Dividend Income in a TFSA: Why I Love This Tax-Free Setup

If you don’t like paying tax on your passive income, use this tax-free set up in your TFSA to generate a safe, steady stream of dividends.

Cenovus Energy and Pembina Pipeline enhance the portfolio with energy sector potential, offering yields of 2.22% and 4.3%, respectively, and strategic growth opportunities.

If you don’t like paying tax on your dividend income, holding Canadian dividend stocks inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be a smart move. All income earned in the TFSA is tax-free, giving you the choice to completely reinvest your payments or withdraw them tax-free.

The simple strategy of putting your Canadian dividend stocks inside your TFSA can increase your annual returns by 5% to 15% per year. If I were looking to set up a dividend portfolio in my TFSA, I would structure it with these four diverse Canadian stocks.

Source: Getty Images

Fortis: A perfect TFSA anchor

Fortis (TSX: FTS) is the perfect anchor for any TFSA portfolio. Not many companies in Canada have a 53-year record of annually increasing its dividend. It just raised its dividend by 4%.

It speaks to how well this company is run. Fortis recently announced an updated $32.2 billion capital plan that should sustain the coming five years with 7.5% compounded annual rate base growth. Power demand is rising and Fortis has the essential infrastructure to support that growth.

Fortis yields 3.2%. It continues to aim for 4–6% compounded annual dividend growth ahead.

Cenovus: A top energy stock

Energy stocks have been falling back on fears that the Middle East conflict will soon abate. The pullback could be an opportunity. Cenovus Energy (TSX: CVE) is on its way to becoming the second largest energy producer in Canada. It has consolidated several oil sands and thermal oil producers.

Today, it produces over 1 million barrels of oil per day. It also is a major refiner in North America. With elevated energy prices, it is enjoying strong cash returns.

CVE stock pays a 2.2% dividend yield today. It has grown its dividend by 1,300% since it was suspended briefly in 2020. Cenovus trades at a discount to other integrated energy peers, so it offers great value.

Granite REIT: A solid TFSA monthly income play

If you want to own real estate, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: GRT.UN) is ideal for a TFSA. Granite has institutional-quality logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing properties in Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Europe.

The REIT sits with 97% occupancy and a weighted average lease term of five years. It operates with modest debt (32% leverage ratio), which has provided substantial flexibility to be opportunistic in acquisitions or complete unit buybacks.

Granite stock yields 4.1%. It just increased its monthly distribution by over 4%. That will be its 16th consecutive annual distribution increase!

Pembina Pipeline: An infrastructure growth opportunity

Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) is another great TFSA stock. It operates a crucial network of pipelines and midstream facilities in Western Canada.

Over 85% of its income is contracted. Its contracted income widely supports its dividend payout ratio. Pembina generates a strong stream of free cash flow, which it is investing in various growth projects including an LNG terminal, a data centre power plant, an ethane extraction plant, and potentially a pipeline from Alberta to the West Coast.

Pembina sits at the crossroads of many exciting investment themes. It pays a 4.3% dividend yield. Pembina has increased its dividend every year since 2022. For a mix of low-risk growth, it is a great stock to hold for tax-free TFSA income.