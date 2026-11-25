Despite the recent slump in metal prices, these two Canadian mining stocks could benefit from stronger long-term copper demand and continued operational improvements.

Copper and Zinc Are Lifting Canadian Miners: Is the Rally Still Worth Chasing?

Recent pullbacks in these TSX mining stocks could offer attractive entry points for investors willing to withstand short-term commodity price volatility.

Commodity markets can change direction surprisingly quickly, and copper is a perfect example. After reaching record highs in September 2026, copper and several other metals have suffered sharp declines over the last few weeks, raising concerns about the sustainability of the recent mining rally.

But does this sudden weakness mean investors should avoid Canadian mining stocks altogether?

Not necessarily. While metal prices can fluctuate sharply in the short term, long-term demand prospects remain impressive, especially as investments in electrification, power infrastructure, and clean energy continue. Besides, some Canadian miners have also been strengthening operations and improving profitability, which could help them navigate temporary market weakness.

In this article, I’ll highlight two TSX-listed mining stocks that could still be attractive buys despite the recent commodity market sell-off.

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Teck Resources stock

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.B) is the first Canadian mining stock I’d consider after the recent copper and zinc price pullback. This Vancouver-based company operates copper and zinc assets across the Americas, including its Red Dog zinc mine in Alaska.

Despite climbing 29% over the last year, Teck stock has slipped 26% so far this quarter, making it look undervalued based on its long-term growth outlook. As a result, it currently trades at $69.39 per share with a market cap of $34.1 billion and offers a small 0.7% dividend yield.

While falling metal prices could pressure its near-term profitability, the underlying strength of Teck’s business remains intact. In the third quarter, the Canadian miner’s sales jumped over 33% year-over-year (YoY) with the help of higher metal prices and strong operating performance. More importantly, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) nearly doubled to $2.3 billion. This growth was mainly backed by stronger copper and zinc prices, higher by-product revenue, and lower smelter processing charges.

Meanwhile, its copper production rose 11% YoY to 115,700 tonnes, while net cash unit costs declined to US$1.77 per pound from US$2.09. Its zinc business also benefited from improved cash generation. Despite severe weather disruptions at Quebrada Blanca, Teck maintained its annual production guidance.

Its planned merger with Anglo American could also support future growth by creating a bigger mining business with a stronger focus on copper. The companies expect roughly US$800 million in annual pre-tax synergies from this combination.

Given these operational improvements and potential merger benefits, Teck could be an attractive long-term investment, even if weaker metal prices create temporary challenges.

Hudbay Minerals stock

Hudbay Minerals (TSX: HBM) is another copper-focused Canadian miner worth considering as the recent commodity sell-off creates uncertainty. This Toronto-based firm operates mining assets in Canada and Peru while developing several copper projects in the United States.

Despite gaining 13% over the last year, HBM stock has fallen 39% this quarter. With this, it currently trades at $23.19 per share with a market cap of $10.3 billion.

Interestingly, Hudbay’s latest results show why investors shouldn’t overlook its stock just because copper prices have weakened recently. In the latest quarter ended in September, Hudbay’s revenue more than doubled on a YoY basis to a record US$766 million, backed by higher realized metal prices and increased sales volumes. Its adjusted EBITDA also surged to US$413 million from US$143 million a year ago, while quarterly free cash flow improved to US$202 million from negative US$16 million.

On the production front, Hudbay’s copper output jumped nearly 25% YoY, while gold production rose nearly 30%.

More importantly, Hudbay is investing in future copper production growth through its Copper World project in Arizona. Approved for construction in October, the project targets first production in the second half of 2029 and average annual copper output of 102,000 tonnes during its first 10 years.

While lower copper prices could weigh on near-term earnings and project returns, Hudbay’s improving operations and ambitious expansion plans make its recent pullback an interesting opportunity for long-term investors.