Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » What Is Brookfield’s New “Maple Fund?” (And Why Canadian Investors Should Keep an Eye on it)
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

What Is Brookfield’s New “Maple Fund?” (And Why Canadian Investors Should Keep an Eye on it)

Explore the Maple Fund: a $50 billion initiative by CPP and Brookfield to invest in Canada’s infrastructure and industries.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
Key Points
  • Historic Investment Summit Boosts Canada's Economy: Prime Minister Mark Carney's first Investment Summit secured nearly $500 billion in commitments, showcasing the launch of the $50 billion "Maple Fund" by CPP and Brookfield Asset Management.
  • Strategic Infrastructure and Investment Opportunities: The Maple Fund will target large infrastructure projects, offering retail investors exposure through Brookfield stock amid potential economic and environmental challenges of complex infrastructure investments.

On September 15, Prime Minister Mark Carney hosted Canada’s first Investment Summit, which attracted nearly $500 billion in new investment commitments to Canada. Pension funds, investment houses, and the Big Six banks committed billions of dollars in new capital. Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX: BAM) launched the $50 billion “Maple Fund” to invest in critical infrastructure and strategic industries across Canada.

man looks surprised at investment growth

Source: Getty Images

What Is Brookfield’s new “Maple Fund?”

Retail investors cannot invest in the New Maple Fund like they can in a mutual fund. Then how will it raise capital? CPP will pour in $25 billion in capital and Brookfield another $25 billion. Brookfield, being an alternative asset manager, will raise the capital from institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

CPP already has the funds from the money it deducts from your taxable income. What it needs is attractive investment opportunities that can give regular long-term cash flow to pay pensions to aging Canadians.

Like CPP, several sovereign wealth funds, public and private pensions, insurance, and family offices/unions and corporates have huge investment capacity and have already exhausted their limits on traditional investments. Alternative asset managers like Brookfield bring their expertise in investing in energy, infrastructure, real estate, private equity, and credit. Brookfield deploys and manages capital for the long term and gives returns to its clients after deducting its fees.

Why should Canadian investors keep an eye on Brookfield’s Maple Fund?

The Maple Fund is not for individual investors for a good reason. The fund will invest in large and complex projects that need more than $5 billion in equity capital. Interestingly, among the large deals pitched at the Summit prospectus were the West Coast Oil Pipeline and the Ksi Lisims and Kino Aski LNG pipelines for which the government seeks private capital.

Now, Brookfield or CPP have not stated which projects they will invest in. However, investors should keep an eye on which projects they choose for the Maple Fund.

Oil and gas pipeline projects carry the risk of uncertainty around future demand, volatile oil and gas prices, and the economics of long-term oil infrastructure. Building oil and gas pipelines is expensive, and the toll they will have to charge to recover costs will significantly increase transportation costs. Plus, the environmental concerns and opposition from civil society could delay or cancel the projects. The Keystone XL Pipeline extension is a perfect example. The project was terminated after then-U.S. president Joe Biden revoked its cross-border permit.

Such complexities need expertise, deep pockets, patience, and risk-taking ability.

Should you buy Brookfield’s stock?

However, you can still get exposure to Maple Fund by buying shares of Brookfield Asset Management on the TSX. BAM shares started trading on the exchange in 2022 and offer an annual dividend yield of 4.4%. The stock price surged significantly between November 2023 and January 2025, but since then it has shown tepid returns due to trade war uncertainty. BAM could be a good investment if you are looking to diversify into alternative investments.

BAM’s business model is that of collecting management fees on more than $1 trillion in assets under management. The dividends could fluctuate, and capital appreciation may be cyclical. You could consider buying the stock in the current dip. However, be mindful of the projects it undertakes.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Here Are 5 Canadian Stocks to Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

These five Canadian companies have established businesses with long-term growth opportunities and could form a solid foundation for a patient…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

TC Energy Is Selling its Mexican Pipeline for $560 Million: What Investors Need to Know

| Kay Ng

TC Energy keeps its broader Mexican network, trades about 17% below analyst targets, and yields roughly 4.2%. Notably, the stock…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Discounted TSX Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These Canadian dividend stars might be getting oversold.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

Why I Keep Passing on Telus and BCE for This Dividend Stock Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

Rogers may not offer the highest telecom dividend yield, but its improving cash flow, lower capital spending, and valuable sports…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

RESP or RRSP? Where Should Your Next Contribution Go?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RESP grants can make the first education contribution attractive, but retirement savings shouldn't disappear while parents fund their children.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

What Could $5,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks Actually Pay You?

| Jitendra Parashar

A $5,000 investment split between these two Canadian stocks could generate roughly $222.50 in dividend income while keeping investors exposed…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Your Cash Is Sitting There Doing Nothing: This Dividend Stock Won’t Let It

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Idle cash loses purchasing power to inflation. Capital Power stock offers investors a 4.6% yield, dividend hikes, and capital gains…

Read more »

Bottles and glasses of alcohol drinks
Investing

Is Corby Spirit and Wine Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold After Trump’s Tariff Bombshell?

| Puja Tayal

Examine the consequences of the Trump tariffs on Canadian imports to the US, including significant effects on the spirits industry.

Read more »