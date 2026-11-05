Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy as Energy Prices Stay Hot

Here are some of the best energy stocks to consider when energy prices stay hot. They may be cooling off and here’s why.

Energy infrastructure (Enbridge, TC Energy, Pembina, AltaGas) is more defensive — dropped <2%, typically 4%+ yields, and steadier cash flows — make these potentially income-focused buys on meaningful corrections after confirming dividend sustainability.

Producers (Canadian Natural, Suncor, Whitecap) have jumped YTD (about 49–66%) and offer bigger upside but greater risk; potential accumulation ranges: CNQ $45–60, Suncor $60–92, Whitecap $10–16.

Oil is highly volatile — WTI and Brent fell roughly 8% yesterday — so investors should be cautious buying Canadian energy dividend stocks and wait for a bigger margin of safety.

Energy prices are volatile. So, a strong rally can reverse quickly. Yesterday, WTI crude oil plunged approximately 8% to US$88 per barrel, while Brent crude fell by a similar percentage to below US$95. The sharp pullback highlights why investors should be careful when buying Canadian energy dividend stocks, even when the long-term demand for energy remains intact.

Several factors contributed to the sell-off, including the Democrats winning control of both the House and the Senate in yesterday’s U.S. midterm elections, hopes for reduced geopolitical tensions involving Iran, and profit-taking after oil prices climbed more than 50% this year amid concerns about a potential escalation around the Strait of Hormuz. As geopolitical risk premiums eased, investors reassessed oil prices and quickly locked in gains.

Source: Getty Images

Oil producers offer greater upside but also introduce greater risk

The impact was immediately visible across Canada’s energy sector. Yesterday, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) fell nearly 8%, Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) declined over 4%, and Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) dropped nearly 7%. These declines demonstrate how sensitive energy producers can be to changing commodity prices.

Nevertheless, these stocks have delivered impressive gains in 2026. CNQ, Suncor, and Whitecap remain approximately 49%, 66%, and 52% higher year to date, respectively. Their strong performance reflects the benefits of elevated oil prices, but it also means investors should avoid chasing rallies without considering valuation and downside risk.

For long-term dividend investors who remain bullish on energy, these pullbacks could eventually create attractive buying opportunities. Rather than rushing in, consider waiting for additional weakness and a more compelling margin of safety.

Potential accumulation ranges to watch include:

CNQ: $45-60 per share

Suncor: $60-92 per share

Whitecap: $10-16 per share

These are potential entry ranges. There’s no guarantee they’ll fall to those levels and if they do, these are not guaranteed price floors. Afterall, no one has a crystal ball.

Investors should also compare and contrast each company’s balance sheet, production costs, capital spending, and dividend sustainability before buying.

Energy infrastructure stocks offer more defensive income

Investors seeking dependable dividend income with less direct exposure to oil price fluctuations may prefer energy infrastructure companies.

Enbridge (TSX: ENB), TC Energy (TSX: TRP), Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL), and AltaGas (TSX: ALA) have generally been more resilient. During yesterday’s pullback, each dropped less than 2%. Their business models rely more heavily on regulated operations and long-term contractual arrangements, helping support relatively predictable cash flows.

These companies have also delivered positive year-to-date returns, with gains of approximately 3.6%, 16%, 30%, and 31%, respectively. Enbridge, TC Energy, and Pembina are particularly appealing to income investors because they offer dividend yields of at least 4%.

All four companies have increased their dividends for at least four consecutive years. Their relatively resilient cash flows and manageable payout ratios support their dividends, although only declared dividends are guaranteed.

Investors could consider accumulating these stocks during market corrections, particularly when lower share prices translate into more attractive starting yields.

Foolish takeaway: Which energy dividend stocks should you buy?

The best opportunities depend on your risk tolerance and investment objectives. CNQ, Suncor, and Whitecap offer greater potential upside when oil prices remain elevated, but their share prices are more vulnerable to commodity price declines.

Enbridge, TC Energy, Pembina, and AltaGas offer a more defensive approach, with infrastructure-driven cash flows and often more attractive dividend income.

For Canadian investors bullish on the long-term energy outlook, these seven TSX stocks deserve a place on the watchlist. The key is to assess valuation and dividend sustainability and ensure a sufficient margin of safety rather than chasing energy stocks after a strong rally.