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Own Several ETFs? Your TFSA Could Still Depend on the Same Stocks

Owning several ETFs can still leave your TFSA concentrated if the same mega-cap stocks dominate each fund.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • VFV, VUN, and VEQT all hold Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft among their largest positions.
  • An equal split across the three would put roughly 16% into those three companies alone.
  • ETF diversification should be measured by underlying exposure, not the number of tickers you own.

Three exchange-traded funds (ETF) can look like diversification. Yet at the same time can also be three different ways of buying Nvidia.

That’s the problem with judging a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) by the number of ticker symbols it contains. An investor might own a global ETF, an S&P 500 ETF, and a total U.S. market ETF and feel beautifully diversified.

Look underneath, and the same handful of companies may be doing much of the work. That doesn’t make the ETFs bad; it means you should know what each new fund actually adds.

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Look underneath

Consider three popular types of ETFs. Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX: VEQT) owns thousands of stocks across Canada, the United States, developed international markets, and emerging markets. Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX: VFV) owns large U.S. companies. Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSX: VUN) goes broader, adding mid-, small-, and micro-cap U.S. companies.

Those descriptions sound different, and granted they are. But they also share many of the largest holdings. Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, and Tesla appear prominently across the U.S. portions of these funds. So understanding how ETFs work means looking through the wrapper instead of assuming each fund represents a completely new investment.

Same stocks

The concentration becomes clearer with the three biggest names. As of August 31, Nvidia represented about 8.1% of VFV and 6.8% of VUN. Apple accounted for roughly 7% and 6.2%, respectively. Microsoft added another 5.7% and 5%.

Even VEQT, despite its global reach, had about 3.1% in Nvidia, 2.8% in Apple, and 2.3% in Microsoft. Imagine splitting a portfolio equally across VEQT, VFV, and VUN.

STOCKVEQT WEIGHTVFV WEIGHTVUN WEIGHTAPPROX. EQUAL WEIGHT IN PORTFOLIO
Nvidia3.1%8.1%6.8%6.0%
Apple2.8%7.0%6.2%5.4%
Microsoft2.3%5.7%5.0%4.3%
TOTAL15.7%

More than 15% of the whole portfolio would depend on three companies. That may be perfectly acceptable for some, but should be intentional.

More isn’t always more

VFV and VUN provide a good example. VFV focuses on approximately 500 large U.S. businesses. VUN owns the wider U.S. market, so it already contains those same large companies plus smaller ones. Holding both doesn’t suddenly double diversification. It simply increases the amount allocated to U.S. stocks, particularly the mega-cap companies that dominate both indexes.

Adding VEQT creates the same issue from another direction. VEQT already has substantial U.S. exposure alongside Canada and international markets. An investor who owns VEQT and then keeps adding VFV may think they’re adding a new investment. They’re mainly increasing the U.S. allocation already inside VEQT.

So while VDV is a strong, low-cost U.S. core holding, it isn’t a complete global portfolio. Its market-cap weighting can also create more concentration after the largest companies have strong runs.

TFSA space matters

Overlap deserves extra attention inside a TFSA because contribution room is limited. I’d want every holding to have a clear job. Maybe VEQT is the global core. Maybe VFV is added because the investor deliberately wants more U.S. exposure. Maybe VUN replaces VFV because broader U.S. coverage is preferred.

Any of those approaches can make sense. Owning all three simply because each ETF looks diversified on its own is different. There are other overlaps to check too. Canadian dividend ETFs may all lean heavily toward the same banks and pipelines. Technology ETFs can duplicate stocks already sitting near the top of an S&P 500 fund.

Bottom line

I don’t count ETFs when deciding whether a portfolio is diversified; I count exposures. If three funds all put their largest dollars into Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, owning three tickers doesn’t change that.

Before adding another ETF to a TFSA, I’d ask one question: “What does this fund give me that I don’t already own?”

If the answer is “more of the same stocks,” at least make sure that’s exactly what you wanted.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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