Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » The Economy Is Slowing Down: I’m Still Buying These Canadian Stocks
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

The Economy Is Slowing Down: I’m Still Buying These Canadian Stocks

A weak Canadian economy doesn’t stop me investing when businesses can keep growing without strong economic conditions.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Dollarama's Canadian comparable-store sales increased 5.4% last quarter.
  • Waste Connections raised its 2026 outlook after revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased.
  • Both stocks offer recurring demand, but their premium valuations leave less room for disappointing results.

A slowing economy doesn’t make me want to stop investing. It makes me pickier about what I own.

Canada’s economy has spent much of 2026 moving slowly. The Bank of Canada expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth of just 0.7% this year, while employment fell by 42,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate held at 6.4%.

That doesn’t mean recession is inevitable. Second-quarter growth rebounded sharply. It does mean I want businesses that don’t need Canadians feeling wealthy to keep growing.

Two stocks fit that description.

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them

Source: Getty Images

Spending shifts

Economic slowdowns don’t stop consumer spending. They change where the money goes. Households may postpone vacations, furniture, and expensive purchases while hunting harder for value on everyday products. Businesses and municipalities may trim budgets, but garbage continues piling up.

That’s why I’d focus on companies selling necessities or solving problems customers can’t ignore. It won’t prevent share prices from falling. It can make the businesses underneath them less dependent on the economic cycle. First up is Dollarama (TSX: DOL).

DOL

Dollarama operates 1,734 stores across Canada, with expanding businesses in Latin America, Mexico, and Australia. The Canadian value proposition becomes especially useful when household budgets tighten. Customers can buy cleaning products, food, toiletries, school supplies, and household goods at low prices without changing where they shop every week.

That demand showed up in the latest quarter. Canadian comparable-store sales increased 5.4%, driven by a 3.7% increase in transactions. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 11.2% to $1.29. Management responded by increasing its Canadian comparable-store-sales guidance to between 4% and 4.5% and lifting expected new store openings to between 65 and 75.

The international runway adds another layer. Dollarcity sales increased 30% in its latest quarter, while the network reached 781 stores. Dollarama isn’t cheap. At $178.40, it trades around 34 times forward earnings. Australia is also losing money while management rebuilds the former Reject Shop network. I’m paying for growth here, not a bargain. A slowing economy could make Dollarama’s value-focused model even more useful.

WCN

My second pick solves an even simpler problem. Waste Connections (TSX: WCN) collects, transfers, recycles, and disposes of waste across Canada and the United States. Households still produce garbage in a weak economy. Municipal contracts don’t disappear because GDP growth slows. Businesses can produce less waste when activity weakens, but the essential nature of the service provides a strong base.

Second-quarter revenue increased 6.4% to US$2.56 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 6.8% to US$840 million. Management then raised its 2026 outlook, now expecting revenue between US$10.02 billion and US$10.05 billion and adjusted EBITDA of US$3.33 billion to US$3.34 billion.

Acquisitions provide another growth engine. Waste Connections completed deals representing more than US$100 million in annualized revenue during the first half while repurchasing a record US$614.5 million of its own shares.

Considerations

Neither stock is cheap. Waste Connections trades around 26.5 times forward earnings at $218.93. Dollarama commands an even larger premium. A deeper downturn could pressure commercial waste volumes at WCN and consumer spending at Dollarama, while paying high valuations creates more downside if earnings disappoint.

That’s why I’d build positions over time instead of treating defensive businesses as invincible ones. Investors can also spread risk across diversified Canadian blue-chip stocks rather than betting everything on one economic outcome. Long-term investments held inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can keep eligible gains and dividends tax-free when contribution room is available.

Bottom line

I’m not waiting for Canada’s economy to look perfect before buying stocks. Dollarama benefits when consumers care more about value. Waste Connections gets paid to provide a service communities need in good economies and bad ones.

If growth stays weak, both businesses have ways to keep moving. If the economy improves, I don’t need to sell them. That’s the type of flexibility I want when the economic forecast keeps changing.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Waste Connections. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Stocks for Beginners

Own This ETF? Check How Much of Your Portfolio Depends on the Same Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

XEQT owns thousands of stocks, but adding other ETFs or individual names can quietly increase concentration in your portfolio.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Tech Stocks

What’s the Number That Would Let You Work on Your Own Terms?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Financial freedom may arrive before retirement if your portfolio only needs to replace part of your working income.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Stocks for Beginners

I’d Buy These Canadian Stocks Before Foreign Investment Starts Piling In

| Kay Ng

Where there's opportunity, there's also risk. Investors should do their due diligence before investing.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

Could You Spot a Problem in Your Parents’ Finances Before It’s Too Late?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Small changes in an older parent’s financial habits can signal problems worth catching before they become expensive.

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Stocks for Beginners

And Just Like That … You’re Buying Your First Stock 

| Puja Tayal

Discover how your first stock experience shapes your investment journey. Learn to invest wisely and avoid common pitfalls.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Own Several ETFs? Your TFSA Could Still Depend on the Same Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Owning several ETFs can still leave your TFSA concentrated if the same mega-cap stocks dominate each fund.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Stocks for Beginners

Is VFV Enough for Your TFSA? Here’s What Else You May Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

VFV offers cheap access to 500 large U.S. companies, but your TFSA may still be missing Canada and international markets.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Pays a 5.6% Dividend Every Single Month: It Could Cover Your Phone Bill

| Demetris Afxentiou

RioCan pays a dividend every single month. See how its 5.6% yield could generate enough income to cover a $70…

Read more »