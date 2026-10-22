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BlackBerry Stock Jumped 8% On Tuesday: What’s Going on ­– and Is It a Buy?

A growing QNX royalty backlog provides a solid base for future growth and is likely to support BlackBerry’s business.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • BlackBerry shares surged as QNX’s royalty backlog topped US$1.2 billion, up more than 26% from fiscal year-end 2026.
  • Strong demand for automotive software and expansion into emerging markets are driving QNX’s growth, margins, and future revenue visibility.
  • With revenue up 26% year over year and profitability improving, BlackBerry’s growth prospects remain promising despite its 155% year-to-date stock gain.

BlackBerry (TSX: BB) stock rose 8% on Tuesday, then gained more than 6% on Wednesday, as investors responded positively to strong momentum in its QNX business. The division announced that the royalty backlog had surpassed US$1.2 billion for the first time, highlighting the growing commercial potential of its embedded software portfolio and expanding position in next-generation automotive computing.

The latest backlog figure is up more than US$250 million, or over 26%, from about US$950 million at the end of fiscal 2026. This growth suggests demand for QNX technology is strengthening, supported by adoption of the QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 and the division’s first design win for Alloy Kore, its foundational automotive operating system.

A growing royalty backlog is encouraging because it provides greater visibility into future revenue. Moreover, it is high-margin revenue that supports its bottom line.

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.

Source: Getty Images

What’s driving QNX’s growth?

One key growth driver is the growing use of QNX SDP 8.0 in advanced vehicle computing systems. Automakers are moving toward centralized computing platforms that can manage multiple vehicle functions and applications through a single system.

This shift is driving demand for reliable software to support complex automotive technologies, creating new opportunities for QNX as vehicles become more software-driven.

Beyond the automotive market, BlackBerry is also expanding its foundational software capabilities into general embedded markets and emerging Physical AI applications. These areas could provide additional growth opportunities as demand for reliable, specialized software continues to evolve.

Is BlackBerry stock a buy?

BlackBerry stock has surged more than 155% year-to-date, driven largely by strong QNX performance and improving profitability. Despite the sharp rise in its share price, BlackBerry’s fundamentals remain solid, and its expanding royalty backlog, expansion into high-growth markets, and improving financial performance suggest it still has upside potential.

The Canadian tech company reported second-quarter revenue of US$163 million, up 26% year over year. Its adjusted gross margin improved by three percentage points, while adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to US$47 million, representing 29% of revenue. Adjusted net income reached US$43 million, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

QNX remains BlackBerry’s biggest growth driver. The business generated US$80 million in quarterly revenue, up 27% from a year earlier. Its adjusted gross margin reached 87%, while adjusted EBITDA rose 41%.

As demand for embedded software grows across the automotive industry and other sectors, QNX could become an even bigger contributor to BlackBerry’s earnings. Its growing royalty backlog also provides better visibility into future revenue.

BlackBerry’s relatively capital-light business model supports positive free cash flow, giving it more flexibility to invest in growth, strengthen its finances, and pursue strategic opportunities. The company plans to continue investing in QNX, its automotive business, Alloy Kore, and GEM, while exploring acquisitions that could accelerate expansion.

Overall, BlackBerry’s outlook appears promising, making it a Buy. Revenue growth, improving margins, and stronger cash flow point to a healthier business, with QNX playing the key role in its growth.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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