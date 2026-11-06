Canadian National vs. CPKC: Which Railway Would I Hold Through a Slowdown?

A railway can’t persuade Canadians to order another sofa just because its trains have room. When the economy slows, fewer goods need moving, and all that track still needs maintaining. I’d want the railway that can handle lighter traffic without making shareholders regret every dollar spent. For my next long-term purchase, I’d lean towards the more established network, with a valuation that looks reasonable alongside its growth ambitions.

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CN

Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) connects Canada’s Atlantic and Pacific coasts with the U.S. Gulf Coast. Grain, energy products, containers, and other freight give it several sources of demand. A weak housing market can hurt lumber shipments without telling the whole story about a prairie harvest or goods arriving at a port.

Its third-quarter adjusted earnings rose 18% to $2.16 per share. That’s profit attached to each share after selected adjustments, so it gets closer to the shareholder’s experience than simply announcing a larger railway. The improvement shows CN is finding earnings growth while some customers are still dealing with tariffs and a slower economy.

CN’s adjusted operating ratio was 61%. In railway language, that means operating costs consumed about $61 of every $100 of revenue on this measure. Keeping that share under control helps preserve profit when traffic gets less cooperative. CN still faces wage increases, winter weather, and fuel costs, so I’d want efficiency to do more than decorate an earnings release.

CPKC

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) offers a single railway network linking Canada, the United States, and Mexico. That can help customers move freight across the continent with fewer handoffs. For shareholders, the attraction is winning business from trucks and competing routes as customers reorganize supply chains.

Third-quarter core adjusted earnings reached $1.28 per share, up 16%. Its core adjusted operating ratio was 61.9%, slightly less efficient than CN’s adjusted figure, although the companies’ exclusions differ. Both made progress in earnings, but CPKC’s cost ratio worsened from a year earlier. Faster sales don’t automatically mean keeping more profit from each dollar.

I’d consider CPKC the stronger choice for someone deliberately backing cross-border growth over many years. The risk is paying for that opportunity before the freight arrives. Trade restrictions or weaker manufacturing can make an impressive map much less productive, especially when expansion and maintenance bills continue arriving.

Same money, different income

Here are two alternative $10,000 purchases at recent closing prices, before fees. The annual payments assume four quarters at the latest declared dividend rates.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CNR $176.95 56 $3.66 $204.96 Quarterly $9,909.20 CP $127.72 78 $1.072 $83.62 Quarterly $9,962.16

CN produces about $121 more annual income on that budget. Its indicated yield is roughly 2.1%, against CPKC’s 0.84%. Neither dividend pays the whole investment bill. Future returns still need earnings growth, sensible investment, and a purchase price that doesn’t demand perfection.

For a slowdown, I’d take CN’s broader geographic balance and larger starting payment. A longer history of operating the existing network also gives me less dependence on a merger’s next growth chapter. That makes it my preference among Canadian dividend stocks, while leaving CPKC a credible alternative for a more growth-focused investor.

Bottom line

I’d buy in stages and keep the holding alongside businesses outside freight. A railway’s barriers to entry are impressive, but they don’t stop factories reducing output. Money needed for near-term spending belongs somewhere that won’t require selling after a weak quarter.

CN would get my next railway allocation in a long-term Canadian portfolio. I’d collect the dividend and give its network time to earn through the slowdown. When customers begin shipping more again, the railway already serving them efficiently has a head start turning those extra loads into shareholder profit.