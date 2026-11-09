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Is Shopify Stock Too Expensive? A Great Quarter Meets a Sky-High Valuation

Shopify’s latest quarter was impressive, but its expensive valuation could make investors think twice before buying.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Author Bio Jitendra Parashar is a financial journalist who has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since June 2020. With more than 13 years of experience in financial journalism, equity research, and market analysis, he helps investors understand market developments and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Jitendra spent several years at Market Realist covering U.S. equities, major economic developments, and developments in the automotive and technology industries. He also worked in commodity and currency research at brokerage firms, gaining insight into how economic trends, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events influence financial markets. Jitendra writes for beginner investors, dividend seekers, and Canadians looking to build wealth over the long term. He also contributes to the daily TSX Today series, explaining key Canadian market developments and highlighting news investors should watch. Based in India, Jitendra follows Canadian and U.S. markets closely. Outside of work, he enjoys travelling in the Himalayas, street and nature photography, and exploring programming and artificial intelligence. Education MBA in Finance and International Business Bachelor's degree in Journalism Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. financial markets, long-term equity investing, dividend investing, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, automotive stocks, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Muck Rack Favorite Investment Quote “Simplicity is the master key to financial success.” — John C. Bogle
Published
Key Points
  • Shopify's third-quarter revenue jumped 32% YoY to US$3.7 billion, supported by strong growth in merchant and subscription solutions.
  • The company's operating income surged 66% YoY, while its free cash flow margin expanded to 22%.
  • Despite its impressive growth prospects, Shopify's $270.7 billion market valuation makes its stock worth waiting for a more attractive entry point.

There’s a big difference between investing in a great company for the long term and buying its stock at the right price. And that difference becomes even more important when a business is growing rapidly, but its shares already carry a sky-high valuation due to enormous expectations.

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) could be a perfect example of such a stock. The Canadian e-commerce giant recently delivered another impressive quarter, with strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and healthy cash flow generation. Yet its stock has struggled to maintain consistent upward momentum, even as the underlying business continues to expand. This contrast raises an important question for long-term investors about how much future growth is already reflected in its share price.

Let’s take a closer look at Shopify’s latest financial performance and find out whether its premium valuation still leaves room for attractive returns in the long run.

young adult uses credit card to shop online

Source: Getty Images

Shopify stock

After rallying by 46% over the last six months, SHOP stock currently trades at $210.47 per share with a massive market cap of $270.7 billion. However, the stock has slipped 4% over the last year and trades nearly 18% below its 52-week high.

While these recent fluctuations reflect an uneven share price performance, Shopify’s underlying business continues to deliver impressive results.

A great quarter backed by strong growth

Shopify’s latest quarterly financial performance gives investors several reasons to remain optimistic, even as its expensive valuation raises concerns.

In the third quarter, the Canadian commerce giant’s revenue jumped 32% year-over-year (YoY) to US$3.7 billion. This growth was backed by a 35% YoY increase in its merchant solutions revenue to US$2.9 billion. Meanwhile, its subscription solutions revenue rose 20% to US$836 million.

Shopify’s gross merchandise volume, which represents the value of orders processed through its platform, also climbed 29% YoY in the latest quarter. Similarly, its monthly recurring revenue climbed about 19%, highlighting continued growth in its subscription business.

Shopify’s profitability and free cash flow are also improving

Interestingly, Shopify’s profitability improved at an even faster pace in the September quarter. Its operating income surged 66% YoY to US$568 million as revenue growth outpaced the increase in operating expenses. As a result, the company’s quarterly net profit jumped 75% to US$462 million.

Adding to the optimism, Shopify’s free cash flow soared 61% YoY in the third quarter to US$816 million. Its free cash flow margin also improved to 22% from 18% a year ago, reflecting the company’s ability to turn growing sales into cash.

Can Shopify justify its premium valuation?

While Shopify’s latest results are impressive, its lofty market valuation means investors also need to pay close attention to its future growth prospects.

The good news is that Shopify isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. For the fourth quarter of 2026, the company expects revenue to grow at a low-thirties percentage rate YoY, while gross profit is projected to increase at a high-twenties rate.

Beyond these near-term expectations, Shopify continues to focus on expanding its commerce platform across more sales channels, including emerging artificial intelligence (AI)-powered shopping experiences. These efforts could help it reach more merchants and benefit from the growing adoption of digital commerce.

However, with a market cap exceeding $270 billion, investors are already paying a substantial premium for Shopify’s future growth potential. This leaves SHOP stock vulnerable to sharp corrections if business growth slows or profitability falls short of expectations.

Foolish takeaway

Overall, Shopify’s strong financial performance, expanding cash flow, and promising growth opportunities make it an attractive long-term growth stock. Still, given its sky-high valuation, I believe patient investors may find a better opportunity to buy SHOP stock during a pullback.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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