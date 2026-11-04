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Telus vs. BCE: Which Dividend Looks Better After the Cuts?

Telus and BCE now offer similar starting yields, making payout coverage and recovery demands the more useful comparison.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Key Points
  • Telus's current annualized dividend is $0.75, while BCE's is $1.75.
  • Their recalculated starting yields are both around 6%.
  • I'd give Telus a narrow edge for a small recovery position, with debt reduction still essential.

A dividend cut has one strong side effect: it makes an investor far less impressed by a big yield on a screen. After the payment cut, management must once again decide how much cash the business can afford to pay out. Canada’s two familiar telecom names now offer similar starting yields. I’d choose between them based on how much cash is left after the dividend is paid, and how much work is still needed to improve the business.

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Source: Getty Images

T

Telus (TSX: T) provides mobile and internet services alongside health and digital operations. Its fibre network remains useful, but weaker non-telecom performance strained the old payout. In July, the board cut the quarterly dividend to $0.1875, a reduction of about 55%. The annualized payment is now $0.75, making older high-yield comparisons obsolete.

Management also changed its payout target to 45% to 60% of trailing free cash flow. That’s a more conservative framework than its earlier approach, and it gives debt reduction a greater claim on future cash. I like the direction. The payment needs to fit what the business generates after the spending included in its cash-flow definition, instead of being defended at any cost.

Net debt was 3.5 times adjusted operating earnings at quarter-end, with management targeting roughly 3 times or less by the end of 2028. That leaves a huge repair job. The dividend reset can help finance it, while weak digital demand and competitive wireless pricing can slow progress. I’d treat Telus as a recovery investment with income, not a finished turnaround.

BCE

BCE (TSX: BCE) owns Bell’s communications networks and media operations, with Ziply adding U.S. fibre exposure. Its quarterly dividend is $0.4375, or $1.75 annualized, following the earlier reduction. The smaller payment takes pressure off the business, but management is still funding network expansion and data centres alongside its existing operations.

Second-quarter free cash flow fell 9.5% to $1 billion as capital spending increased. That’s the tradeoff in practical terms. New assets may add future earnings, while shareholders are paying for their construction today. I wouldn’t count expansion announcements as a completed improvement in dividend safety until the assets begin contributing enough cash to justify that spending.

BCE’s useful advantage is the reach of its networks and customer relationships. Its challenge is turning that scale into better economics while pricing remains competitive. I’d give more weight to growth in cash after investment than to an earnings beat of a few cents. A larger company can still have less flexibility if its next stage requires a larger cheque.

What $10,000 pays now

Using the recent close and latest declared rates, these are alternative whole-share purchases before fees. Both pay quarterly, and neither row assumes another dividend increase.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
T$12.63791$0.75$593.25Quarterly$9,990.33
BCE$28.93345$1.75$603.75Quarterly$9,980.85

The yields are about 5.9% and 6.1% for T and BCE, respectively. BCE provides just $10.50 more annual income in this example. That’s far too little to decide the purchase by itself. The more consequential difference is how quickly each company can improve cash generation while lowering financial pressure, which makes the next few reporting periods more useful than a stale yield ranking.

I’d give Telus a narrow edge for a small dividend recovery holding. Its larger reset and more restrained payout framework leave a clearer route towards debt reduction. I wouldn’t buy either as the main source of retirement spending, since both face pricing pressure and expensive commitments. A diversified portfolio can provide a turnaround time without making household bills depend on it.

Bottom line

I’d start small with Telus and reinvest the payment while the balance sheet improves. BCE could become more attractive if its expansion begins producing stronger cash after construction. For either company, the next rewarding chapter needs to come from a healthier business, allowing future income growth to follow the repair work.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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