As Canada tries to appeal to the world’s biggest investors to strengthen its resource economy, these two TSX mining stocks could offer attractive long-term buying opportunities.

Canada is making a big pitch to the world’s wealthiest investors, and its natural resources are an important part of that pitch. In September 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney sought to attract investment through a Toronto summit involving more than 100 global investors overseeing over $100 trillion in assets. More recently, Carney’s talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping also included plans to strengthen investment ties and expand cooperation in sectors like nuclear energy. As Ottawa tries to reduce its economic reliance on the United States, these efforts could give a fresh boost to Canada’s mining industry.

While foreign investment deals may take time to materialize, long-term investors don’t necessarily have to wait. In this article, I’ll highlight two top TSX mining stocks worth buying right now.

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Cameco stock

With nuclear energy becoming part of Canada’s discussions with international economic partners, Cameco (TSX: CCO) could be a natural starting point. This Saskatoon-based firm supplies uranium and nuclear fuel services to utilities worldwide and has exposure to nuclear reactor technology through its investment in Westinghouse.

After losing 32% of its value so far in 2026, CCO stock currently trades at $85.26 per share with a market cap of $37.1 billion and a small annualized dividend yield of 0.3%.

Some of this weakness in Cameco’s share price could be attributed to its recent financial challenges. In the September quarter, the company’s total revenue remained nearly unchanged from a year ago at $619 million. However, higher costs and lower uranium sales volumes contributed to an adjusted quarterly net loss of $2 million compared to a profit of $32 million a year ago. A planned extended maintenance shutdown at its Key Lake mill also hurt its production and pushed costs higher.

Despite these setbacks, the long-term growth prospects for Cameco remain encouraging. Its average realized uranium selling price rose about 8% year-over-year (YoY) to $91.76 per pound in the latest quarter. The company also has contracts to deliver an average of over 28 million pounds of uranium annually over the next five years.

Meanwhile, its investment in Westinghouse could open up even more growth opportunities. In September, the United States and South Korea announced a non-binding investment framework worth up to US$120 billion to support the construction of up to eight American nuclear reactors, including six Westinghouse reactors.

As countries increasingly prioritize energy security, Cameco’s valuable Canadian uranium assets and established international customer base make its recent share price correction an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock

Beyond Cameco, Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM) is another top mining stock worth considering as Canada seeks to showcase its natural resource strengths to global investors. This Toronto-based gold mining giant operates mines across Canada, Australia, Finland, and Mexico.

Despite delivering a solid 230% return over the last three years, AEM stock has slipped 26% in the last three months to currently trade at $223.35 per share. It has a market cap of $112.2 billion and offers a 1.1% annualized dividend yield.

While rising production costs and operational challenges at some of its mines could be weighing on investor sentiment, Agnico Eagle continues to post strong earnings growth. In the third quarter, higher realized gold prices helped its adjusted earnings jump about 21% YoY to US$2.62 per share. Although increased spending on mine development and unfavourable changes in working capital dragged its quarterly free cash flow down 28% YoY, it remained strong at US$852 million.

What makes Agnico Eagle stock even more attractive is its ability to finance its growth projects with a strong net cash position of US$3.4 billion.

The gold miner’s expansion plans at Canadian Malartic and Detour Lake, along with the development of Upper Beaver and Hope Bay, could help it boost its annual gold production by 20% to 30% over the next decade. It also recently extended its impact and benefit agreement with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association for Hope Bay through 2056.

While attracting foreign capital and securing project approvals remain challenges for Canada’s mining industry, Agnico Eagle’s financial strength and progress on domestic growth projects make it a really appealing stock to buy without relying on new international investment deals.