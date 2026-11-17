Nvidia’s stock is down 32% amid controversies. Discover the implications for Nvidia and the chip industry amid these concerns.

Diversification opportunities in AI extend beyond chips to energy solutions with Hammond Power, infrastructure with Bird Construction, and applications with Shopify, each offering unique growth potentials amidst the evolving AI landscape.

Nvidia's stock continues to decline due to leadership changes, governance concerns, and trade restrictions, but investors can find alternatives in the AI supply chain with companies like AMD and Broadcom showing potential as Nvidia's competitors.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Nvidia stock may not see a rise anytime soon with Jensen Huang out of the company, its corporate governance in question, and a ban on Nvidia chips to China. At 32% down and still falling, Nvidia stock has pulled the Nasdaq 100 Index down 14.7%. The dip has nothing to do with its graphics processing unit (GPU) performance. But the way things are unfolding, I won’t be surprised if companies pull back on buying Nvidia GPUs over security concerns.

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If not Nvidia, what?

With billions of dollars of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investment on the line, investors will need the chip industry to rise to the occasion and provide an alternative. Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, and Celestica could rise to the occasion. AMD’s data centre chips and Google’s tensor processing units (TPUs) could be potential suitors to take Nvidia’s place. Celestica helps Google manufacture TPUs. However, it is but wishful thinking. In AI, performance matters, and they will have to prove their mettle to investors as Nvidia’s alternative.

But for investors hit hard by the Nvidia downturn, it is better to diversify across the AI supply chain than just chips.

Three AI stocks Canadians may like better than Nvidia

As Huang has said in many of his interviews, AI is a five-layer cake. At the bottom of it is energy, then chips, infrastructure (AI data centers), models, and software applications. These layers present three AI opportunities.

The energy

It is not a utility company but the Nvidia of electricity.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS) supplies transformers that manage power flow and help deliver energy safely and efficiently across power grids, mining sites, transportation systems, commercial buildings, public infrastructure, data centres, and industrial hubs. No matter which power plant, what the usage, or where energy infrastructure is being built, they need a transformer just like AI data centres need GPUs.

Even if AI data centre investment slows, Hammond Power has the Canadian infrastructure boom to bank on. The 34% dip in HPS’ correction is an opportunity to buy the dip and diversify your AI bet.

The infrastructure

It makes AI Data centres, but its rally doesn’t depend on them.

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) is the Canadian infrastructure stock to buy as an AI alternative. It is helping BCE build AI data centres, but its rally depends a lot more on mining, energy, and defence infrastructure. Bird Construction reported 36.7% year-over-year growth in revenue and 61% in earnings per share in the third quarter of 2026. Its order backlog jumped 30% to $13 billion, at the heart of which are eight large capital investment projects. Bell AI fabric is one of them.

Bird can help you enjoy the AI infrastructure boom, the energy export infrastructure boom, as well as the nuclear power infrastructure rally. Now is the time to buy this stock as it recovers from the October dip.

The AI application stock

Once AI infrastructure investment slows, all eyes will be on the returns of AI software applications.

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) could benefit from the AI application boom, whenever it happens. It has been developing AI tools to help merchants target audiences more efficiently. You see AI-driven sales rising, but the company does not quantify AI returns in monetary terms.

However, its operating efficiency continues to grow, with Shopify being able to generate more revenue with lower expenses. Its net profit rose 75% year over year in the third quarter of 2026. The only other time it reported net profit growth stronger than this was in the fourth quarter of 2024, when it surged 97%. How much of this can be attributed to AI is a black box. But one thing is clear: Shopify will thrive in the software application space with AI supporting the growth.