Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » I’d Buy These Canadian Stocks Before Foreign Investment Starts Piling In
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

I’d Buy These Canadian Stocks Before Foreign Investment Starts Piling In

Where there’s opportunity, there’s also risk. Investors should do their due diligence before investing.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
Key Points
  • The Canada Investment Summit drew investors from nearly 30 countries and aims to catalyze roughly $500 billion into energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, defence, technology, and AI.
  • The author highlights four TSX stocks to watch for that theme: Stantec (STN) for infrastructure services, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) for energy, Lundin Mining (LUN) for copper/critical minerals, and Magellan Aerospace (MAL) for defence/aerospace.
  • Each stock offers thematic exposure but carries specific risks—project delays and economic slowdowns for Stantec, commodity-price volatility for CNQ and LUN, and execution/cyclical risk for Magellan—so investors should research before buying.

Foreign capital could increasingly flow toward Canada’s strategic industries following the country’s first Canada Investment Summit. The September event brought together investors from nearly 30 countries and resulted in commitments expected to catalyse nearly $500 billion of investment across energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, defence, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI). 

That creates an interesting backdrop for Canadian investors. Rather than waiting for international capital to find obvious opportunities, I’d investigate four TSX-listed companies with businesses directly exposed to several of these investment themes.

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern

Source: Getty Images

Stantec

Stantec (TSX: STN) could be a direct beneficiary of increased infrastructure spending because it provides engineering, architecture, environmental, and consulting services rather than having to finance major projects itself. This can make additional public and private investment a potential revenue opportunity. The company ended the second half of 2026 with a $9.2 billion backlog and reaffirmed its full-year outlook, including expected adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) growth of 15% to 18%. Management also pointed to public-sector spending and demand in areas such as water and buildings. 

For investors looking for an infrastructure-related way to participate in rising capital spending, Stantec offers exposure through professional services. The key risks include economic slowdowns, project delays, and acquisition integration. Still, its substantial backlog provides an important foundation for future revenue. As well, its price-to-earnings ratio looks much more reasonable after a meaningful pullback.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) offers exposure to one of the areas specifically highlighted by the Summit: energy. Its enormous, diversified resource base gives it significant operating scale, while its oil sands operations can generate substantial cash flow when commodity prices are supportive. 

In the second quarter of 2026, the company reported record production of about 1.68 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and increased its 2026 production guidance. It also generated $6.9 billion of adjusted funds flow and returned roughly $2.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. 

For investors expecting energy investment and infrastructure development to remain Canadian priorities, CNQ provides a large-scale way to participate. However, oil and natural-gas prices remain volatile, and commodity exposure means earnings and cash flow can fluctuate.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN) provides a more direct play on the critical minerals theme. Copper is particularly important because it is used extensively in electricity networks, industrial infrastructure, transportation, and electrification. 

In the first half of the year, nearly 86% of its revenue came from copper and about 9% came from gold. The company expects 2026 copper production of 310,000 to 335,000 tonnes. 

If increased investment in Canadian and North American supply chains encourages greater attention to critical minerals, copper producers could attract additional investor interest. Lundin’s exposure comes with meaningful commodity, operational, geopolitical, and project-execution risks, so investors should not treat higher copper demand as a guaranteed earnings catalyst. Nevertheless, its established production base makes it an interesting stock to investigate.

Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace (TSX: MAL) is one way for investors to gain exposure to the defence and aerospace investment theme. The company manufactures aerospace structures, components, engines, specialty materials, and other products, while also participating in space and defence-related programs. In February, Magellan announced a teaming agreement with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) concerning heavyweight torpedo production and in-service support connected with Canada’s future submarine capabilities. It also has long-term agreements with Pratt & Whitney Canada. 

This combination of aerospace and defence exposure could become increasingly relevant if Canada and its allies continue increasing strategic investment. 

Notably, Magellan is smaller and potentially more cyclical than the other names here, and investors should monitor the stock more closely, such as its execution, changes in margins, and stock valuation. Still, its specialized capabilities make it worth investigating before additional defence spending potentially filters through the industry.

The bottom line

The Canada Investment Summit has put energy, infrastructure, critical minerals, and defence firmly in the spotlight, alongside a potentially significant wave of new capital. I’d research Stantec, Canadian Natural Resources, Lundin Mining, and Magellan Aerospace for a potential investment in these themes.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Stantec. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Stocks for Beginners

Own This ETF? Check How Much of Your Portfolio Depends on the Same Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

XEQT owns thousands of stocks, but adding other ETFs or individual names can quietly increase concentration in your portfolio.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Tech Stocks

What’s the Number That Would Let You Work on Your Own Terms?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Financial freedom may arrive before retirement if your portfolio only needs to replace part of your working income.

Read more »

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them
Stocks for Beginners

The Economy Is Slowing Down: I’m Still Buying These Canadian Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A weak Canadian economy doesn't stop me investing when businesses can keep growing without strong economic conditions.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

Could You Spot a Problem in Your Parents’ Finances Before It’s Too Late?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Small changes in an older parent’s financial habits can signal problems worth catching before they become expensive.

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Stocks for Beginners

And Just Like That … You’re Buying Your First Stock 

| Puja Tayal

Discover how your first stock experience shapes your investment journey. Learn to invest wisely and avoid common pitfalls.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Own Several ETFs? Your TFSA Could Still Depend on the Same Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Owning several ETFs can still leave your TFSA concentrated if the same mega-cap stocks dominate each fund.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Stocks for Beginners

Is VFV Enough for Your TFSA? Here’s What Else You May Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

VFV offers cheap access to 500 large U.S. companies, but your TFSA may still be missing Canada and international markets.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Pays a 5.6% Dividend Every Single Month: It Could Cover Your Phone Bill

| Demetris Afxentiou

RioCan pays a dividend every single month. See how its 5.6% yield could generate enough income to cover a $70…

Read more »