Two equipment dealers can profit from the same busy mine, but their starting valuations offer very different bargains.

Toromont vs. Finning: Where Would $10,000 Get More Mileage Over the Next Decade?

A mine can postpone buying a new haul truck, but postponing a repair on the truck carrying today’s ore is a much tougher sell. That gives equipment dealers a second chance to make money long after a machine leaves the lot. For an investor with $10,000 and a decade, the choice is between paying more for a strong service business and buying another one at a much lower earnings multiple.

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TIH

Toromont Industries (TSX: TIH) sells and services heavy equipment and runs an industrial refrigeration business. A new machine sale can lead to years of parts purchases, repairs and rebuilds. Power systems add another source of demand. The latest quarter benefited from equipment deliveries, product support and higher power-system revenue.

There’s real earnings momentum. Quarterly earnings rose to $2.35 per share from $1.73. That’s a sharp change from 2025, when full-year earnings edged down to $6.11 from $6.18. Investors paid for that resilience over the last decade, earning an 18.2% compound annual total return. The quarterly dividend grew from $0.43 in 2023 to $0.56 at writing, or roughly 9.2% a year. An owner who held the same number of shares collected that increase without having to time a sale.

At writing, the stock costs nearly 32 times last year’s earnings. Faster growth makes the historical multiple look expensive, but new buyers still need strong deliveries and service margins to continue. An excellent dealer can deliver a pretty ordinary shareholder return if its starting price assumes that every year will look like the latest quarter.

FTT

Finning International (TSX: FTT) earns from equipment and product support in Canada, South America, the U.K. and Ireland. That gives shareholders exposure to copper mines as well as construction sites. A busy mine can keep the parts counter ringing even when management has frozen the budget for a new fleet.

Finning earned $4.94 per diluted share in 2025 versus $3.62 a year earlier. In the latest quarter, earnings rose more modestly to $1.20 from $1.17, helped by repurchases. At writing, the price represents about 17 times last year’s earnings. It also buys more current income on the same $10,000, although dividends are a small part of the expected reward at either dealer.

Finning’s risk is the reverse of Toromont’s. Last year’s strong mining demand could make today’s multiple look cheaper than it really is. Yet it takes less future growth to justify the entry price. For buyers who want to diversify an existing industrial position, geography and mining exposure deserve as much attention as the historic return gap.

Bottom line

Finning gets the next $10,000. Toromont has the stronger decade behind it, but its price gives shareholders less room for a slow year. Here’s what $10,000 invested in both could look like over the next year given that last decade of share growth.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT 10-Year CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE TIH $194.58 51 $2.24 $114.24 Quarterly $9,923.58 $76.42 18.19% $1,805.10 $11,805.10 FTT $84.57 118 $1.30 $153.40 Quarterly $9,979.26 $20.74 15.63% $1,559.76 $11,559.76

Finning offers a larger starting dividend and a profitable service business at a substantially lower multiple. Over 10 years, a dealer that keeps its customers’ old machines running can do plenty for shareholders without selling a record number of new ones every spring.