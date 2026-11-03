Europe’s Carbon Border Tax Could Reshape Canadian Steel: This Producer is Spending to Get Cleaner

Steel buyers could soon have another cost to consider alongside the price per tonne: the emissions produced making it. Europe’s carbon-border rules could make cleaner steel more competitive, creating an opening for Canadian producers investing in lower-emission technology. Canada’s treatment under those rules remains unsettled, so investors shouldn’t count on an exemption. The stronger starting point is how a producer’s investments could improve its costs and competitiveness either way.

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Carbon becomes part of the cost

Europe’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism covers selected imported goods, including steel. The system links import obligations to embedded emissions under its rules, with treatment of carbon costs paid elsewhere also relevant. It aims to address differences between the carbon costs facing European producers and their overseas competitors. That can affect which suppliers look attractive to European customers.

A lower-emission producer could have an advantage if a buyer’s total cost includes a smaller carbon bill. It still needs the right steel quality, reliable delivery, and competitive pricing. Cleaner production can improve one part of the comparison without guaranteeing a sale. The rules and the emissions data used for each product determine the actual effect.

The Montreal summit added political attention to Canada’s concerns, while the background briefing made clear that recognition questions remained unsettled. I’d avoid valuing a steel company as if an exemption has already been won. The more durable opportunity is a production system that can compete under stricter emissions expectations, with policy progress providing an additional benefit.

A plant making the transition

Algoma Steel (TSX: ASTL) has moved from its legacy blast-furnace system to electric arc furnaces. These use electricity in steelmaking and can materially reduce the emissions associated with the old process. The company projects an approximately 70% reduction in annual carbon emissions following completion of the transformation.

Its second furnace produced first steel in October, with the ramp-up underway. That’s a meaningful operating milestone as equipment has to work before a lower-emission plan becomes a competitive business. More reliable production can spread costs across more steel, while supply interruptions can make the transition expensive even when the longer-term technology choice is sound.

This gives investors a tangible recovery to follow. The assets exist and the operating model is changing, but the difficult part is earning enough from the new system. Electricity reliability, product mix, and customer orders all affect that result. A European opening could be useful, although the summit didn’t identify a new Algoma export contract.

Cleaner doesn’t mean profitable yet

Algoma’s third-quarter net loss was $129.6 million on C$249.4 million of revenue. The adjusted operating measure before specified costs was also negative. That makes the stock a turnaround idea, with significant risk. I wouldn’t describe it as a dependable income investment simply because the plant’s expected emissions are moving in a favourable direction.

Reported operating cash inflow was $78.6 million, including collection of $163.9 million in tax receivables. Remove that receipt arithmetically and the remainder is negative $85.3 million, without making a full normalized-cash-flow adjustment. The comparison shows why the positive headline cash number doesn’t establish that ordinary operations have already become self-funding through the transition.

At a recent $6.98 share price, I’d keep any purchase speculative and small. A low dollar price isn’t proof of value when losses continue. Within a Canadian portfolio, I’d prefer to wait for steadier output and cash performance before adding much. Investors seeking dependable dividend income have businesses with a clearer payment foundation than this recovery currently provides.

Bottom line

Algoma could become a more competitive steel producer as its electric furnaces settle into reliable production. Europe’s carbon rules add a reason that cleaner output could have commercial value. I’d watch the operating recovery closely and keep any initial position small. The eventual reward needs to come from steel sold profitably, with a lower emissions footprint helping the business compete.