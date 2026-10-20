Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Retirement » AI Data Centres Need Power: This Canadian Stock Just Won a 1GW Contract
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

AI Data Centres Need Power: This Canadian Stock Just Won a 1GW Contract

Enerflex has landed substantial data centre equipment work. The opportunity now depends on what reaches shareholders after delivery.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • The new contract covers more than one gigawatt of generation equipment.
  • Backlog creates work visibility, while undisclosed margins leave an important question open.
  • Enerflex offers growth exposure, with a small starting dividend yield.

The fanciest artificial intelligence (AI) chip on Earth becomes an expensive paperweight without electricity. That leaves investors with a choice. Buy the company promising the cleverest software, or buy a business helping keep the whole operation switched on.

The second route has become more concrete. Data centre developers need power for computing, cooling and networks, often before the local grid can deliver it. Building generation at the site can shorten that wait, creating equipment orders well before an AI customer starts paying for computing time.

For shareholders, the trick is following that spending to a business which can earn a profit from it. A gigawatt sounds impressive, but your brokerage account will eventually need something denominated in dollars.

data center server racks glow with light

Source: Getty Images

Power play

Behind-the-meter generation supplies electricity at the customer’s site instead of relying entirely on the public grid. Natural gas can provide steady output, although fuel supply, emissions permits and backup arrangements still need sorting out.

That creates an opportunity for companies designing and assembling the equipment. They can earn from construction and potentially from maintaining the machinery afterward. But how much of that work has actually been ordered?

Enerflex (TSX: EFX) supplied an answer on October 13. It announced a contract to design, engineer, fabricate and assemble more than one gigawatt of natural-gas-fired generation units for a large North American data centre development.

Its total backlog of this generation equipment now exceeds 1.75 gigawatts (GW), with deliveries extending through 2028. That gives the AI story a production schedule, which is considerably more useful than another slide featuring a glowing server rack.

Orders need margins

Enerflex already supplies energy infrastructure, processing equipment and services. The new order builds on those capabilities, giving it a route into data centre spending without requiring it to become a software company.

The company authorized approximately US$100 million to expand its Engineered Systems facilities and capabilities. That investment can increase the work it handles, but it also means shareholders fund capacity before collecting all the expected benefits.

I like the connection between an existing manufacturing business and a new customer need. I’d still resist translating generation capacity directly into earnings. Enerflex hasn’t disclosed the contract’s dollar value or project margin, so those figures can’t responsibly be filled in with enthusiasm.

Its latest quarter offers some perspective. Adjusted operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were US$128 million, slightly below the previous year’s US$130 million. The larger order book still needs to improve the financial result.

What are you paying for

At a recent $36.65 closing price, Enerflex had already gained about 7% from the week before. The declared quarterly dividend of $0.04 amounts to just $0.17 annually. That produces a yield around 0.46%, making this a growth purchase with a small cash payment attached.

For anyone buying stocks in Canada, that distinction helps size the position. The main risk is spending to expand production while delivery schedules, costs or customer plans change. A large order can keep a factory busy without making its shareholders richer if margins disappoint.

Natural-gas projects also face permitting and emissions constraints. Calling the equipment lower-emission doesn’t make its electricity carbon-free. I’d consider a modest position for a long holding period, funded separately from emergency savings. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), eligible gains can grow tax-free, but contribution room and diversification still deserve attention.

Bottom line

Enerflex has moved beyond talking about AI power demand and secured substantial equipment work. The next opportunity lies in turning those deliveries into stronger cash generation, then keeping the customer relationship alive through years of service.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enerflex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Tech Stocks

The Tax Rules Canadians Should Know Before Starting a Side Hustle

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A side hustle can fund investments, but taxes, business expenses, and sales-tax obligations determine how much money is actually yours.

Read more »

atomic particle
Tech Stocks

This TSX Tech Stock Trades About $1,000 Below Its Consensus Target

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation's consensus target sits about $1,038 above its dated share price, while acquisition-driven growth determines whether the optimism is earned.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Celestica Raised Its 2026 Revenue Outlook to US$20.5 Billion: I Think the Stock Is a Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s why Celestica’s growing role in AI infrastructure and its recent pullback make it one of the top Canadian stocks…

Read more »

quantum correlation
Tech Stocks

5N Plus Is Down 45% and Looks Cheap: The Price at Which it Becomes a Buy

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With expanding production capacity, a robust order backlog, and favourable long-term industry trends, 5N Plus appears well-positioned for sustained growth,…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Down 42% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

This health tech stock is trading at a discount as it continues to grow and expand a business very much…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

Ottawa’s Defence Spending Boom: This Canadian Tech Stock is Already Cashing In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MDA has identifiable government and defence work, but its backlog and profit margins reveal more than the spending headlines.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Tech Stocks

I’d Keep Shopify for its 18% Free Cash Flow Margin

| Brian Paradza, CFA

With an expanding 18% free cash flow margin and massive share buybacks, Shopify proves why it remains a top TSX…

Read more »

quantum computing is still in infancy
Tech Stocks

A Quantum Computing Stock Canadian Investors Can Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a quantum computing stock? D-Wave offers exposure to an emerging industry, with paying customers and plenty still to…

Read more »