortis plans to invest $28.8 billion between 2026 and 2030, supporting expected rate-base growth of about 7% annually. Plus, there’s already movement. Fortis invested $2.7 billion during the first half of 2026 and remains on track for $5.6 billion this year. Second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) also increased to $0.78 from $0.76 last year.

52 years

The real attraction here is the dividend. Fortis currently pays $0.64 per share quarterly, or $2.56 annualized. At a recent price of $75.76, that’s a yield of roughly 3.4%. Here’s what $1,000 gets you today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FTS$75.7613$2.56$33.28Quarterly$984.88

Thirty-three dollars annually won’t be changing anyone’s retirement plans yet, but the history behind it is more interesting. Fortis has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years and currently targets another 4% to 6% of annual dividend growth through 2030.

Reinvest those payments for decades among diversified Canadian dividend stocks, and the income generated by that original $1,000 could become considerably larger.

Considerations

Fortis isn’t cheap. At roughly 20 times forward earnings, investors are paying for that stability.

Utilities also borrow heavily to fund infrastructure. Higher financing costs, regulatory decisions, project delays, and weaker-than-expected rate-base growth could pressure future earnings. Its 3.4% starting yield is also easy to beat elsewhere on the TSX.

Yet a bigger yield doesn’t necessarily mean better lifetime income. A dividend that grows for decades can eventually become much more valuable than one that starts high and gets cut.

Bottom line

I wouldn’t expect $1,000 in Fortis to fund retirement. I would expect it to start something. Thirteen shares can pay $33.28 this year; those dividends can buy more shares, and Fortis plans to keep growing both its regulated asset base and its payout.

If the company can extend anything close to its 52-year dividend-growth record, that first $1,000 could still be sending money back long after you’ve forgotten what else you might have spent it on.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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