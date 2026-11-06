No Workplace Pension? Here’s the Math Behind a $1,000-a-Month Income Goal

A $1,000 monthly income goal becomes more manageable when you separate the capital target from the savings needed to reach it.

Retirement shouldn’t depend on having picked the right employer decades ago. Without a workplace pension, you can still build an extra paycheque, although the money has to come from somewhere. A $1,000 monthly dividend goal points towards roughly $300,000 at a 4% yield. That’s a substantial target, and turning it into smaller steps makes it considerably less intimidating.

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Build the missing piece

The goal here is extra investment income alongside any Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) benefits you’re eligible for. The federal retirement calculator treats benefits, pensions, and personal savings as separate income sources. Missing one doesn’t mean starting from zero, or needing your investments to replace every dollar you’ve ever earned.

An annual $12,000 payment needs $300,000 at 4%. Reaching for an 8% yield halves the required capital, but leaves much more riding on the surviving payment. I’d build towards the larger balance and use growing businesses to help carry the load.

Give each holding a job

For an income-building example, Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) supplies electricity and gas infrastructure. Its second-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $140 million from $121 million. Essential services and regulated investment give it a route to future earnings, with financing costs still part of the bill.

Fortis (TSX: FTS) adds another utility business across North America. Its November 3 update raised the quarterly dividend to $0.67 and extended annual dividend-growth guidance of 4% to 6% through 2031. I’d use that growth potential to help tomorrow’s spending, accepting that expensive projects need financing and regulatory approval.

CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN) supplies monthly property distributions. Its second-quarter payout used 72.7% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a measure of cash earnings after property adjustments. That leaves more breathing room than a payout consuming nearly everything. Canadian Tire’s dominance as its tenant is the trade-off.

Put the capital to work

Here’s an illustrative $100,000 budget for each holding, using recent closing prices and current annualized payments. Whole shares and units are rounded down, with fees excluded. The Fortis calculation uses its newly declared rate for four future quarters.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CU $51.43 1,944 $1.8492 $3,594.84 Quarterly $99,979.92 FTS $82.95 1,205 $2.66 $3,205.30 Quarterly $99,954.75 CRT.UN $17.51 5,711 $0.9816 $5,605.92 Monthly $99,999.61 TOTAL 8,860 $12,406.06 $299,934.28

The portfolio leaves $65.72 in cash and averages $1,033.84 a month, yielding about 4.1% on the invested amount. CT REIT supplies roughly $467.16 monthly. The utilities pay quarterly, so I’d collect payments in cash and transfer a regular allowance from there.

Start before the finish line

Someone starting with $25,000 and adding $500 at each month-end would reach about $306,898 after 20 years at an assumed 6% annual total return. That return includes reinvested dividends. At a future 4% yield, the resulting balance would average about $1,023 monthly, with actual progress depending on returns and contributions.

I’d reinvest while building and spread future purchases beyond these three holdings. Two utilities and one retail landlord are a starting illustration, with shared exposure to interest rates. Dividend cuts, falling prices, and inflation can all interrupt the plan. At 2% assumed inflation, today’s $1,000 spending target becomes about $1,486 in 20 years, so the goal needs regular increases too.

A balance built inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can include tax-free growth, but new deposits must fit personal contribution room. Unused room carries forward. The CRA says TFSA income and withdrawals generally don’t reduce federal income-tested benefits.

Bottom line

I’d start with the contribution I can sustain and let compound growth share the work. Raising contributions as earnings improve can bring the target closer, while adding more businesses can make the eventual paycheque less dependent on any one dividend. The first milestone is a funded habit that can keep growing.