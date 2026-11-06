Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Much to Invest in SmartCentres REIT for $154 a Month in Dividends
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

How Much to Invest in SmartCentres REIT for $154 a Month in Dividends

SmartCentres REIT has been consistently distributing dividends for years across all market conditions, making it a reliable investment.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata

Author Bio

Sneha Nahata has been fascinated by the stock market for as long as she can remember. Growing up in a family of investors and stock brokers, conversations about businesses, markets, and investing were part of everyday life. What started as curiosity soon became a lifelong passion and, ultimately, a career. She began her professional journey at Zacks Investment Research, where she developed her analytical skills and gained experience evaluating investment opportunities. Sneha has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020, helping investors look beyond the headlines to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her work is also featured on Barchart. Sneha’s investing philosophy combines growth and dividend investing, with a focus on finding businesses that can build wealth over the long term. Outside of finance, Sneha enjoys sketching, exploring new creative ideas, and spending time with her family.

Education

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, media and telecommunications, banking and financial services, energy stocks, consumer stocks, dividend investing, growth stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.

Social Media Profiles

Barchart author profile

Favorite Investment Quote

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." — Peter Lynch
Published
Key Points
  • SmartCentres REIT offers a 6.7% yield, supported by a diversified property portfolio, established tenants, and fixed-rate debt.
  • Strong Q3 2026 performance, with 98.2% occupancy and positive rental growth, highlights continued tenant demand and stable operations.
  • Investors would need to purchase 1,000 units to generate $154 in monthly distributions.

Investors looking for reliable monthly passive income from Canadian stocks have relatively few dividend-paying options. SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) is one such option, attracting income-focused investors with its relatively high distribution yield and monthly payment schedule.

Notably, SmartCentres REIT has been consistently distributing dividends for years across all market conditions, making it a reliable investment.

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.

Source: Getty Images

What’s behind SmartCentres REIT’s reliable dividend

A key factor driving SmartCentres REIT’s distribution is the composition of its real estate portfolio and its approach to debt management. The REIT generates rental income from a broad range of properties, while its fixed-rate debt structure helps limit the immediate impact of rising interest rates on existing borrowings.

SmartCentres REIT’s portfolio is primarily anchored by retail real estate, complemented by investments in residential developments, self-storage, office, and industrial properties. This diversification is strategically important because it reduces the trust’s dependence on a single real estate segment.

Its retail properties also benefit from strategically selected locations that attract substantial consumer activity. Properties with strong traffic patterns and convenient accessibility are more appealing to established retailers, supporting tenant retention, occupancy levels, and lease renewals at higher rents. These factors contribute to rental revenue stability, which ultimately drives its net operating income (NOI) and dividend distributions.

Tenant quality is another key driver of SmartCentres REIT’s solid payouts. Its portfolio includes established national retailers, which operate relatively stable businesses. Moreover, its diversified portfolio supports high rent collection and its payouts.

SmartCentres REIT sustains solid momentum in Q3

SmartCentres REIT sustained its solid operating trajectory in Q3 2026, driven by the resilience of its high-quality retail portfolio, sustained tenant demand, and continued leasing activity. High occupancy levels and the ability to secure leases at higher rental rates supported the REIT’s growth.

As of September 30, 2026, SmartCentres REIT’s occupancy stood at 98.2%. Moreover, higher leasing activity and higher rents supported its Same Property NOI.

Leasing activity remained solid in Q3, and SmartCentres REIT already renewed 89% of the leases maturing in 2026. Moroever, Q3 renewals generated rental growth of 11.8% excluding anchor tenants and 6.8% including anchors, indicating continued demand for SmartCentres’ retail space and its ability to secure higher rents. With approximately 89% of its 2026 lease maturities addressed, the REIT has also made good progress in managing its upcoming expiries.

Overall, SmartCentres’ quarterly performance highlights the resilience of its retail portfolio and the benefits of its consistent leasing activity. High occupancy, positive rental spreads, and healthy demand for new retail space are supporting revenue growth and providing a solid base for future NOI performance.

How much capital is required to generate $154 in monthly dividend income?

SmartCentres REIT has several factors working in its favour in maintaining its monthly distributions. Its portfolio of retail properties, established tenant base, and significant land holdings provide a steady source of rental income. At the same time, its mixed-use development projects offer opportunities to unlock additional value from existing properties and create new revenue streams.

SmartCentres REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.154 per unit, offering an annualized yield of 6.7%. Investors holding 1,000 units would receive $154 per month. At the current market price of $27.78, purchasing 1,000 units would require an investment of approximately $27,780.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
SmartCentres REIT$27.781,000$0.154$154Monthly

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National vs. CPKC: Which Railway Would I Hold Through a Slowdown?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CN offers my preferred mix of earnings progress and starting income, while CPKC brings a bigger cross-border growth ambition.

Read more »

man studies at computer
Dividend Stocks

No Workplace Pension? Here’s the Math Behind a $1,000-a-Month Income Goal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $1,000 monthly income goal becomes more manageable when you separate the capital target from the savings needed to reach…

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TSX Dividend Stock for Consistent TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for decades.

Read more »

Tractor spraying a field of wheat with fertilizer
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien’s Dividend Is Only Part of the Story: Here’s the Recovery Case

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien’s recovery case rests on better asset decisions and spending discipline, with a dividend providing income along the way.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Income in a TFSA: Why I Love This Tax-Free Setup

| Robin Brown

If you don't like paying tax on your passive income, use this tax-free set up in your TFSA to generate…

Read more »

woman looks ahead of her over water
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Retirement Plan: 2 Dividend Stocks Paying Nearly 6% Annually for Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These industry leaders now offer attractive dividend yields.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a $250-a-Month Income Plan Without Chasing the Biggest Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A roughly $75,000 portfolio can supply $250 a month on average without relying on unusually high yields.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge vs. TC Energy: Which Pipeline Stock Is the Better Buy Going Into 2027?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s evaluate Enbridge and TC Energy across historical returns, growth prospects, dividend track records, and valuation to determine which pipeline…

Read more »