Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Sun Life Stock Pays 3.3%: How Much to Invest for $100 a Month in Dividends
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Sun Life Stock Pays 3.3%: How Much to Invest for $100 a Month in Dividends

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) might be a massive bargain after Thursday’s vicious plunge as stock markets sold off hard.

Posted by
Joey Frenette

Author Bio

Joey Frenette is a value investor, financial writer, and former software engineer who has spent more than 12 years navigating equity markets. Inspired by Warren Buffett and other proponents of value investing, he aims to help investors cut through market noise and focus on the fundamentals that drive long-term business value. Before joining The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst and developer at several Canadian technology companies, including Avigilon and Syscon. His background in software engineering informs his perspective on businesses, technology, and investment opportunities.

Education

  • Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) in Computer Engineering, University of British Columbia
  • CFA Program Level I

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, machine learning, computer hardware, dividend investing, and investment strategy.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” — Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Sun Life (SLF) got swept up in a broad market sell-off tied to the AI unwind, dropping just over 10% in a day and pushing its yield to around 3.3% despite limited direct exposure to AI chips.
  • The stock may be worth buying gradually on weakness, since the quarter wasn’t as bad as the reaction suggests and Sun Life still offers stability plus long-term dividend growth potential.

In this piece, we’ll check in on a top-tier, but still highly underrated insurance play that might make sense to stash away for the dividend growth as well as relative stability when the market waters get really nasty. With the Nasdaq 100 imploding more than 6% while the S&P 500 collapsed over 4% in a single trading session, just two days after the U.S. midterm elections, it certainly feels like the AI trade is crashing viciously.

Of course, some may argue that it’s too soon in the game to call it a crash, but with the Nasdaq 100 in a full-blown correction and a bear market not all too far off, investors might wish to reconsider some of the less-tech-exposed names that were wrongfully dragged lower on a day that may have seen indiscriminate selling and more than a fair share of margin calls from those retail investors who thought it’d be a good idea to lever up.

Two seniors walk in the forest

Source: Getty Images

Sun Life Financial

Either way, shares of Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) stood out as one of the hard-hit names that’s an absolute steal after Thursday’s turbulent trade session. Despite not being remotely close to the AI or semiconductor theme, the shares imploded, tanking just over 10% in a single day in what was a vicious move that only got worse as the day progressed. Indeed, all it took was a day, and shares of SLF are now in a correction.

The big question moving forward is whether the $57 billion financial can bounce back, even as the market continues to be dragged lower by the weight of the unravelling AI and semi trade. Of course, it was also a terrible day for the broader TSX Index, which was off just north of 2% on the day.

With some pretty underwhelming third-quarter results released on what was an absolutely brutal bloodbath of a day on Wall and Bay Street, perhaps investors look at the name as more of an opportunity, especially now that the yield is around 3.3%.

For $100 a month in dividends, you’d need $1,200 per year. And based on Sun Life’s yield, you’d need to invest just shy of $37,000 in the name. After a brutal plunge, I’d certainly not put down a full position all in one go, though. Instead, dollar-cost averaging (DCA) could be the way to tame volatility.

Life isn’t all too bright for Sun Life after a brutal market-wide decline

In my humble opinion, the third-quarter results themselves weren’t as bad as the post-earnings reaction would suggest. It was an abysmal day for the financial sector in particular, as the big banks led the way lower in the Canadian market. In my view, the poorly received, but still quite decent quarter just acted as salt in the wounds. As interest rates look to rise while restructuring costs make a bit of an impact, perhaps there’s reason for investors to show a bit of pause and take a bit of profit off the table.

After all, the name was up nearly 33% year to date, at least before Thursday’s bloodbath. The shares were overheated and quite expensive. After a 10% drop, the shares still look mildly frothy (maybe fairly priced) at 17.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) despite new macro concerns that investors might have.

While I wouldn’t back up the truck, I would consider nibbling on the way down, especially if the broad market sell-off intensifies. At the end of the day, Sun Life stands out as an indirect AI winner (via significant cost savings and operating efficiencies). With a strong dividend growth track record, I’d not sleep on the name.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Generate $200 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Use a TFSA to build $200 in monthly tax-free income with XEI and ZRE. See how these ETFs work and…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Smart Ways to Invest Extra Income and Say Goodbye to Financial Stress

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have ways to make their extra income work as hard as they do and say goodbye to financial stress.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into $1,000 a Month in Tax-Free Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build toward $1,000 a month in tax-free income with a TFSA. See how Enbridge, Scotiabank and ZWC could help, and…

Read more »

customer fills up car with gasoline
Dividend Stocks

How Much Emergency Money Do Canadians Actually Need?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A safety fund equivalent to 3 to 6 months of living expenses is generally the baseline buffer that Canadians would…

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

Still Up Double Digits This Year: Should You Still Invest in TSX Stocks After Thursday’s Dramatic Drop?

| Kay Ng

The TSX has gained about 136% over the past decade. So, stay invested, dollar‑cost average, and maintain diversification. 

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

Intact Stock: Would I Buy It for Growth, Income, or Both?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Intact’s modest yield makes profitable long-term growth the main attraction, with catastrophe losses putting the next purchase to a test.

Read more »

hiker with backpack in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for $1,850 in Annual Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With reliable cash flows, high dividend yields, and strong growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks suit income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Data Centre Stocks to Buy Now, Ranked

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian stocks offer strategic exposure to the AI buildout and in-demand data centres.

Read more »