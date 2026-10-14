Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Canada’s Bank Watchdog Just Dropped Its Risk Outlook: This Dividend Stock Shrugs it Off
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Canada’s Bank Watchdog Just Dropped Its Risk Outlook: This Dividend Stock Shrugs it Off

Emera offers a different source of dividend income from Canadian banks, although its financing costs still deserve close attention.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Essential utility demand supports earnings through changing economic conditions.
  • Watch debt maturities and regulatory recovery alongside the dividend.
  • A resilient business can still have a volatile share price.

Canada’s banking watchdog, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), looks at risks facing federally regulated banks and insurers. Its October outlook gives investors another reason to think about where their income actually comes from.

A bank depends heavily on borrowers continuing to make payments. A utility depends on customers continuing to use essential services, regulators approving rates and the company being able to finance new infrastructure. Those aren’t the same risks, which is exactly why a diversified income portfolio can help.

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

EMA

Emera (TSX: EMA) owns regulated electric and gas utilities in Canada and the United States, along with other energy operations. Its customers still need electricity and heat when the economy slows down. That gives Emera a very different earnings engine from a bank. Its results don’t depend directly on mortgage spreads, commercial loan growth or whether credit losses suddenly become a problem.

For investors looking at Canadian dividend stocks, that’s useful diversification. Still, I wouldn’t take “defensive” to mean untouchable. Emera can keep selling power through a financial-market scare while its share price falls or its borrowing costs rise. Essential demand helps the business. It doesn’t make the stock immune from everything else going on.

The latest quarter is a good example. Emera reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, down from $0.79 a year earlier. Higher corporate interest expense and foreign-exchange losses contributed to the decline. So even though customers kept using electricity and gas, financial conditions still found their way into the numbers.

Looking ahead

Management nevertheless expects 2026 growth to come in above its 5% to 7% annual adjusted earnings target range, using 2024 as the base year. It doesn’t mean every quarter automatically grows 5% to 7% from the one before it. It’s a longer-term growth target, and some quarters will look messier than others.

What I’d watch is whether earnings per share keep rising fast enough to justify all the money Emera needs to spend on infrastructure. New projects can support future regulated returns. Shareholders only really benefit if those returns comfortably cover the cost of financing them.

What’s more, utilities need a lot of debt. That’s where OSFI’s broader discussion about financial conditions still becomes relevant, even though Emera isn’t a bank. For instance, if Emera had to issue or refinance $1 billion of debt at a rate one percentage point higher, annual interest expense would rise by about $10 million before tax. So after any big financial-risk update, I’d be looking at debt maturities, funding needs and regulatory decisions rather than simply asking whether “utilities are safe.”

Earning income

Emera currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, or $2.93 annually. At a recent share price of $66.29, that works out to a yield of about 4.4%. That leaves $56.50 sitting in cash and produces $439.50 a year. Averaged out, that’s about $36.63 a month, although the dividend actually arrives quarterly.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EMA$66.29150$2.93$439.50Quarterly$9,943.50

Just keep all that in perspective. A 10% decline on the $9,943.50 invested would mean a paper loss of about $994, more than two years of that dividend income. The shares also trade around 20.9 times trailing earnings of $3.17. So while the business may be defensive, the purchase price still needs to make sense.

Bottom line

I’d be comfortable holding Emera as part of a diversified Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), with any money I need soon kept somewhere safer. OSFI’s outlook is worth reading because it tells us where financial stress could build.

Still, Emera’s dividend story will be decided much closer to home including earnings growth, debt costs, project returns, and what regulators allow the company to recover from customers. Those are the numbers I’d watch before letting one scary risk report chase me out of a long-term holding.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

Investing $1,000 Today vs. Waiting for the “Perfect” Moment

| Christopher Liew, CFA

You can invest $1,000 today and put it to work in resilient Canadian stocks rather than wait for the “perfect”…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

Diversification 101: How Beginners Can Protect Against Market Shocks

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like TD Bank and Fortis provide an anchor to a well-diversified portfolio for resilient long-term performance.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

Is Emera Stock a Buy Before Its Proposed Merger With Canadian Utilities?

| Jitendra Parashar

A reliable dividend and the prospect of a much larger utility business make Emera stock worth watching before the merger.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy Plans to Buy Athabasca Oil for $5.7 Billion: Is the Stock a Steal Before the Deal?

| Aditya Raghunath

Cenovus is paying $5.7 billion for Athabasca Oil. Here is what the deal means for ATH stock and whether it…

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Energy Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Fortis vs. Hydro One

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s compare Fortis and Hydro One to determine which utility stock offers the more compelling investment opportunity amid ongoing macroeconomic…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Energy Stocks

Alberta Will Detail New Oil Royalty Incentives in November: This Monthly-Paying Oil Stock is Ready

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whitecap’s dividend has a reported cash cushion, while Alberta’s planned royalty changes still need project-level scrutiny.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Energy Stocks

I’m Betting on Hammond Power After a 45% Sales Jump

| Sneha Nahata

Hammond Power will continue to benefit from rising investment in AI data centres, electrification, and power infrastructure.

Read more »

worry concern
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Just Paid $5.7 Billion for Oil Sands Growth: Should Your TFSA Follow?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus’s proposed oil sands purchase creates a specific debt hurdle for investors considering the stock in a TFSA.

Read more »