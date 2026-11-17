Analyze the seasonal trends of Shopify and understand what caused the recent stock dip after a significant rally.

Already Own Shopify? What the Sell-off Means for Your Investment

Despite the volatility, Shopify's fundamentals remain strong with improved profit margins, suggesting a temporary dip and potential recovery fueled by the upcoming holiday shopping season.

Shopify's recent 14% stock sell-off was primarily triggered by a Bank of Canada interest rate hike rather than its quarterly earnings, impacting various tech stocks simultaneously.

So you own Shopify (TSX: SHOP) stock, directly or indirectly through a technology ETF. Like all investors, you also expected a seasonal rally in November. The stock began its seasonal rally in mid-September and surged 40% till mid-October. Everything seemed fine. Things were going as usual. But then the stock reversed and fell 14% in the first week of November. Many blame the 1% miss in the gross merchandise volume (GMV) in the third-quarter 2026 earnings released on November 3.

But were the earnings truly the reason for the sell-off? Because the 14% dip came between October 29 and November 3.

Source: Getty Images

What happened on October 28, 2026 that triggered a sell-off in Shopify stock?

On October 28, 2026, the Bank of Canada increased its interest rate by 25 basis points. This was the first increase in three years since October 2023, when the rate hike paused.

So here you do not draw parallels with Shopify’s second quarter 2026 numbers or the third quarter 2025 numbers. A little slowdown and acceleration in the growth rate is part and parcel of the business.

What if I say the sell-off is not linked to Shopify’s performance at all?

Because if performance was the problem, there wouldn’t be a sell-off in other tech stocks like Celestica (fell 13.5%), Meta (fell 2.9%), Alphabet (fell 13.5%), and Microsoft (fell 4.5%).

The broader tech sell-off was triggered by a central bank rate hike. When interest rates rise, investors panic and sell off high-valuation stocks. The 2022 tech meltdown was the perfect example of the contrarian relationship between tech stocks and interest rates.

What does the Shopify stock sell-off mean for your investment?

Unless you expect another rate hike, the Shopify sell-off is temporary. Because the company’s fundamentals have been growing just fine. Revenue and GMV growth slowed to 4% and 29.5% in the third quarter of 2026 from 6% and 32% in the third quarter of 2025. If this sentence sounds confusing, the table below shows the slowdown in the revenue growth rate.

Particulars Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Q3 2026 Revenue Growth Rate (YoY) 1.0% 6.0% 6.0% 4.0% Subscriptions Growth 28.9% 25.5% 14.6% 19.6% Merchant Solutions Growth 24.2% 26.4% 38.2% 35.5% GMV Growth 21.8% 2.0% 32.0% 29.5% Free Cash Flow Margin 16.1% 19.5% 17.8% 21.8% Net Income Margin 7.1% 13.0% 12.0% 15.1%

Interestingly, the profit margin and free cash flow margin improved. This shows that Shopify continues to optimize and improve efficiency. No money is being wasted anywhere. The growth rates might have slowed because of macro factors: Cost-push inflation triggered by high energy prices affecting consumer and business spending. And let us not forget, consumers tend to put off buying until Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

I am not very worried about Shopify’s GMV. It might make a new record in the holiday season.

Does the sell-off create buying opportunity?

From a trading perspective, Shopify stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped closer to the oversold level at 35. RSI looks at the last 14 days’ momentum and shows which side the trades are skewed. It does not look at the fundamentals, industry, or macro factors. All is numbers for RSI.

In the AI war, we learnt that quantitative analysis can only tell you what’s next, but even that is a 50:50 chance of 0s and 1s. Qualitative analysis adds skin and muscle to the skeleton, and fundamental analysis adds creativity, emotions, and an analytical layer to the binary code.

Quant says RSI is 35; the stock is oversold, hence it is a buy.

Qualitative analysis says the dip is a fallback from interest rate hikes and investor fear. However, the shopping season can pull the stock to its 52-week high of $255, representing a 21% upside.

Fundamental analysis says if you already own the stock, keep holding until early February. At that time, the holiday figures will be out, and Shopify stock might probably make a new high considering the higher profit and FCF margins alongside revenue growth.

This dip may not be the dip you should buy. Instead, wait for the March end or April 2027 dip. The minimum seasonal rally you should expect from Shopify is 40%.