Nutrien’s Dividend Is Only Part of the Story: Here’s the Recovery Case

Nutrien’s recovery case rests on better asset decisions and spending discipline, with a dividend providing income along the way.

A recovery stock doesn’t need everything to go right. It needs enough things to stop going wrong. For fertilizer investors, that can mean steadier plant operations, better spending discipline, and farmers ordering what they need without producers giving away the profit. A dividend makes the wait more pleasant, although the real prize is a business keeping more cash throughout the cycle.

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More than fertilizer prices

Fertilizer helps farmers maintain crop yields, but essential demand doesn’t produce smooth profits. Growers can delay purchases when crop prices weaken. Producers face changing energy bills, transport costs, and global competition. The better investment can be the company improving what it controls while those outside forces refuse to cooperate.

That’s the recovery case I’d consider for Nutrien (TSX: NTR). It produces potash, nitrogen, and phosphate, and sells crop inputs and services through its agricultural retail network. Canadian potash mines and North American nitrogen plants give it an established production base, while retail adds customer relationships beyond a commodity shipment.

The combination gives shareholders several routes to better earnings. More reliable plants can spread costs across additional production. Retail can improve its product mix. Management can also stop pouring money into assets that haven’t earned their keep, which is becoming a more concrete part of this story.

A smaller problem list

On October 5, Nutrien announced an indefinite shutdown of its Trinidad nitrogen operations after reviewing alternatives. Unreliable, uneconomic gas supply had hurt the operation. The decision leaves 2026 nitrogen sales guidance unchanged because the forecast already assumed no production there. I’d favour directing investment towards stronger assets over keeping an uncertain restart on life support.

There was progress before that decision. First-half adjusted earnings reached US$3.11 per share, up 13% from a year earlier. The second quarter itself slipped to US$2.61 from US$2.65, so the improvement hasn’t arrived in a neat straight line. Those results give the recovery some substance without requiring a perfect quarter.

Spending discipline adds another lever. In August, Nutrien lowered its full-year capital-spending range to US$1.95 billion to US$2.05 billion. Keeping investment productive can leave more money for shareholders, provided the savings don’t come at the expense of plant reliability. That’s a better foundation than counting on another fertilizer-price spike.

The income while you wait

The latest declared quarterly dividend is US$0.55, or US$2.20 annualized. At the recent close of $98.20, the yield is roughly 3.1%, using that day’s Bank of Canada exchange rate. Here’s a $10,000 purchase before fees, with all table amounts converted to Canadian dollars at US$1 to $1.3978.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT NTR $98.20 101 $3.07516 $310.59 Quarterly $9,918.20

That leaves $81.80 unspent. The actual declared payment for this holding is US$55.55 each quarter, with its Canadian-dollar value changing at the applicable conversion rate. I’d treat it as useful income alongside the recovery potential, which is why Nutrien earns a different place among Canadian dividend stocks from a regulated utility.

The main risk is that weaker fertilizer prices or higher gas costs erase operating improvements. New supply can also pressure pricing. People needing the investment for near-term spending could find that cycle uncomfortable, especially if the shares fall while the dividend continues.

Bottom line

I’d keep the position modest within a Canadian stock portfolio and buy gradually. I’d reserve part of a planned purchase for that update, with cash generation and the remaining portfolio decisions determining how quickly I’d add.

In short, I’d buy a small Nutrien position for a patient recovery investment. Better asset choices and controlled spending can improve the cash shareholders eventually receive, even with uneven fertilizer prices. Give those changes several seasons to work, and a modest starting dividend could become only one part of the return.