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TransAlta Swings to $63 Million Profit From Last Year’s Loss as Power Demand Stays Strong

Given its improving profitability and strong long-term growth prospects, TransAlta is an excellent buy right now.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla

Author Bio

Rajiv Nanjapla is an Equity Research Analyst at The Motley Fool Canada, where he has been covering Canadian equities since June 2020. With approximately 13 years of experience in the financial industry, he focuses on helping retail investors understand businesses and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Rajiv worked with Market Realist, Wealth-X, and other financial services firms, gaining extensive experience in equity research and financial analysis. His work aims to make investing concepts accessible and actionable for individual investors.

Education

  • Postgraduate Diploma in Finance and Operations
  • Bachelor of Engineering

Areas of Expertise

Canadian equities, energy stocks, utilities, technology stocks, retail stocks, industrial stocks, equity research, financial analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.
Published
Key Points
  • TransAlta exceeded third-quarter revenue and EPS expectations, improving profitability and cash generation while enhancing investor confidence.
  • With strategic acquisitions expanding its generation portfolio and favorable market conditions, TransAlta offers long-term growth potential and regular dividends, though it currently trades at a relatively high valuation.

TransAlta (TSX: TA) is a Canada-based power generation company that produces and supplies electricity across Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. Yesterday, the company reported strong third-quarter results, surpassing analysts’ revenue and earnings estimates. Revenue reached $536 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $521.7 million, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 significantly outperformed expectations of $0.05. The better-than-expected results boosted investor confidence, driving the stock up approximately 4% yesterday.

Despite this recent rally, TransAlta shares remain 24.7% below their 52-week high, potentially presenting an attractive entry point for long-term investors. Against this backdrop, let’s examine the company’s latest financial performance, growth opportunities, and valuation to determine whether its stock is worth buying now.

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

TransAlta’s third-quarter performance

TransAlta reported operational availability of 92.6% during the quarter, slightly below the 92.7% recorded in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its revenue declined 12.8% year over year to $536 million. However, lower fuel and purchased power expenses and carbon compliance costs helped expand its gross margin by 16.4% to $411 million. Consequently, gross margin as a percentage of revenue improved significantly to 76.7%, up from 57.4% in the previous year’s quarter.

Furthermore, lower operating, maintenance, and administration expenses, along with reduced depreciation, amortization, and asset impairment charges, drove operating income to $146 million, up from $11 million a year ago. Management attributed the improvement to strong fleet availability, disciplined asset optimization, and contributions from its environmental credit portfolio. In addition, optimization and hedging programs enabled the company to capitalize on higher realized prices, further supporting its financial performance.

Reflecting these improvements, TransAlta reported net income of $63 million, reversing a net loss of $62 million in the prior-year quarter. Its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) also improved to $0.18 from a loss of $0.02 per share. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 10.9% to $264 million. The company also generated $132 million in cash from operating activities and $93 million in free cash flow, highlighting its healthy cash generation.

With its third-quarter results demonstrating improved profitability and solid cash generation, let’s examine TransAlta’s growth prospects.

TransAlta’s growth prospects

Electricity demand is growing across the United States, Canada, and Australia, driven by the rapid expansion of data centres, semiconductor manufacturing, transportation electrification, and broader economic activity. This rising demand creates significant long-term growth opportunities for TransAlta. Capitalizing on this favourable environment, the company is expanding its asset base through organic investments and strategic acquisitions while optimizing its existing portfolio.

Last month, TransAlta completed the acquisition of Mountain Peak Power and Canyon Peak Power from Blackstone for $1 billion. These fully contracted, natural gas-fired peaking facilities could add 318 megawatts to its power generation capacity. Meanwhile, the company is streamlining its portfolio by selling its 49% ownership interest in a 500-megawatt wind portfolio in Oklahoma to Ares Infrastructure funds for US$305 million. These strategic moves should help TransAlta strengthen its generation portfolio and improve capital allocation. Furthermore, continued focus on sustaining capital investments, operational efficiency, and cost management could support margin expansion and strengthen its financial performance over the coming years.

Investors’ takeaway

Backed by its consistent financial performance, TransAlta has generated impressive total shareholder returns of approximately 287% over the past decade, translating into an annualized return of 14.5%. The company also has a longstanding history of rewarding shareholders through regular dividend payments. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, yielding approximately 1.5% on a forward basis.

From a valuation perspective, TransAlta trades at 2.6 times its projected sales and 32.7 times its estimated earnings, indicating a relatively expensive valuation. However, its favourable long-term growth outlook, improving profitability, and solid financial performance could support further upside. Given these strengths, I believe TransAlta is worth considering for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and a modest stream of dividend income.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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