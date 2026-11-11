Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock has delivered large returns. Those who cashed out TFSA SHOP positions may have more room than they think.

Your TFSA Contribution Room Could Be Larger Than You Think

While this rule offers significant liquidity and flexibility to re-contribute funds later, withdrawing money temporarily interrupts compounding and relies entirely on having already realized substantial investment gains.

Because the full dollar amount of any TFSA withdrawal is re-added to your contribution room on January 1 of the following year, withdrawing large investment gains generates a corresponding surge in future contribution room.

While standard cumulative TFSA contribution room reaches $109,000 in 2026 for eligible Canadians, an individual's actual room can far exceed this benchmark.

$109,000.

That’s the amount of tax-free savings account (TFSA) contribution room that has accumulated since the program started, as of 2026.

Canadians who were 18 or older in 2009, and never ceased being Canadian tax residents, have accumulated at least that much room by now.

Many people think that $109,000 is the highest amount of TFSA contribution room a person can have.

That’s actually not true.

Because of TFSA account rules, it’s actually possible to have more room than has accumulated for a TFSA user over the life of the TFSA program.

In this article, I’ll explore how that’s possible.

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The return of contribution room after a year

The mechanism by which TFSA contribution room can exceed the accumulated annual amounts is the return of room a year after withdrawal.

If you withdraw any amount of money from a TFSA, you get that amount of contribution room back on January 1 of the following year.

Because of this mechanism, you can actually have a lot more TFSA contribution room than has accumulated through annual additions of room.

How it might work

Depending on the returns you earn in your account, you could find yourself with a massive amount of contribution room the year following a large withdrawal.

Let’s imagine that you bought $10,000 worth of Shopify (TSX: SHOP) stock on its IPO date and held to today. SHOP went public in 2015; more than $10,000 worth of TFSA room was available to Canadians at that time. Because of the massive return SHOP realized in that period, you’d have a position worth $602,000 today. If you cashed out all of it this year, then you’d gain an equivalent amount of contribution room back on January 1, 2027. So, as we can see, it’s quite possible for Canadians to have much more TFSA contribution room than has accumulated over the life of the TFSA program.

Things to keep in mind

As we’ve seen, it’s quite possible to have more TFSA room than has accumulated over the life of the TFSA program.

You might think that sounds enticing. However, there are some caveats to keep in mind here:

To gain extra room, you need to make withdrawals from your TFSA. This disrupts the process of compounding. Unless you have already realized large returns in your TFSA, you can’t increase your room much by making withdrawals. For these reasons, the “increase” in TFSA room from making gains and cashing them out is basically a technicality. It does not actually increase your capacity for tax-free compounding.

All that being said, the fact that TFSA room returns after a period gives account holders a lot of flexibility. If you want to cash out some of your TFSA gains to spend on daily life, then you can do so, and it won’t disrupt the process of compounding all that much, provided you diligently refill your TFSA with funds over time. That’s a definite good quality of TFSAs that most other accounts don’t have. So, TFSA investing can make a lot of sense.