This stock offers an attractive 6.8% dividend yield with monthly distributions, and is well-positioned to sustain its payouts.

This Stock Pays You a 6.8% Dividend Every Single Month, Long After the 9-to-5 Ends

A solid development pipeline, high occupancy, rental growth, and a predominantly fixed-rate debt structure position it well to continue distributing dividends.

This TSX stock offers a 6.8% annual dividend yield, paying $0.15 per unit per month to investors.

Dividend-paying stocks can play an important role in building a sustainable income stream, especially for investors seeking income beyond their regular employment years. TSX stocks that pay dividends monthly can be particularly appealing, as they provide a steady cash stream that can cover everyday expenses or be reinvested to grow wealth over time.

That said, a high dividend yield and payment frequency alone don’t make a stock a good investment. Dividend payments depend on the company’s financial performance, cash flow generation, and capital allocation decisions. Investors should therefore evaluate whether the underlying business can consistently generate sufficient cash to support its distributions without compromising financial stability.

Key factors to examine include earnings consistency, free cash flow, debt levels, balance sheet strength, and the sustainability of the payout ratio. A monthly payout and high yield may be appealing, but its long-term value ultimately depends on the company’s ability to maintain distributions.

Against this background, let’s take a closer look at a stock that pays a monthly dividend and offers a 6.8% yield. Moreover, this Canadian company can pay you long after the 9-to-5 ends.

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A monthly dividend stock to rely upon

Among the relatively few companies listed on the TSX that distribute dividends monthly, SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) stands out for its reliable payout history and attractive yield. Its ability to maintain monthly distributions through varying economic conditions makes it worth considering for investors seeking consistent cash flow.

A key factor supporting SmartCentres REIT’s distribution is its diversified real estate portfolio, combined with a fixed-rate debt structure that can help reduce exposure to fluctuations in interest rates on existing borrowings. The trust owns high-quality retail properties that generate steady earnings. Beyond traditional retail properties, SmartCentres owns residential developments, self-storage facilities, office space, and industrial assets. This diversification broadens its income sources and helps offset weakness in individual property segments.

The REIT’s retail portfolio benefits from strategically located properties that attract consistent consumer traffic. Strong foot traffic can make these locations more attractive to tenants, supporting occupancy, lease renewals, and rental income. In turn, stable rental revenue drives net operating income and adjusted funds from operations, supporting its distributions.

Its high-quality tenant base also adds stability to its operations. SmartCentres REIT leases space to established national retailers, which helps maintain higher rent collections across market conditions.

SmartCentres REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, yielding 6.8%.

Why SmartCentres REIT could keep paying you

Its resilient, retail-focused portfolio, ongoing mixed-use development initiatives, and extensive land holdings position SmartCentres REIT to sustain its payouts. These assets can generate recurring rental income while creating additional avenues for future growth.

The REIT is also pursuing opportunities to generate greater value from its existing properties. Attracting established retail tenants, optimizing the tenant mix, and broadening retail offerings could improve property-level productivity, support rental growth, and strengthen operating cash flow.

Consistent leasing demand and high occupancy levels will strengthen earnings and support payouts.

Overall, SmartCentres REIT benefits from several factors that strengthen its distribution capacity, including a diversified base of retail tenants, strong leasing demand, opportunities for rental increases, development potential, and a predominantly fixed-rate debt structure that can help limit exposure to short-term interest rate fluctuations.

The bottom line

SmartCentres REIT offers an attractive 6.8% dividend yield with monthly distributions, supported by a diversified property portfolio, established retail tenants, and development opportunities. Its steady payouts and ability to sustain its distributions across all market conditions make it a reliable income stock.