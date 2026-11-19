Two TSX dividend stocks currently trading at deep discounts are well-positioned to stage a strong rebound in 2027.

Both stocks offer attractive entry points with dividend yields of 4.7% and 4.4%, respectively, while resilient cash flows and potential business recovery could support income and share-price gains in 2027.

Premium Brands Holdings (TSX: PBH) is down 21.2% year-to-date despite record Q3 2026 revenue of $2.4 billion, net earnings of $38.3 million, and record steady-state free cash flow of $114.8 million.

OpenText (TSX: OTEX) is down 21.7% year-to-date but offers a 4.7% dividend yield, supported by a 41.9% payout ratio and Q1 FY2027 free cash flow growth of 37.6% to $139 million.

Income investors often fear market pullbacks because they can lead to dividend suspensions or cuts. Fortunately, Canada’s equity market has shown resilience for most of 2026, experiencing only two major pullbacks of 5% or more. Still, some quality dividend payers have seen share price weakness without affecting their payouts. Instead, it created attractive entry points.

If you’re bargain hunting, OpenText (TSX: OTEX) and Premium Brands Holdings (TSX: PBH) stand out. With strong underlying cash flows and clear catalysts, both discounted TSX dividend stocks could rebound in 2027. You’d earn in two ways: price appreciation and quarterly dividend income.

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Dominant market position

OpenText enjoys a dominant position in the Information Management market. The $8.2 billion company delivers a cloud-based platform of software and solutions. Its comprehensive portfolio helps enterprise clients simplify their systems, connect data, automate workflows, and thrive in a multi-cloud world.

OTEX is a rare gem, as most high-growth tech companies don’t pay dividends. At $33.85 per share, it is down 21.7% year to date. Nonetheless, the 4.7% dividend yield should be safe and well-covered given the conservative 41.9% payout ratio. Also, the underlying business is far healthier than what its underperformance shows.

In Q1 fiscal 2027 (three months ended September 30, 2026), total revenues declined 4% year over year to $1.2 billion. However, GAAP-based net income, operating cash flows, and free cash flow (FCF) increased 5.4%, 16.2%, and 37.6%, respectively, to $155 million, $172 million, and $139 million compared to Q1 fiscal 2026.

According to CEO Ayman Antoun, OpenText supports clients at every step of their AI journey through its Aviator AI agents and a go-to-market model. “The durability of our operating model enables us to execute our capital allocation priorities through the remainder of Fiscal 2027,” added Steve Rai, OpenText Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

While the Board of Directors has sole discretion to declare dividends, OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders. Current investors are paid well for OTEX’s temporary weakness.

Continuing growth journey

Premium Brands has risen nearly 4.5% over the last 10 days following strong third-quarter results. Trading at $77.59 per share, the consumer-defensive stock’s year-to-date loss is 21.2%. The $4 billion food company develops and operates specialty branded food businesses.

President and CEO George Paleologou said Premium Brands invested heavily over the last four years to become a key supplier of premium food products. The target market includes retail, club and foodservice customers across North America. PBH has also allocated more than $1 billion for a U.S. manufacturing buildout.

In Q3 2026, revenue rose 22% year over year to $2.4 billion, a new third-quarter record. Net earnings reached $38.3 million compared to the $1.7 million net loss in Q3 2025. The steady-state FCF of $114.8 million was also a record. Paleologou added that the organic volume growth rate slowed during the quarter but is expected to reaccelerate in the coming quarters.

The CEO is confident that PBH will continue its growth journey that began just 20 years ago. It hasn’t missed a quarterly payment since Q3 2009. Meanwhile, current investors receive a 4.4% dividend.

Foolish takeaway

Both OpenText and Premium Brands combine resilient cash flows with dependable quarterly payouts. If their operational momentum holds, the dividend stocks could stage a strong rebound in 2027.