Intact Stock: Would I Buy It for Growth, Income, or Both?

Insurance is one of those bills you hope buys you absolutely nothing exciting. For shareholders, the attraction is a company collecting premiums, handling claims sensibly, and keeping enough profit to grow. The dividend can be part of the reward, although a modest yield means most of the investment case needs to come from the business getting more valuable over time.

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IFC

An insurer doesn’t succeed simply because people need coverage. It needs to charge enough for the risks it accepts and manage claims without letting costs run away. Money held before claims are paid can also earn investment income, giving the business another source of profit alongside the policies themselves.

Intact Financial (TSX: IFC) combines those activities with insurance distribution and restoration services. It provides property and casualty coverage in Canada and operates in international markets including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. That gives an investor exposure to homes, vehicles, and businesses, with different sources of claims and growth.

I’d consider it primarily for long-term growth, with dividends adding a smaller cash return. Scale can help with pricing data, purchasing, and claims handling. The payoff still depends on using those advantages well, particularly when severe weather sends many customers looking for help at once.

A rough quarter still earned money

Intact’s second-quarter combined ratio was 94.9%. That means claims and underwriting expenses consumed about $94.90 of every $100 of premiums on this measure, leaving an underwriting profit before investment income. It’s a useful way to see the business working even when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

The margin was narrower than a year earlier, which prevents me from treating insurance as an automatic winner whenever premiums rise. Repair costs and large claims can increase just as quickly. Strong pricing only helps shareholders when it produces a satisfactory result after those expenses.

Book value per share reached $111.73, up 13% over the year. Book value measures the accounting equity behind each share. Its growth supports the idea that retained profits can build shareholder value, while also giving us a way to judge the price being asked for that progress.

Income with a growth price

At a recent close of $264.66, shares traded at roughly 2.4 times that book value. Investors are paying substantially more than the accounting capital, so I’d need continued profitable growth to justify the purchase. A well-run insurer can deserve a premium, without every premium being worth paying. The latest declared quarterly dividend is $1.47, or $5.88 annualized. Here’s what a $10,000 budget buys before fees if that payment continues for four quarters.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT IFC $264.66 37 $5.88 $217.56 Quarterly $9,792.42

That leaves $207.58 in cash and produces $54.39 each quarter. The yield is about 2.2%, equivalent to $18.13 monthly for comparison. Someone choosing Canadian dividend stocks to pay substantial bills today can find larger payments elsewhere. Intact needs earnings growth and future dividend increases to deliver its broader appeal.

The immediate risk is already visible. Intact estimated third-quarter catastrophe losses of $660 million before tax and net of reinsurance. Reinsurance transfers some losses to other insurers, but the remaining cost still lands with Intact. Renewing policies at better prices takes time, while claims arrive on their own schedule.

Bottom line

I’d buy Intact for growth first and a rising income stream second, with the next purchase waiting for the earnings update. Within a long-term stock portfolio, an insurer that keeps building value per share can reward years of ownership. Patience on the entry price gives that future progress more room to reach the investor.