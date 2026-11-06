Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Use a TFSA to Generate $200 in Monthly Tax-Free Income
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

How to Use a TFSA to Generate $200 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

Use a TFSA to build $200 in monthly tax-free income with XEI and ZRE. See how these ETFs work and how much you would need to invest.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Author Bio Demetris has a professional background in business and technology and has been writing about Canadian markets and personal finance for The Motley Fool Canada for more than a decade. His investing journey has evolved from mutual funds and precious metals to individual stocks, cryptocurrency, and long-term wealth-building strategies. Over the years, his interest in the market led him to discover what he calls “everyday stocks”: quality businesses that people interact with regularly but may not realize they can invest in and potentially earn income from. Demetris focuses on helping investors understand the businesses behind the stocks they own and build practical portfolios aligned with their financial goals. His approach to investing centres on making thoughtful choices today to create greater financial freedom in the future. Areas of Expertise Canadian stocks, dividend investing, TFSAs, RRSPs, real estate investment trusts (REITs), personal finance, cryptocurrency, and long-term wealth building.
Published
Key Points
  • Building a tax-free monthly income stream with $200 can significantly aid financial stability, and a TFSA is an excellent vehicle for this.
  • The iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (XEI) offers diversified Canadian dividend stock exposure with a 3.54% yield and monthly distributions.
  • The BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) provides real estate investment income with a 4.66% yield, contributing to a combined yield of 4.10% for a target of $200 monthly income with a $60,000 investment.

Building a monthly tax-free income stream is a long-term goal of many income investors. An additional $200 income stream can make a huge difference to a budget. It can help cover bills or provide some added breathing room.

For investors looking to build toward that goal, the TFSA is a great place to start. The account can hold investments whereby both contributions and distributions compound tax-free. That means investors can collect distributions inside the account and reinvest them, or withdraw the cash.

Even better, some of those investments pay out on a monthly schedule. Specifically, I’m thinking about the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX: XEI) and BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSX: ZRE) as great options to own.

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Start with Canadian dividend stocks through XEI

Building a portfolio of individual dividend stocks takes research. Investors need to choose companies, decide how much to allocate to each, and monitor those businesses over time.

That’s part of the appeal of investing in ETFs like XEI. XEI provides exposure to a basket of Canadian dividend stocks. The fund tracks the S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index and pays distributions monthly.

Part of that appeal is adding several holdings through a single ticker. For someone making regular TFSA contributions, that makes the process easier to maintain. It also eliminates the need to recheck and rebalance individual holdings.

As of the time of writing, XEI offers a distribution yield of 3.5%.

Add real estate income through ZRE

REITs offer another source of investment income. They provide exposure to properties and the rental income those properties generate.

Rather than picking individual REIT investments, ZRE provides a basket of Canadian REITs together in one ETF.

The fund follows an equal-weight approach, giving each REIT a similar allocation when the index is rebalanced. That reduces dependence on the largest holdings and spreads the investment across different property businesses.

For investors who want real estate exposure but don’t want to choose individual REITs or bother with owning a physical property, that’s an appealing feature.

ZRE also pays monthly distributions, which, as of the time of writing, works out to a yield of 4.7%.

How much would you need for $200 in monthly tax-free income?

Together, XEI and ZRE provide exposure to Canadian dividend stocks and REITs, producing a blended yield of 4.1%.

Given an initial investment of $30,000 into each fund, here’s how that monthly tax-free income stream would pan out:

FundRecent PriceNo of SharesDistribution YieldAnnual PayoutFrequency
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF  (XEI)$40.037493.54%$1,061.38Monthly
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE)$22.301,3454.66%$1,397.70Monthly
 Monthly:$204.92Total:$2,459.08 

Investors don’t need the full $60,000 to get started. Regular contributions can help build the balance. Reinvesting distributions buys additional units, which can generate further income over time.

Once that income reaches that desired level, investors can choose to collect the cash instead. Even before reaching $200 a month, those smaller payments can provide a reason to keep building.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Smart Ways to Invest Extra Income and Say Goodbye to Financial Stress

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have ways to make their extra income work as hard as they do and say goodbye to financial stress.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Sun Life Stock Pays 3.3%: How Much to Invest for $100 a Month in Dividends

| Joey Frenette

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) might be a massive bargain after Thursday's vicious plunge as stock markets sold off hard.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into $1,000 a Month in Tax-Free Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build toward $1,000 a month in tax-free income with a TFSA. See how Enbridge, Scotiabank and ZWC could help, and…

Read more »

customer fills up car with gasoline
Dividend Stocks

How Much Emergency Money Do Canadians Actually Need?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A safety fund equivalent to 3 to 6 months of living expenses is generally the baseline buffer that Canadians would…

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

Still Up Double Digits This Year: Should You Still Invest in TSX Stocks After Thursday’s Dramatic Drop?

| Kay Ng

The TSX has gained about 136% over the past decade. So, stay invested, dollar‑cost average, and maintain diversification. 

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

Intact Stock: Would I Buy It for Growth, Income, or Both?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Intact’s modest yield makes profitable long-term growth the main attraction, with catastrophe losses putting the next purchase to a test.

Read more »

hiker with backpack in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for $1,850 in Annual Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With reliable cash flows, high dividend yields, and strong growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks suit income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Data Centre Stocks to Buy Now, Ranked

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian stocks offer strategic exposure to the AI buildout and in-demand data centres.

Read more »