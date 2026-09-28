The TSX Dividend Stock Built for People Who Want One Less Thing to Worry About

Management is balancing growth and prudence — pursuing U.S. expansion (100 branches by 2028) under an asset cap (US$434B) and a conservative payout ratio (~43–50%), supporting long‑term, hands‑off dividend reliability.

Income investors, including retirees or those building a nest egg, need an anchor stock that demands minimal supervision rather than constant monitoring. You can focus on daily life, confident that steady cash flow and dividends for compounding wealth will come on schedule.

If you want one less thing to worry about, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) may appeal to you most. The TSX dividend stock and standout passive income provider is built for the long haul. That doesn’t mean it’s without risk. Still, this giant lender has proven time and again that it can weather market disruptions, economic downturns, and recent regulatory troubles while keeping its payout intact.

man withdraws money from ATM

Payout durability

The $283 billion bank boasts a 169-year dividend track record, indicating payout durability. TD Bank kept investors whole on dividends, even during the Great Depression, not to mention two World Wars. It endured every major financial crisis that followed, including the 2020 global pandemic.

In addition to a conservative payout ratio (43% to 50% range), TD wins out on capital adequacy. As of Q3 fiscal 2026 (three months ending July 31, 2026), the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at a very strong 14.3%. Also, during the quarter, total bank adjusted return on equity (ROE) rose to 16% from 13% in Q2 fiscal 2025.

Resilient earnings

Resilient earnings enable Toronto Dominion Bank to absorb cyclical stocks without slashing dividends. U.S. regulators fined Canada’s second-largest bank a hefty US$3 billion fine in October 2024 for anti-money-laundering (AML) violations and illicit transactions. The bank pleaded guilty to related civil and criminal charges.

TD Bank is currently in a multi-year remediation program to strengthen its AML compliance and address systemic issues to prevent crime. U.S. regulators require not only paper compliance but also active monitoring, funding, and support for program integrity. Based on published reports, rebuilding its AML program would cost about US$1 billion.

In fiscal year 2025 (12 months ending October 31, 2025), or post-settlement, TD’s net income climbed 132.3 % to $20.5 billion versus fiscal year 2024. Moving to fiscal year 2026, TD continued to show earnings power and dominance in the domestic market.

In Q3 fiscal 2026, Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking achieved record revenue, earnings, deposit, and loan volumes. Notably, the U.S. Retail segment’s net income rose 39% year over year to US$771 million. TD Bank’s U.S. CEO Leo Salom said “a today strategy” is to open 100 U.S. branches by 2028. However, Salom added that the AML program remains the top priority. Meanwhile, TD is still subject to an asset cap of US$434 billion.

Shaping the future

Two years have passed since the bank dealt with its most serious regulatory incident. Management said 2025 was a transformational year for TD. Its new President and CEO, Raymond Chun, said, “Throughout 2025, we took decisive action to strengthen our bank and shape TD for the future.”

TD trades at $168.49, up 33.3% year-to-date, and pays an ultra-safe 2.6% dividend. You’d be investing in an income pillar, one with a stable and safe dividend plus recovery power. Expect to be hands-off and worry-free over the long term.