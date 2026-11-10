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Celestica Stock: Is AI Growth Worth the Risk in a Retirement Portfolio?

Celestica offers retirement growth potential, with a cash-flow trade-off that deserves more attention than sales alone.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Celestica belongs in a growth allocation rather than the retirement spending account.
  • Expansion can lift sales while consuming cash.
  • A small position limits damage if AI spending slows.

In retirement, you may feel the need to start taking cash out and hiding it in your mattress. The urgency of needing that cash on hand can keep you from creating more earnings. Even from conservative investments, never mind a small high earner.

The trick is keeping an exciting investment small enough that a bad year doesn’t start choosing your grocery budget. Artificial intelligence (AI) offers enormous business opportunities. It also attracts prices that assume tomorrow will arrive exactly on schedule. I’d make room for the opportunity, while spending money safely elsewhere.

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"

Source: Getty Images

Growth has a bill attached

AI needs more than clever software. Data centres need equipment that moves information between computers quickly, along with electricity, cooling, and reliable connections. Suppliers can earn from that building spree even when the winning AI application changes. They still need customers to keep ordering and to pay enough for the equipment.

That’s the connection for Celestica (TSX: CLS), which designs and manufactures technology infrastructure, including networking and computing equipment. It gives a Canadian portfolio exposure to the hardware behind AI. This isn’t a retirement-income holding that sends a regular dividend. Its job would be growing capital that I won’t need for years.

Its October results showed third-quarter revenue rising 83%. For Celestica, that signals a much larger manufacturing workload and customer demand strong enough to support expansion. The shareholder reward depends on keeping a worthwhile share of those sales after paying for parts, people, and facilities.

Follow the cash

Management lifted its sales outlook while reducing its 2026 free-cash-flow outlook from US$600 million to US$460 million. Free cash flow is money left after the company’s defined adjustments and capital spending. Celestica says the reduction reflects working-capital investment for faster growth ahead.

More inventory and money waiting to be collected from customers can tie up cash before additional sales arrive. I’d accept that when orders turn into cash promptly. I’d become less comfortable if spending kept racing ahead while customer demand cooled.

The distinction is especially relevant when buyers are enormous technology companies. A handful of spending decisions can change a supplier’s workload quickly. Celestica’s experience and customer relationships help it compete, but don’t require customers to keep increasing budgets forever.

Set a limit

The recent close was $330.24. The shares fell about 9.2% that day, a brisk reminder that owning equipment suppliers isn’t the same as collecting rent. A lower price improves the entry cost, although it doesn’t settle the value of future profits.

I’d consider an initial allocation of 2% of an otherwise diversified retirement portfolio, rather than making it the centrepiece. Here’s how a simple 40% share-price decline affects different starting positions, assuming everything else stays flat.

STARTING PORTFOLIO WEIGHTSTOCK DECLINEEFFECT ON WHOLE PORTFOLIO
2%40%0.8% decline
5%40%2.0% decline
10%40%4.0% decline

Those are loss illustrations, not predictions. The same arithmetic explains why I wouldn’t let a successful position grow unchecked. An investment that began as a side dish can eventually take over the plate.

Bottom line

For someone already drawing retirement income, I’d keep near-term withdrawals in cash or suitable guaranteed investments. That reduces the chance of selling Celestica after a bad earnings reaction. A growth holding needs time precisely because its price can be uncooperative.

Holding it inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can generally shelter Canadian tax on gains, provided there’s contribution room. Losses still reduce the capital available to recover, so the account doesn’t make a concentrated position safer. I’d pair the holding with businesses whose earnings depend on different customers and spending cycles.

I’d consider Celestica a small, patient growth purchase in a diversified Canadian stock portfolio. Customer orders becoming cash would earn my confidence more than another ambitious outlook. With the retirement paycheque funded elsewhere, I could give that business time to grow without asking one technology stock to finance next month’s life.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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