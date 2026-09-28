I’d Buy These Canadian Stocks Before Foreign Investment Starts Piling In

Where there’s opportunity, there’s also risk. Investors should do their due diligence before investing.

Each stock offers thematic exposure but carries specific risks—project delays and economic slowdowns for Stantec, commodity-price volatility for CNQ and LUN, and execution/cyclical risk for Magellan—so investors should research before buying.

The author highlights four TSX stocks to watch for that theme: Stantec (STN) for infrastructure services, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) for energy, Lundin Mining (LUN) for copper/critical minerals, and Magellan Aerospace (MAL) for defence/aerospace.

The Canada Investment Summit drew investors from nearly 30 countries and aims to catalyze roughly $500 billion into energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, defence, technology, and AI.

Foreign capital could increasingly flow toward Canada’s strategic industries following the country’s first Canada Investment Summit. The September event brought together investors from nearly 30 countries and resulted in commitments expected to catalyse nearly $500 billion of investment across energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, defence, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI).

That creates an interesting backdrop for Canadian investors. Rather than waiting for international capital to find obvious opportunities, I’d investigate four TSX-listed companies with businesses directly exposed to several of these investment themes.

Source: Getty Images

Stantec

Stantec (TSX: STN) could be a direct beneficiary of increased infrastructure spending because it provides engineering, architecture, environmental, and consulting services rather than having to finance major projects itself. This can make additional public and private investment a potential revenue opportunity. The company ended the second half of 2026 with a $9.2 billion backlog and reaffirmed its full-year outlook, including expected adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) growth of 15% to 18%. Management also pointed to public-sector spending and demand in areas such as water and buildings.

For investors looking for an infrastructure-related way to participate in rising capital spending, Stantec offers exposure through professional services. The key risks include economic slowdowns, project delays, and acquisition integration. Still, its substantial backlog provides an important foundation for future revenue. As well, its price-to-earnings ratio looks much more reasonable after a meaningful pullback.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) offers exposure to one of the areas specifically highlighted by the Summit: energy. Its enormous, diversified resource base gives it significant operating scale, while its oil sands operations can generate substantial cash flow when commodity prices are supportive.

In the second quarter of 2026, the company reported record production of about 1.68 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and increased its 2026 production guidance. It also generated $6.9 billion of adjusted funds flow and returned roughly $2.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

For investors expecting energy investment and infrastructure development to remain Canadian priorities, CNQ provides a large-scale way to participate. However, oil and natural-gas prices remain volatile, and commodity exposure means earnings and cash flow can fluctuate.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN) provides a more direct play on the critical minerals theme. Copper is particularly important because it is used extensively in electricity networks, industrial infrastructure, transportation, and electrification.

In the first half of the year, nearly 86% of its revenue came from copper and about 9% came from gold. The company expects 2026 copper production of 310,000 to 335,000 tonnes.

If increased investment in Canadian and North American supply chains encourages greater attention to critical minerals, copper producers could attract additional investor interest. Lundin’s exposure comes with meaningful commodity, operational, geopolitical, and project-execution risks, so investors should not treat higher copper demand as a guaranteed earnings catalyst. Nevertheless, its established production base makes it an interesting stock to investigate.

Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace (TSX: MAL) is one way for investors to gain exposure to the defence and aerospace investment theme. The company manufactures aerospace structures, components, engines, specialty materials, and other products, while also participating in space and defence-related programs. In February, Magellan announced a teaming agreement with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) concerning heavyweight torpedo production and in-service support connected with Canada’s future submarine capabilities. It also has long-term agreements with Pratt & Whitney Canada.

This combination of aerospace and defence exposure could become increasingly relevant if Canada and its allies continue increasing strategic investment.

Notably, Magellan is smaller and potentially more cyclical than the other names here, and investors should monitor the stock more closely, such as its execution, changes in margins, and stock valuation. Still, its specialized capabilities make it worth investigating before additional defence spending potentially filters through the industry.

The bottom line

The Canada Investment Summit has put energy, infrastructure, critical minerals, and defence firmly in the spotlight, alongside a potentially significant wave of new capital. I’d research Stantec, Canadian Natural Resources, Lundin Mining, and Magellan Aerospace for a potential investment in these themes.