Teck and Lundin offer different paths to copper growth, with balance-sheet strength and project demands shaping the choice.

Copper can make an investor feel brilliant at exactly the wrong moment. Prices rise, miners report strong profits, and suddenly the entire industry looks inexpensive. Then the metal price falls and the bargain earnings disappear. Holding through that cycle requires more than believing the world will need additional wiring.

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Buy staying power

Electricity networks, industrial equipment, and data centres all use copper. Growing demand can support new mines, but development takes time and substantial spending. Meanwhile, a weaker economy can reduce demand long before a promising project reaches production.

That makes balance-sheet resilience and capital discipline essential. An apparently low earnings multiple can reflect unusually profitable metal prices rather than a lasting bargain. For shareholders building a diversified portfolio, copper exposure should be sized for difficult years as well as favourable ones.

TECK

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.B) offers copper exposure alongside zinc, with growth opportunities around its existing mining assets. Its proposed combination with Anglo American could create a broader mining company, changing what shareholders ultimately own.

The current business is generating considerable cash. Adjusted operating earnings before financing, taxes, and non-cash charges were $4.3 billion in 2025. The same company metric reached $2.3 billion in the latest quarter as higher metal prices and operating performance lifted results. Comparing those periods shows scale, not a sustainable annual growth rate.

Teck also finished the quarter with an improved net cash position. That provides flexibility, but the merger adds approval, integration, and capital-allocation uncertainty. Buyers need to want the prospective combined company rather than assume today’s portfolio will remain unchanged. The indicated dividend yield is only about 0.6% at recent prices. Income therefore provides little cushion, leaving future earnings growth and the price paid as the main drivers of returns.

LUN

Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN) operates copper assets in South America and is advancing major growth opportunities, including Vicuña with its partner. Existing production generates cash today, while development could add substantial future output if the economics and execution work.

In 2025, continuing operations produced US$773.6 million of free cash flow from operations. The latest quarter generated US$317 million of adjusted free cash flow from operations, although the adjustment basis differs. Both figures show the importance of operating cash as the company prepares for its next investment phase.

That cash needs to fund more than dividends. Large projects require infrastructure and years of spending, while weather disrupted Caserones and led to another reduction in production guidance. An attractive resource doesn’t guarantee a smooth construction or operating schedule.

Make the cycle the test

At writing, the regular dividend yields about 0.4%. As with Teck, buying for income would be the wrong starting point. A low reported earnings multiple also needs caution when commodity prices are strong and asset transactions affect accounting results.

The latest trading session supplied a reminder of that volatility. Lower entry prices help, but one day’s decline doesn’t establish that either stock is cheap through a full commodity cycle.

Teck gets my preference for an existing through-cycle position, subject to reassessing the combined business as the merger advances. Its current cash generation and improving financial flexibility are useful defences. Lundin offers substantial development upside, but asks investors to accept a more demanding funding and execution path.

Neither deserves an oversized position merely because electrification is a durable theme. Even established Canadian stocks can suffer deep declines when commodity earnings reset.

Bottom line

The stronger copper investment is the one you can still own when the metal stops cooperating. Teck currently offers the balance I prefer, while Lundin suits investors with greater tolerance for development risk. Build exposure gradually and let disciplined project spending, rather than record copper prices, determine how much confidence the next purchase deserves.