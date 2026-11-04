Telus vs. BCE: Which Dividend Looks Better After the Cuts?

A dividend cut has one strong side effect: it makes an investor far less impressed by a big yield on a screen. After the payment cut, management must once again decide how much cash the business can afford to pay out. Canada’s two familiar telecom names now offer similar starting yields. I’d choose between them based on how much cash is left after the dividend is paid, and how much work is still needed to improve the business.

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T

Telus (TSX: T) provides mobile and internet services alongside health and digital operations. Its fibre network remains useful, but weaker non-telecom performance strained the old payout. In July, the board cut the quarterly dividend to $0.1875, a reduction of about 55%. The annualized payment is now $0.75, making older high-yield comparisons obsolete.

Management also changed its payout target to 45% to 60% of trailing free cash flow. That’s a more conservative framework than its earlier approach, and it gives debt reduction a greater claim on future cash. I like the direction. The payment needs to fit what the business generates after the spending included in its cash-flow definition, instead of being defended at any cost.

Net debt was 3.5 times adjusted operating earnings at quarter-end, with management targeting roughly 3 times or less by the end of 2028. That leaves a huge repair job. The dividend reset can help finance it, while weak digital demand and competitive wireless pricing can slow progress. I’d treat Telus as a recovery investment with income, not a finished turnaround.

BCE

BCE (TSX: BCE) owns Bell’s communications networks and media operations, with Ziply adding U.S. fibre exposure. Its quarterly dividend is $0.4375, or $1.75 annualized, following the earlier reduction. The smaller payment takes pressure off the business, but management is still funding network expansion and data centres alongside its existing operations.

Second-quarter free cash flow fell 9.5% to $1 billion as capital spending increased. That’s the tradeoff in practical terms. New assets may add future earnings, while shareholders are paying for their construction today. I wouldn’t count expansion announcements as a completed improvement in dividend safety until the assets begin contributing enough cash to justify that spending.

BCE’s useful advantage is the reach of its networks and customer relationships. Its challenge is turning that scale into better economics while pricing remains competitive. I’d give more weight to growth in cash after investment than to an earnings beat of a few cents. A larger company can still have less flexibility if its next stage requires a larger cheque.

What $10,000 pays now

Using the recent close and latest declared rates, these are alternative whole-share purchases before fees. Both pay quarterly, and neither row assumes another dividend increase.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT T $12.63 791 $0.75 $593.25 Quarterly $9,990.33 BCE $28.93 345 $1.75 $603.75 Quarterly $9,980.85

The yields are about 5.9% and 6.1% for T and BCE, respectively. BCE provides just $10.50 more annual income in this example. That’s far too little to decide the purchase by itself. The more consequential difference is how quickly each company can improve cash generation while lowering financial pressure, which makes the next few reporting periods more useful than a stale yield ranking.

I’d give Telus a narrow edge for a small dividend recovery holding. Its larger reset and more restrained payout framework leave a clearer route towards debt reduction. I wouldn’t buy either as the main source of retirement spending, since both face pricing pressure and expensive commitments. A diversified portfolio can provide a turnaround time without making household bills depend on it.

Bottom line

I’d start small with Telus and reinvest the payment while the balance sheet improves. BCE could become more attractive if its expansion begins producing stronger cash after construction. For either company, the next rewarding chapter needs to come from a healthier business, allowing future income growth to follow the repair work.