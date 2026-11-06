Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » An Ideal TSX Dividend Stock for Consistent TFSA Passive Income
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

An Ideal TSX Dividend Stock for Consistent TFSA Passive Income

This company has increased its dividend annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published

Canadian savers are looking for good dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios focused on generating steady tax-free passive income.

concept of growth

Source: Getty Images

Fortis

Fortis (TSX: FTS) just announced its 53rd consecutive annual dividend increase. The stock is near its all-time high, reflecting the confidence the market has in the company’s ability to deliver growth in the coming years.

Fortis is a Canadian utility company with assets spread out across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company owns and operates power generation facilities, natural gas and electricity distribution utilities, and electricity transmission grids.

Fortis recently reported solid Q3 2026 financial results. Adjusted net earnings came in at $0.92 per share compared to $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year.

Fortis also provided an update to its five-year growth program. The company expects to invest $32.2 billion through 2031, delivering 7.5% compound annual growth in the rate base. The resulting boost to cash flow should support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% through 2031.

Beyond this timeline, Fortis is evaluating a number of other projects across the asset portfolio that could get added to the capital program and would extend the dividend expansion past the next five years.

Canada’s plan to build a national power grid as part of the overall goal of becoming an energy superpower could open up new growth opportunities for Fortis. The company operates across the country and has expertise in building electric power networks.

The current capital program alone is expected to expand the rate base from roughly $45 billion in 2026 to nearly $64 billion by 2031.

Risks

Fortis surged in recent weeks after pulling back from the earlier highs. The main headwind for the stock would be much higher interest rates in Canada and the United States. Fortis uses debt to fund part of the growth program with projects that cost billions of dollars and can take years to complete. Higher borrowing expenses can reduce profits and cut into cash that is available to reduce debt or raise dividends.

Recent interest rate increases have been offset by the strength of the growth outlook. The last time the central banks aggressively increased interest rates the market punished utility stocks. Fortis, for example, fell from $64 to $50 per share in 2022 when rate hikes ramped up as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada moved to get inflation under control. At this point, inflation isn’t as high, so the required rate increases might not be as severe, but investors should keep an eye on inflation reports in the coming months. High oil prices could filter through to price increases across the broader economy in 2027. If inflation spikes, the central banks will be forced to be more aggressive.

The bottom line

Near term-turbulence is expected, but Fortis should be attractive at the current price for a buy-and-hold income portfolio. Dips would be opportunities to add to the position. Steady dividend increases will boost the yield on the original investment, which is a key goal for income investors.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest in SmartCentres REIT for $154 a Month in Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

SmartCentres REIT has been consistently distributing dividends for years across all market conditions, making it a reliable investment.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National vs. CPKC: Which Railway Would I Hold Through a Slowdown?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CN offers my preferred mix of earnings progress and starting income, while CPKC brings a bigger cross-border growth ambition.

Read more »

man studies at computer
Dividend Stocks

No Workplace Pension? Here’s the Math Behind a $1,000-a-Month Income Goal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $1,000 monthly income goal becomes more manageable when you separate the capital target from the savings needed to reach…

Read more »

Tractor spraying a field of wheat with fertilizer
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien’s Dividend Is Only Part of the Story: Here’s the Recovery Case

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien’s recovery case rests on better asset decisions and spending discipline, with a dividend providing income along the way.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Income in a TFSA: Why I Love This Tax-Free Setup

| Robin Brown

If you don't like paying tax on your passive income, use this tax-free set up in your TFSA to generate…

Read more »

woman looks ahead of her over water
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Retirement Plan: 2 Dividend Stocks Paying Nearly 6% Annually for Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These industry leaders now offer attractive dividend yields.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a $250-a-Month Income Plan Without Chasing the Biggest Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A roughly $75,000 portfolio can supply $250 a month on average without relying on unusually high yields.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge vs. TC Energy: Which Pipeline Stock Is the Better Buy Going Into 2027?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s evaluate Enbridge and TC Energy across historical returns, growth prospects, dividend track records, and valuation to determine which pipeline…

Read more »