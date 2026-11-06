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Nutrien’s Dividend Is Only Part of the Story: Here’s the Recovery Case

Nutrien’s recovery case rests on better asset decisions and spending discipline, with a dividend providing income along the way.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Trinidad’s indefinite shutdown shifts attention towards stronger assets and more productive investment.
  • The current dividend translates to roughly a 3.1% yield using the stated exchange rate.
  • I’d buy gradually, leaving room for the November 4 earnings update.

A recovery stock doesn’t need everything to go right. It needs enough things to stop going wrong. For fertilizer investors, that can mean steadier plant operations, better spending discipline, and farmers ordering what they need without producers giving away the profit. A dividend makes the wait more pleasant, although the real prize is a business keeping more cash throughout the cycle.

Tractor spraying a field of wheat with fertilizer

Source: Getty Images

More than fertilizer prices

Fertilizer helps farmers maintain crop yields, but essential demand doesn’t produce smooth profits. Growers can delay purchases when crop prices weaken. Producers face changing energy bills, transport costs, and global competition. The better investment can be the company improving what it controls while those outside forces refuse to cooperate.

That’s the recovery case I’d consider for Nutrien (TSX: NTR). It produces potash, nitrogen, and phosphate, and sells crop inputs and services through its agricultural retail network. Canadian potash mines and North American nitrogen plants give it an established production base, while retail adds customer relationships beyond a commodity shipment.

The combination gives shareholders several routes to better earnings. More reliable plants can spread costs across additional production. Retail can improve its product mix. Management can also stop pouring money into assets that haven’t earned their keep, which is becoming a more concrete part of this story.

A smaller problem list

On October 5, Nutrien announced an indefinite shutdown of its Trinidad nitrogen operations after reviewing alternatives. Unreliable, uneconomic gas supply had hurt the operation. The decision leaves 2026 nitrogen sales guidance unchanged because the forecast already assumed no production there. I’d favour directing investment towards stronger assets over keeping an uncertain restart on life support.

There was progress before that decision. First-half adjusted earnings reached US$3.11 per share, up 13% from a year earlier. The second quarter itself slipped to US$2.61 from US$2.65, so the improvement hasn’t arrived in a neat straight line. Those results give the recovery some substance without requiring a perfect quarter.

Spending discipline adds another lever. In August, Nutrien lowered its full-year capital-spending range to US$1.95 billion to US$2.05 billion. Keeping investment productive can leave more money for shareholders, provided the savings don’t come at the expense of plant reliability. That’s a better foundation than counting on another fertilizer-price spike.

The income while you wait

The latest declared quarterly dividend is US$0.55, or US$2.20 annualized. At the recent close of $98.20, the yield is roughly 3.1%, using that day’s Bank of Canada exchange rate. Here’s a $10,000 purchase before fees, with all table amounts converted to Canadian dollars at US$1 to $1.3978.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NTR$98.20101$3.07516$310.59Quarterly$9,918.20

That leaves $81.80 unspent. The actual declared payment for this holding is US$55.55 each quarter, with its Canadian-dollar value changing at the applicable conversion rate. I’d treat it as useful income alongside the recovery potential, which is why Nutrien earns a different place among Canadian dividend stocks from a regulated utility.

The main risk is that weaker fertilizer prices or higher gas costs erase operating improvements. New supply can also pressure pricing. People needing the investment for near-term spending could find that cycle uncomfortable, especially if the shares fall while the dividend continues.

Bottom line

I’d keep the position modest within a Canadian stock portfolio and buy gradually. I’d reserve part of a planned purchase for that update, with cash generation and the remaining portfolio decisions determining how quickly I’d add.

In short, I’d buy a small Nutrien position for a patient recovery investment. Better asset choices and controlled spending can improve the cash shareholders eventually receive, even with uneven fertilizer prices. Give those changes several seasons to work, and a modest starting dividend could become only one part of the return.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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