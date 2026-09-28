Too Tired to Pick Stocks? Start With This 1 Canadian Dividend Stock

TD stock has gained 55% over the past year while the bank continues to post stronger earnings across several businesses.

As economic and geopolitical uncertainties continue to haunt investors, picking stocks is starting to feel like another full-time job. But if your goal is simply to find a dependable Canadian company capable of producing income and growing over time, you may want to stick to diversified businesses no matter what the market throws at you.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) could be a great example of such a business. As one of Canada’s top bank stocks, TD’s operations span personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets. That diversification gives the bank several ways to generate earnings even when one part of the economy slows down.

In this article, I’ll highlight why this Canadian dividend stock could make investing a little simpler.

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Why TD stock works as a starting point

For me, TD’s appeal as a dividend stock starts with its large, diversified, and well-established business model. As of the time of writing, TD stock traded at $170.69 per share and carried a market capitalization of $281 billion.

Income investors may also like the bank’s quarterly dividend as it paid $1.12 per share in the third quarter, up from $1.05 in the same period last year. As a result, it currently offers an annualized dividend yield of about 2.6%.

On the brighter side, TD stock has been on a strong run as it has gained 55% over the last year and 32% year to date.

That rally has mainly been triggered by its improving operating results and financial performance. Notably, TD posted record earnings in Canadian personal and commercial banking, wealth management and insurance, and wholesale banking in the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended in July). Let’s take a closer look.

The earnings picture is getting stronger

TD posted a 21% year-over-year (YoY) jump in its third-quarter adjusted net income to $4.7 billion, while its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 26% to $2.77.

The bank’s Canadian personal and commercial banking remained a major contributor, with the segment’s net income increasing 7% YoY to about $2.1 billion, while revenue rose 5%. Higher deposit and loan volumes, along with stronger margins, helped drive that growth.

Meanwhile, its U.S. banking segment reported net income of roughly $1.1 billion, up 41% from a year ago. Balance-sheet restructuring, stronger deposit and loan margins, and lower provisions for credit losses helped support the improvement.

TD’s wealth management and insurance business also delivered strong growth, with its net income climbing 20%, helped by record assets, higher insurance earned premiums, and deposit growth.

More importantly, the Canadian lender’s wholesale banking had an even stronger quarter as the segment’s net income jumped 87% YoY, due to a 25% rise in revenue and lower provisions for credit losses.

Growth plans can keep the story moving

For a dividend stock to remain dependable beyond the next payout, investors also need reasons the business can keep growing. TD continues to invest in front-line talent, artificial intelligence (AI), and innovation as it works to deepen client relationships. So far in fiscal year 2026, TD’s Canadian business banking has increased commercial client acquisition by 10%. Its wealth management is also continuing to expand its client base, with new accounts rising 26% YoY.

In the United States, TD expects to open 100 new banking stores by the end of calendar 2028 after getting all necessary regulatory approvals. At the same time, the bank is also continuing to strengthen its U.S. anti-money-laundering controls, with about US$550 million of related fiscal 2026 spending expected.

Given all these strong fundamentals, TD clearly offers investors a healthy combination of dividend income, scale, improving earnings, and several growth initiatives. For anyone tired of sorting through endless stock picks, that makes this Canadian dividend stock a sensible place to begin researching.