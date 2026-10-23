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Automate It: The Set-and-Forget Trick for Building Your Cash Cushion

Set savings (however small) to automatically go to a HISA on payday to build your cash cushion.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Automate recurring transfers into a separate, interest-bearing savings account — start small and consistently build your emergency fund.
  • Use those automatic contributions to reach and maintain a 3–6 month cash cushion for essential expenses so you won’t need to sell investments or take costly debt in a crisis.
  • Once the safety net is in place, redirect extra savings into long-term investments as part of a diversified portfolio — consider researching defensive Canadian names like Empire (TSX:EMP.A) and buying on meaningful dips.

Building financial security does not require perfect timing, complicated budgets, or constant willpower. You can make it a no-brainer by setting savings to be automatic. 

By setting up recurring transfers into a dedicated savings account, you can steadily build an emergency fund while getting on with your life. 

Once that safety net is in place, you can explore investing in Canadian stocks without feeling pressured to sell investments whenever an unexpected bill arrives.

The simple secret? Pay your future self first, and let consistency do the heavy lifting.

money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Make saving automatic, not optional

Most people do not struggle because they fail to understand the importance of saving. They struggle because everyday expenses compete with their good intentions. When saving depends on whatever remains at the end of the month, there may be little left to set aside.

Automation changes that equation. Arrange for a fixed amount to move from your chequing account into a separate, interest-bearing savings account on every payday. Start with an amount you can comfortably afford, even if it’s just $25 or $50 per paycheque. Increase it when your income rises or a recurring expense disappears.

These savings, however small it seems, adds up over time. For example, saving $50 every two weeks cumulates to $1,300 over a year, before interest. It’s a simple set-and-forget trick; your savings keeps piling up in the background.

Choose an account with easy access, reasonable fees, and a competitive interest rate. Keep emergency savings separate from everyday spending, and review your automatic transfer occasionally to ensure it remains affordable. If your income fluctuates, use a smaller baseline contribution and add extra money during stronger months.

Build your safety net before chasing returns

Your first financial milestone should be a cash cushion covering at least three to six months of essential expenses. Include necessities such as housing, groceries, utilities, insurance, transportation, and minimum debt payments. If your employment is unstable, your household relies on one income, or you have dependants, aim toward the higher end of that range.

This fund is not designed to maximize returns. Its purpose is to protect you from financial surprises, including job loss, urgent home repairs, or unexpected medical and travel costs. Accessible cash can prevent you from taking on expensive debt or selling stocks during a market correction.

Keep the fund in a secure high-interest savings account (HISA). Once you reach your target, maintain the balance and redirect additional automatic contributions toward other financial goals, including long-term investments. If you need to use the fund, simply restart or increase transfers until it is replenished.

From cash cushion to Canadian stocks: Consider Empire

With your emergency fund established, you can consider adding established Canadian businesses to a diversified portfolio. One example worth researching is Empire (TSX: EMP.A), the parent company of Sobeys and other grocery and retail businesses.

Empire operates in Canada’s food retail sector through banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, and Farm Boy. Its business also includes investments in related retail operations, giving investors exposure to an essential consumer need: groceries. 

Demand for food is relatively resilient across economic cycles, although competition, labour costs, consumer trading-down, and thin retail margins can pressure profitability. 

Empire’s ownership of multiple grocery formats provides different ways to serve shoppers, from conventional supermarkets to discount stores. 

Empire has raised its dividend for about 31 consecutive years, illustrating its defensive business can navigate changing economic conditions and its commitment to paying a rising dividend for its long-term shareholders. Investors can consider buying the defensive stock on meaningful market dips as part of a diversified portfolio across other sectors.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Automating savings turns a good intention into a repeatable financial habit. Start small, transfer money every payday, and build a cash cushion covering three to six months of essential expenses before considering investing money for long-term wealth creation. 

It would take time to build a diversified portfolio from opportunities provided by the market. Consider stocks based on your goals, time horizon, and tolerance for risk. 

Empire is a relatively low-risk stock that may merit further research as one Canadian stock candidate, but no individual company guarantees returns. Build your financial foundation first; let automation help you invest with greater confidence afterward.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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