To position for a turn, consider bullion exposure through PHYS or higher-upside miners like Barrick and Agnico, which are well off their highs and look cheaper after the selloff.

Gold is down roughly 28% in 2026 and sitting near 52-week lows, but long-term supports like central-bank buying and debt worries could still set up a rebound once rates eventually peak.

Gold has had quite an off year in 2026, to say the least. With prices nosediving in the ballpark of 28% from those now-distant January highs, questions linger as to whether the bear market will keep on clawing down the value of the shiny yellow metal to new depths.

As of the time of this writing, gold prices are pretty much at 52-week lows, and while we haven’t really heard all that much about the metal since it lost its lustre through the year, I do think that buying on the way down could prove a wise move, especially since many of the bullish drivers that powered the rally in 2024 and 2025 are still very much in play, at least in my view.

From central bank buying to the “debasement trade,” I do think that the metal stands out for those with an appetite for volatility and who are willing to deal with the lack of a yield. Indeed, gold doesn’t produce anything, but many of its miners do have solid payouts.

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Gold’s plunge could prove a shining opportunity

Still, unless gold bottoms out and gets moving in the right direction, many investors might be inclined to view the asset as “dead money” for the time being, especially as the U.S. Federal Reserve looks to potentially increase interest rates further. Following another hot inflation report, the stage certainly does seem set for more rate hikes. And, of course, that’s not good news for the gold bugs, especially as the U.S. dollar holds its ground.

While the value of the non-yielding asset might accompany heftier opportunity costs in this environment, I still think that the long-term roadmap could be more positive, especially as central banks keep buying while worries over national debt levels look to rise. Once geopolitical tensions ease, oil prices fall, and inflation gets stomped out, rate cuts could be back on the table, and gold might be ready for its next leg higher.

For now, gold is just below US$4,000 per ounce. Still, several major banks see upside for the metal over the year ahead, including CIBC, which sees a rise to $5,200 per ounce next year. That represents a gain of some 35%.

A trio of ways to play gold as it attempts to bottom

As for the stocks to watch as gold looks to turn a corner, the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSX: PHYS) is, of course, a must-watch for those who prefer physical bullion over the miners. The ETF has been under pressure, but could serve as a terrific bet for investors looking to batten down the hatches with the shiny yellow metal.

Additionally, top Canadian miners, like Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX) and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM), look tempting for those with strong stomachs. The miners have plenty of torque behind them and could be among the best bargains for dip-buyers looking to ride a timely turn in gold prices.

Barrick and Agnico are down around 25% and 26%, respectively, from their highs. It’s been a painful plunge, and while shares of both names look dirt-cheap, I do think that Barrick stands out with its single-digit price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 9.8 times.

Of course, Agnico Eagle is an operational star that could be worth the relative premium at a still-cheap 14.9 times trailing P/E. For the most part, I like the miners and bullion, and find it tough to pick as gold inches lower as we pass the midpoint of the fourth quarter.