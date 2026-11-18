Even so, the balance sheet is strong and the company raised its dividend, and the longer-term uranium/nuclear demand story still looks intact, making gradual buying on weakness worth considering.

Cameco has sold off hard this year after its peak, with weak quarterly results and worries that the AI data-centre buildout (and power demand) could slow.

Shares of Cameco (TSX: CCO) have been under quite a bit of pressure this year, now down close to 25% year-to-date or around 44% from those January all-time highs, which now seem quite distant. Undoubtedly, it has been rather unrewarding to try to catch the falling knife so far this year and with extreme negative momentum behind the name, it might not be long before the name makes a trip back to the double digits.

Indeed, it felt like the uranium producer was unstoppable as the AI boom and the demand for energy took off. With the pace of the AI infrastructure buildout now in question, and the power it’ll need, perhaps it’s no mystery why a name like Cameco is pulling back.

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A tough quarter, a sinking stock. What now?

Following a tough third quarter of results, many investors seem to be in a bit of a panic amid a seemingly perfect storm of selling pressures. The adjusted loss might be seen as a red flag by some, but, for the most part, the loss is an outlier due to a number of transitory factors and tougher comparables. Indeed, the temporary blip may very well be worth getting behind.

While the latest results weren’t received all that well by investors, I do think that there were some silver linings, most notably the pristine state of the balance sheet as well as the big dividend raise, which the firm wouldn’t do if it had any doubts about where its free cash flow could be headed next.

Of course, the dividend yield was never too large to begin with, but every dividend hike, in my view, counts for long-term investors looking to hang onto the name for the long haul.

Personally, I think the AI-powered narrative is still very much in play, even as most things touching the AI boom are now in the penalty box. While data centres could face a longer road to approval and construction, my guess is that the steadier pace might be better for the longevity of the boom.

Indeed, instead of rushing things and running into bottlenecks, my view is that a “slow and steady” pace might buy the boom enough time to deal with supply constraints, questions surrounding energy, concerns of locals, and, of course, safety concerns surrounding the most advanced AI models themselves.

While it’s not technically a pause, I do think that a slowing of pace might be what the trade needs to really spread its wings over the long run. For the picks-and-shovels plays, it might be bad news, but, at the end of the day, the power constraint and structural tailwinds facing uranium still seem very much in play.

It might be time to start getting bullish

While it takes brave investors to buy into a fast-falling name like Cameco, I do think that nibbling on the way down might be a wise move, even if shares aren’t technically “cheap” quite yet. Time will tell how CCO stock recovers from its first big drop in quite a while.

But, in my view, Cameco remains a premier producer that will rise again as investors reset their expectations when it comes to the AI buildout. Either way, I still believe the nuclear renaissance isn’t over, just because the AI buildout might run into some potholes.