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What $20,000 in CT REIT Could Pay You Without Selling a Single Unit

CT REIT could turn a $20,000 investment into roughly $93 a month, with rent and payout coverage doing the supporting work.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • A $20,000 budget buys 1,142 units at the November 2 closing price.
  • Those units would pay about $93.42 monthly at the current distribution.
  • Canadian Tire concentration and refinancing costs are the main tradeoffs.

An investment paying part of the grocery bill each month has a strong charm to it. After all, you still own the investment after the groceries are gone. A $20,000 property holding could currently supply around $93 a month without selling units, which makes the income easy to picture. I’d want that payment backed by occupied buildings and room in a sustainable payout.

shoppers in an indoor mall

Source: Getty Images

Collect the rent indirectly

A real estate investment trust (REIT) lets investors own a slice of a property business. The trust collects rent, pays the expenses, and distributes cash to unit holders. You don’t have to find a tenant or answer a maintenance call yourself. You have to accept that the unit price can move around even while the monthly cash keeps arriving.

CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN) owns properties heavily tied to Canadian Tire, including retail and distribution space. That relationship gives the business an established tenant and a route to additional properties and development work. It also creates concentration. The number of buildings doesn’t change the fact that one retailer is central to the rent supporting your payment.

What it pays

CT REIT declared $0.0818 per unit for October. At that monthly rate, the annualized payment is $0.98 per unit. Using a recent closing price of $17.51, a $20,000 budget buys the following whole units before fees.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CRT.UN$17.511,142$0.9816$1,120.99Monthly$19,996.42

That leaves $3.58 unspent and produces approximately $93.42 each month at the current rate. A new buyer receives future declared distributions according to their record dates, so buying now doesn’t create entitlement to the October payment. Over a full year of unchanged payments, the holding would provide the annual amount shown above.

The starting yield is roughly 5.6%. For someone spending the income, that gives the $20,000 a clear job. For someone still building wealth, reinvesting distributions buys more units and increases future income. Either approach can work with monthly dividend investments, provided the chosen payment remains supported by the business.

The rent needs a cushion

Second-quarter committed occupancy was 99.5%, indicating very little space without a tenant commitment. The distribution used 72.7% of adjusted funds from operations, a measure that allows for specified property costs and maintenance. That leaves a more comfortable starting cushion than a payout consuming virtually everything the properties generate. I’d put that coverage ahead of searching for another percentage point of yield.

The business can grow through rent increases, expansions, and new properties. Those are modest, understandable improvements that can support rising payments over time. They also take money. A new building begins as a spending commitment, so I’d favour disciplined projects that strengthen rent and income per unit instead of growth pursued mainly to make the property portfolio look bigger.

Canadian Tire’s health is the clearest tenant risk, while higher borrowing costs can absorb some rental growth when debt renews. I’d limit the position and hold other industries alongside it. Receiving rent from a familiar retailer can be reassuring, but the household income plan should still work if that retailer has a difficult stretch.

Bottom line

Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), distributions and withdrawals are generally tax-free, assuming sufficient contribution room and normal qualified-investment rules. Outside registered accounts, REIT distributions can have several tax components. I’d place this income holding inside a TFSA when room is available, keeping near-term emergency cash separate from market investments.

I’d consider CT REIT for a modest monthly-income position. Around $93 a month won’t replace a pension, but it can cover real expenses while the units remain invested. Reinvestment during the building years gives that future paycheque a chance to grow, with rent increases and disciplined property investment adding support along the way.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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