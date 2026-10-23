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This REIT Pays You Every Month: Here’s What $25,000 Buys in Income

Granite REIT turns a $25,000 budget into about $88 a month at its current distribution rate, before tax.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • A $25,000 budget buys 296 Granite units at $84.20.
  • The current distribution produces about $87.56 a month.
  • Lease income and refinancing costs determine payout durability.

Monthly income has an obvious appeal when most household bills refuse to arrive quarterly. A regular investment payment can cover a small recurring expense without requiring a sale every time the money is needed. The convenience is real, certainly, even if it doesn’t make the investment safer.

Real estate investment trusts (REIT) are one way to build that cash flow. Investors own units in a property business, and the trust distributes part of the money it generates. A monthly schedule says when the payment arrives. The properties and the balance sheet determine whether it can keep arriving.

For someone with $25,000 to invest, it helps to start with the actual dollars. A yield percentage can sound impressive while producing much less monthly income than expected. There’s no need to ignore that discovery until after placing the trade.

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room

Source: Getty Images

Putting rent to work

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: GRT.UN) owns industrial, warehouse, and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Those buildings support manufacturing and distribution activity. They aren’t immune to a slowdown, but serve a different purpose from a speculative office tower waiting for tenants.

The latest declared monthly distribution available according to this calculation is $0.30 per unit. Annualized, that’s $3.55 if maintained. Against a recent closing price of $84.20, the distribution yield is about 4.2%. A $25,000 budget buys 296 whole units for $24,923.20 before fees, leaving $76.80 in cash. Here’s what that could earn at writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$84.20296$3.55$1,050.68Monthly$24,923.20

That works out to $87.56 a month before tax. The table uses the familiar dividend column label, although a REIT pays distributions with tax treatment that can differ from Canadian corporate dividends. The units and invested amount are rounded down to stay within the budget.

Considerations

Granite reported diluted adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $1.26 per unit in the second quarter. This measure adjusts operating funds for items including recurring property and leasing costs. It’s often more useful for distribution analysis than accounting earnings affected by property valuations.

Three months at the current distribution rate total $0.89 per unit. Compared with the quarter’s $1.26 of AFFO, that implies a payout ratio of roughly 70% on that simple comparison. It leaves a cushion, although future quarters and the trust’s own reported payout calculation can differ.

Furthermore, tenant problems and higher borrowing costs could reduce the cash available to shareholders. Property values can fall even while rent arrives on schedule. A monthly income strategy still needs diversification, especially if the investor’s employment and home already tie much of their finances to the economy. Holding suitable units in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can simplify the Canadian tax side when room is available, but of course doesn’t protect the investment from a price decline or guarantee the distribution.

Bottom line

Reinvesting the cash would gradually buy additional units, while spending it would support the current budget. Those are different goals. An investor who needs the full monthly payment should not also count on that same cash creating extra units and future income. Keeping the two uses separate makes the projection less exciting on paper and much more useful when a real bill arrives.

I’d consider Granite for an income portfolio that can tolerate those risks. Future lease renewals and financing terms will show whether the present cushion holds. If the property business keeps supporting the payout, a fairly ordinary $87 monthly payment can become a strong, repeatable part of the household budget.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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